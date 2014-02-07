(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Berlin Hyp AG's
(Berlin Hyp; A+/Stable/F1+) outstanding public sector
Pfandbriefe at 'AA-' with
a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Berlin Hyp's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'A+', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate
risk) and the legal
minimum overcollateralisation (OC), which is the higher of 0% on
a nominal basis
and 2% on a stressed net present value basis. Fitch deems this
programme dormant
and in the absence of a public OC statement, only takes into
account the legal
minimum. This level of OC allows for a one-notch recovery uplift
above Berlin
Hyp's 'A+' IDR due to recovery prospects (51% - 70%) on the
bonds. The Stable
Outlook on the public sector Pfandbriefe is reflects that on
Berlin Hyp's IDR.
The D-Cap of 4 is driven by a moderate risk assessment of the
cover
pool-specific alternative management component. This risk
assessment reflects an
increased risk of cover pool deterioration typically seen for
dormant
programmes. Asset segregation and liquidity gap & systemic risk
have been
classified as low risk. Systemic alternative management and
privileged
derivatives have been assessed as very low risk.
As of end-September 2013, around 87% of the cover assets were
either directly
exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal
states. Berlin
Hyp's EUR4.7bn outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe are secured
by a cover pool
of EUR5.2bn, resulting in nominal OC of 9.7%. The programme's
asset and
liability profile is well-matched, with a weighted average
residual maturity of
4.5 years for the cover assets and 5.2 years for the
Pfandbriefe. All
liabilities and assets, except a negligible Swiss franc loan
representing 0.03%
of the total cover pool, are euro-denominated.
In a 'AA-' scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss of
1.5%, whereby
the stressed defaults and recoveries are 1.9% and 20%,
respectively. In this
scenario, the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) is
not assumed to
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA-' covered bonds rating could be upgraded if Berlin Hyp's
IDR is
upgraded. It would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) Berlin Hyp's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'A'
or below; (ii)
the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis would not support
recoveries
sufficient for a one-notch uplift or (iii) if Germany is
downgraded below 'AA-'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+69 768076 131
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Jan Seemann, CFA
Director
+69 768076 112
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+69 768076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
dated 13 May
2013, 'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European
Public Entities,
dated 30 January 2013 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria -
Public Sector
Liquidity and Spread Assumption Addendum', dated 01 February
2013 are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
