(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA.'s (Bertelsmann) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+' and its Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. Bertelsmann benefits from strong and diverse cash generation that is underpinned by its stake in RTL Group. Bertelsmann maintains a modest dividend policy , which leaves it with significant financial flexibility to reduce debt or make acquisitions. While leverage is at the upper end for the 'BBB+' rating, Bertelsmann has been using its free cash flow for acquisitions to strengthen their core businesses, diversify and offset declines in traditional media, which have been under pressure due to a shift in the industry caused by digitalisation. While post-dividend free cash flows may come under modest pressure in the next two to three years, Fitch expects them to remain sufficiently robust to sustain financial flexibility. KEY RATING DRIVERS RTL Underpins Profile Bertelsmann's financial profile is underpinned by its 75% holding in RTL Group. RTL is Europe's largest free-to-air TV broadcaster and at end-1H14 accounted for approximately 60% of total group EBITDA. RTL Benefits from fairly strong geographic diversification with market-leading channels in Germany, France, the Netherlands and Spain and ownership of content production arm Fremantle. The diversification improves both stability and visibility of revenues, which are driven predominantly by advertising and subject to cyclicality. This is demonstrated in its YTD 2014 performance, where weakness in RTL France, due to macro-economic conditions, and in Fremantle, due to the loss of certain contract renewals, has been offset by growth in the Netherlands and margin expansion in Germany. Bertelsmann's other principle businesses include a 53% stake in leading books publisher Penguin Random House (PRH), German magazine publisher Gruner & Jahr, services provider Arvato and the print unit BePrinters. Digital and Creative Challenge The digitalisation of content, coupled with advancements in data technology, is transforming the media ecosystem globally. The change is shifting the way businesses and consumers access content and the way advertising revenues are spent. Advertising spend is moving away from traditional media such as TV and paper to online and mobile. The impact is resonant across almost all of Bertelsmann's major businesses, from print and books to TV broadcasting. Ultimately, success by traditional media companies in bringing creativity and technology together in a marketable form is key to both defending and growing their revenues streams. The changes in the media landscape represent a medium- to long-term risk for Bertelsmann but we believe the company has the resources to manage this risk. So far, RTL is performing well with the development of its own on-line platform and PRH has a market leading position in books publishing to manage pricing pressure from on-line distributors such as Amazon. However, Bertelsmann's magazine business Gruner & Jahr is lagging in this aspect and its EBITDA has declined 17% p.a. on average over the past three years. In response Bertelsmann has changed the management team at Gruner & Jahr, initiated a restructuring programme and recently bought out minorities within the division. Shareholder-driven Portfolio Bertelsmann has an uncommon mix of businesses with no immediate synergies or collective rationale. In our opinion, this may reflect Bertelsmann's ownership structure. The group is owned by the Mohn Family (19.1%) and by a non-profit operating foundation (80.9%). The structure adds a degree of conservatism towards the company's risk profile for new investments, its corporate financial strategy and dividend policy. Fitch does not see this as a negative in the current environment, given the backdrop of a rapidly changing and fragmented media industry where the risk of a leverage-increasing acquisition is high. Moderate Dividend Policy Bertelsmann's targets a 20%-25% dividend pay-out ratio, which equates to approximately EUR180m of dividends to its shareholders. For the size and stability of the business this is arguably low. It is however, key to Bertelsmann's financial flexibility, leaving them with sufficient resources to reduce debt or to invest in new businesses. We estimate it will leave the group with at least EUR400m - EUR450m p.a. in Fitch-defined, post-dividend free cash flow after restructuring costs - equating to approximately 35% of Fitch-defined net debt. Over the past two years, Bertelsmann has used the cash to make acquisitions while remaining within their target leverage of 2.5x net debt to EBITDA (LTM 1H14: 2.2x). M&A and Strategy Bertelsmann's strategy has four main priorities: to strengthen the core businesses; to drive forward the digital transformation; to expand the growth platform including education; and to expand in growth markets such as China, Brazil and India. The strategy is potentially positive from a credit perspective as it increases diversification and reduces exposure to cyclicality but in the short-term may increase leverage. In pursuing its strategy, M&A has formed a major part of the company's execution, helping to grow the top-line and offset some of the declines in traditional media. This is expected to continue, potentially with the buyout of Pearson's 47% stake in PRH. Pearson is entitled to request that PRH raise gearing up to 3.5x EBITDA to pay shareholder dividends. Bertelsmann also has an option to acquire the stake in the event Pearson wishes to sell. Fitch's rating case incorporates acquisitions of EUR500m p.a. for the next three years. As a result, we expect FFO-adjusted net leverage to remain stable from 2015 at around 2.0x. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive rating action is unlikely given the company's operational profile, despite rather conservative financial metrics, and limited headroom at 'BBB+'. Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage (including profit participation certificates) above 2.0x (FYE13: 1.9x) on a sustained basis. M&A-induced leverage would be considered in the context of how earnings-accretive a deal is likely to be and the timeframe set by management to deleverage to more conservative levels. - Erosion of the core media business (TV advertising, book and magazine publishing) as a result of adverse industry trends and operating performance. Contact: Principal Analyst Anna Martinez Associate Director +44 20 3530 1560 Supervisory Analyst Tajesh Tailor Director +44 20 3530 1726 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.