Fitch Ratings has affirmed Berlin Hyp AG's (Berlin Hyp, A+/Stable/F1+) mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on Berlin Hyp's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and over-collateralisation (OC) of 25.1% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis.

The agency relies on the lowest level of OC observed within the past year (25.1%), reflecting Berlin Hyp's Short-term IDR of 'F1+'. The level of OC Fitch relies upon limits the programme to a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and supports a 'AA+' rating considering recoveries given default. The unchanged D-Cap of 4 is driven by a moderate risk assessment of both the cover pool-specific alternative management component and the liquidity gap and systemic risk components. Both assessments are in line with mortgage Pfandbrief programmes from other German commercial real estate lenders and reflect the complexity of this business. Berlin Hyp employs market standard IT systems and has been able to significantly improve the quality of data reporting over time.

For all German Pfandbrief programmes, the asset segregation component is assessed as low risk. Risks stemming from the systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives components are classified as very low.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating has decreased to 23.5% from 24.5% in the previous analysis. Fitch calculated the 'AA+' stressed losses on the assets as 12.2% compared with 14.7% previously. This was mainly driven by the issuer's improved data delivery, which now more precisely presents line-by-line data for prior and equal liens. The second-largest driver of the breakeven OC is the programme's stressed asset and liability mismatches. Of the cover assets, 52% generate floating rate income versus only 14% of covered bonds paying variable coupons. All Pfandbriefe and 92% of assets are euro-denominated. No privileged derivatives are registered in the cover pool to mitigate the open interest rate or currency positions.

In its previous analysis, the breakeven OC level limited the rating on a PD basis to 'AA-', while the covered bond rating is unchanged at 'AA+'.

As of 30 September 2013, Berlin Hyp's EUR10.9bn outstanding mortgage covered bonds were secured by a EUR13.6bn cover pool. The pool mainly comprises commercial loans (87%). It has a liquidity reserve in the form of eligible substitute assets (13%), part of which is invested in assets of German savings banks. Fitch gives credit to this intra-group exposure, because of the issuer's public commitment to move the assets to outside the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (A+/Stable/F1+) in case the group loses its 'F1+' Short-term rating.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) Berlin Hyp's IDR was downgraded by four or more notches to 'BBB' or below; (ii) the D-Cap fell by four categories to 0 (full discontinuity), or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 23.5%. If the OC in the programme fell to 2% on an NPV basis, which is the minimum under German Pfandbrief legislation, Fitch expects this would trigger a two-notch downgrade to 'AA-'.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will be shortly available at www.fitchratings.com.