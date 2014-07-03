(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Berlin Hyp AG's (Berlin Hyp, A+/Stable/F1+) outstanding EUR10.5bn mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation follows Fitch's implementation of its updated criteria. The rating action reflects the agency's subsequent application of its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift for the programme, as detailed in 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Berlin Hyp's PS Pfandbriefe; Affirms 23 German Covered Bond Programme's' dated 10 April 2014 at www.fitchratings.com. The rating of the covered bonds issued under Berlin Hyp's mortgage Pfandbrief programme is based on the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'A+', the IDR uplift of '2' assigned to the programme. This results in a floor for the rating of the covered bonds on a probability of default (PD) basis at 'AA', irrespective of the actual overcollateralisation (OC) available to the covered bonds. Berlin Hyp's Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate) remains unchanged. Fitch takes the lowest OC of the last 12 months into account in its analysis, which is 25.1%. The revision of the breakeven OC level reflects the incorporation of an IDR uplift of 2 which allows the Pfandbriefe to be affirmed at 'AA+' solely on a recovery basis. In a recovery scenario Fitch does not model for timely payment, resulting in lower breakeven OC for a given rating. Accordingly the breakeven OC level has decreased to 0%, which is equal to the legal minimum, from 23.5% previously. This level of OC is sufficient for recoveries in the range of 51% to 91% should the covered bonds default and allows for a one notch recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the mortgage Pfandbriefe reflects that on Berlin Hyp's IDR. The criteria implementation follows the European Parliament's and the Council of the European Union's approval of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) on 15 April 2014 and 6 May 2014, respectively. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating of the covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) a downgrade of Berlin Hyp's IDR to 'BB+' or below; (ii) if Germany is downgraded below 'AA+'. Since the rating is based on recoveries only, changes to the D-cap assessment for the programme would have no impact on the covered bond programme's rating, assuming all other factors remain unchanged. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contacts: Primary Analyst Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM Associate Director +49 69 768 076 131 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Jan Seemann, CFA Director +49 69 768 076 112 Committee Chairperson Rebecca Holter Senior Director +49 69 768 076 261 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 March 2014, 'Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds', dated 22 May 2014, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum, dated 4 February 2014 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 07 February 2014 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum here Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.