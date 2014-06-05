(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has
affirmed BPCL's senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-' and the 'BBB-' ratings on its USD500m and
CHF200m senior unsecured notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Government Linkage: BPCL has very strong linkages - operationally and
strategically - with its 54.9% shareholder, the Indian state (BBB-/Stable). Its
rating is equalised with that of India based on Fitch's Parent Subsidiary
Linkage criteria. The prices of around two thirds of the petroleum products
(including retail diesel, public distribution kerosene and household LPG)
marketed by BPCL are regulated by the government, and sold at prices lower than
international market prices. The government funds the under recoveries (UR;
difference between market prices and regulated prices) partly through direct
budgetary support and by directing upstream oil companies to provide discounts
to BPCL.
Significant Player: BPCL is the third-largest refiner in the country with a
capacity of 30.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) that accounted for 14% of
capacity in India, and the second-largest marketer of petroleum products with a
21% market share. In the financial year ended March 2014 (FY14), BPCL marketed
34.3mtpa (FY13: 33.7mtpa) domestically and exported 3.1mtpa (FY13: 3.2mtpa) and
refined 28.7mtpa (FY:13 28.6mtpa) of petroleum products.
Under Recoveries Impact Working Capital and Debt: BPCL's gross UR in FY14 was
INR345bn (FY13: INR390bn), which was covered by government subsidies of INR184bn
(FY13: INR219bn) and discounts from upstream players of INR156bn (FY13:
INR168bn). BPCL shouldered INR5.1bn of the UR (FY13: INR2.5bn). BPCL's working
capital position has been impacted because of delays in the receipt of subsidy
payments from the state.
Diesel accounted for 52% of BPCL's FY14 UR. In the first two months of FY15, the
diesel UR has fallen to an average of INR4.9 per litre compared with INR8.4 in
FY14 and INR11.0 in FY13. Fitch expects the government to continue to gradually
increase the price of diesel. Provided there is no further weakening of the
Indian rupee nor a sustained increase in oil prices, the proportion and quantum
of the subsidy payment will reduce, which will have a positive impact on BPCL's
working capital and related debt requirement.
High Capex Plans: BPCL has outlined a fairly high capex plan of more than
INR300bn over the next four years. The largest part of the capex is for the
expansion of the Kochi refinery to 15.5mtpa from the current 9.5mtpa at a cost
of around INR142bn. The high capex is likely to lead to continued negative free
cash flows over the next four to five years.
Upstream Discoveries: BPCL has 20 upstream blocks (eight in India and 12
abroad), of which it has some successful discoveries - notably in the Rovuma
Basin in Mozambique (in which it has 10% participating interest), in its
Brazilian assets (20% participating interest), and West Australian onshore
assets in Perth (27.8% stake). The Mozambique asset is assessed at having
recoverable resources of 50trn-70trn cubic feet of natural gas, and the
investors in the project also plan to set up a natural gas liquefaction plant
with two trains with an initial capacity of 5mmtpa each.
Credit Profile to Weaken: At FYE14, BPCL had a net leverage (net debt/EBITDA)
of 2.8x (FYE13: 3.8x) and interest cover of 4.7x (FYE13: 2.6x). With BPCL
expected to generate negative free cash flows, Fitch expects the company's net
leverage to increase to around 5x over the next two to three years. BPCL has a
comfortable liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of INR69bn at
FYE14 (FYE13: INR80bn). The company also enjoys good access to international and
domestic capital markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
-An upgrade of India's sovereign rating provided that BPCL's current linkages
with the state are maintained
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
-A downgrade of India's sovereign rating
-A weakening of BPCL's linkages with the state