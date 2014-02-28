(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Berlin Hyp AG's
(Berlin Hyp) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which are
driven by
assumed institutional support, at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also
affirmed Berlin Hyp's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'.
The rating actions are part of Fitch's peer review of five
German commercial
real estate lenders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SENIOR DEBT
Berlin Hyp's Long-term and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and
senior debt
ratings are based on its ownership structure and forthcoming
assumed
institutional support, if needed, from its ultimate owners, the
German savings
banks. Fitch expects that Berlin Hyp will become disentangled
from Landesbank
Berlin (LBB), its current 100% owner, in the next 24 months (see
'Fitch: Planned
Split of Landesbank Berlin Would Make Bank More Efficient',
dated 10 December
2012).
Fitch understands that Berlin Hyp will remain a member of the
mutual support
scheme of the German Landesbanken, but with an immediate and
direct access to
the mutual support scheme of the German savings banks. LBB's
profit-and-loss
transfer agreement (Ergebnisabfuehrungsvertrag) with Berlin Hyp
and its
declaration of backing (Patronatserklaerung) for Berlin Hyp are
becoming less
relevant for the Long-Term IDRs of Berlin Hyp.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's continued institutional
support assumption.
Fitch expects that Berlin Hyp's co-operation with the savings
banks will
increase as it is the only real estate lender that is 100% owned
by the German
savings banks.
Berlin Hyp's IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to
changes in its ownership structure or contractual relationships
(eg its
membership in the mutual support scheme) with its ultimate
owners or a
deterioration of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe's (Sparkassen)
financial strength
combined with a potential downgrade of Germany's sovereign IDR
or perceived
lower systemic importance, which would trigger a downgrade of
Sparkassen's SRF
(currently 'A+').
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The affirmation of Berlin Hyp's VR reflects Fitch's expectation
that the bank's
company profile, especially its funding and lending franchise,
will benefit from
its stronger integration in the savings banks group. Since the
beginning of
2013, Berlin Hyp's parent, LBB, has been restructured in order
to sharpen its
business model as a local savings bank which includes the
spin-off of Berlin Hyp
to Landesbank Berlin Holding, which is ultimately owned by the
German savings
banks.
Berlin Hyp's company profile takes into consideration the banks'
substantial
exposure to commercial real estate (CRE), which is cyclical, and
significant
exposure to the public sector, which is subject to tail risk.
However, Fitch
expects that these challenges will be balanced by the bank's
access to the
German savings banks' liquidity. In addition, Berlin Hyp is
becoming a partner
for the savings banks' CRE lending activities in their region.
Berlin Hyp's 'bbb-' VR also reflects its strongly reduced legacy
NPL portfolio
and conservative underwriting standards, with higher margins and
lower LTVs than
before the financial crisis, which to some extent balances
Berlin Hyp's low
leverage. However, Fitch notes that the VR would face downward
pressure if
Berlin Hyp's risk return profile is negatively influenced by
assets transferred
from LBB to Berlin Hyp, as LBB's CRE lending was characterised
by higher LTVs.
Downward pressure could result from an unexpected slump in asset
quality driven
by large single credit events or potential stress in the banks'
property
markets, indicated by increasing NPLs or LICs. Further downward
pressure would
arise from the sovereign debt crisis again reaching a more
critical stage,
potentially resulting in write-downs of public sector assets,
affecting each
bank's capitalisation. Upside potential is limited given the
monoline nature of
its business, but the VR would benefit from strengthening of
Berlin Hyp's loss
absorbing capacity, including higher recurring earnings and
buffers in its
capitalization.
RATING ACTIONS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20
3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.