(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank's (Berlin Hyp; A+/Stable/F1+) outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme and the application of the agency's criteria (see 'Fitch: Criteria for the Asset Analysis of European Public Entities' Covered Bonds' dated 30 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on Berlin Hyp's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 0% on a nominal basis. This OC sustains above average recoveries given default in a 'AA-' stress scenario, which limits the covered bonds rating to a one-notch uplift above the IDR.

The Stable Outlook on the public sector Pfandbriefe is driven by the Stable Outlook on Berlin Hyp's IDR.

The unchanged D-Cap of 4 (moderate risk) results from the moderate risk assessment assigned to the cover pool-specific alternative management. The agency classifies the liquidity gap & systemic risk and the asset segregation components as a low risk, while the systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives components are assessed as very low risk.

Fitch deems this programme dormant. As the issuer does not commit to any higher level of OC, the agency relies in its analysis on the minimum percentage prescribed by the Pfandbrief law, which is the higher of 0% on a nominal basis and 2% on a stressed net present value basis.

Fitch modelled the credit risk of the portfolio using its criteria for the analysis of public-sector pools published in January 2013. In a 'AA-' scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss of 1.4%, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries are 1.8% and 21.1%, respectively. In this scenario, the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) is not assumed to default.

As of 30 June 2013, around 87% of the cover assets are either directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states. Berlin Hyp's EUR4.7bn outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe are secured by a cover pool of EUR5.2bn, resulting in nominal OC of 10.0%. The programme's asset and liability profile is well matched, with a weighted average residual maturity of 4.5 years for the cover assets and 5.5 years for the Pfandbriefe. All assets and liabilities are euro-denominated.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The 'AA-' covered bonds rating could be upgraded if Berlin Hyp's IDR was upgraded. It would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred:

(i) Berlin Hyp's IDR was downgraded by one or more notches to 'A' or below; (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis would not support recoveries sufficient for a one-notch uplift; (iii) the cover pool credit quality or the programme's asset and liability mismatch drastically changed; or (iv) if Germany was downgraded below 'AA-'.