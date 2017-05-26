(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based
Bharti Airtel
Limited's (Bharti) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is
Stable. The agency
has also affirmed the ratings on Bharti Airtel International
(Netherlands) B.V's
bonds. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market-Leading Position: Bharti's 'BBB-' rating reflects its
established market
leadership in the Indian wireless services industry. The company
has about 35%
revenue market share, has diversified and integrated operations
and owns a large
share of Indian spectrum assets, which are also the most
efficient assets. We
believe that its established market position and diversified
revenue base will
help it withstand intense competition in the Indian mobile
segment. It gained
about 150bp of revenue market share in 2016 as smaller telcos
exited due to
fierce competition and another 200bp with the acquisition of
Telenor India,
which is subject to regulatory approvals.
Lower Ratings Headroom: We forecast Bharti's FFO-adjusted net
leverage to worsen
to 2.0x-2.2x for the financial year ending March 2018 (FY18),
from 1.9x in FY17
(excluding USD6.8 billion deferred spectrum costs). However, we
forecast
leverage to remain below 2.5x, above which we will consider
negative rating
action. Bharti is committed to its investment-grade rating. We
do not expect
large debt-funded acquisitions during FY18-19 given management's
strategy to
reduce debt through the possible sale of a 10% stake in tower
subsidiary, Bharti
Infratel or sale of other assets. .
Competition to Lower Revenue: We forecast its FY18 revenue and
EBITDA to decline
by 2%-3% as growth in non-mobile segments in India and its
African operations
may not fully offset the fall in the Indian mobile segment's
revenue. Indian
mobile EBITDA (63% of consolidated EBITDA) could decline by
5%-10% in FY18.
Competition is likely to remain intense as new entrant Reliance
Jio (Jio), part
of Reliance Industries Ltd (BBB-/Stable), will continue to offer
cheaper tariffs
to gain market share from incumbents. Blended average revenue
per user (ARPU)
could remain flat at around INR160 (USD2.4) as Bharti is
unlikely to be able to
raise tariffs, given the price competition.
Negative Outlook on Indian Mobile: We have a negative outlook on
the Indian
telco market as we expect the credit profiles of the top-four
telcos to come
under pressure from tougher competition and greater capex
requirements. We
believe that Jio may continue to disrupt the market by offering
cheaper tariffs
than the incumbents to gain market share. On-going industry
consolidation, which
will leave only five telcos in the market, will bring back
pricing power to
incumbents only after one to two years. However, in the medium
term, Jio could
raise tariffs to start generating return on its massive
investment of USD27
billion-30 billion.
Minimal FCF; High Capex: We forecast minimal FCF in FY18 (FY17:
FCF deficit of
INR62 billion) as cash flow from operations of INR250
billion-260 billion will
be insufficient to fund its large capex requirements and
moderate dividends. It
will likely invest about INR260 billion-280 billion during
FY18-19, including
its core capex of INR250 billion and around INR30 billion-40
billion for
payments related to deferred spectrum cost. The company needs to
continually
make investments to support its fast-growing data services.
We believe Bharti has sufficient spectrum assets to expand its
data services in
the medium term and will not need to acquire more spectrum. It
is unlikely to
bid for 700MHz spectrum as the efficiency gains from the 700MHz
spectrum do not
currently justify the high reserve price set by the regulator.
Stable African Profitability: We expect the FY18 EBITDA margin
in Bharti's
African operations to remain stable at 23%-24% (FY17: 24%) as it
could benefit
from cost savings and higher market share in key African
markets. We believe
that Bharti's strategy to be among the top-two operators in each
of its African
markets by participating in in-country consolidation will
improve profitability
in the medium term.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Bharti's 'BBB-' IDR warrants a 4-5 notch difference from
Reliance
Communication's 'B+' /RWN' rating given Bharti's market
leadership, diversified
revenue profile and ownership of efficient spectrum assets.
Bharti's credit
profile has been resilient to intense competition in the Indian
mobile market;
its market share rose to 33% in December 2016 from 31.6% in
end-2015. It will
add another 200bp of revenue market share from the acquisition
of Telenor India,
which is subject to regulatory approval.
Relative to other regional investment-graded telcos, Bharti
benefits from a
larger scale, diversified and integrated operations, and better
execution in its
Indian market. However, its FCF is likely to decline due to
intense price
competition in the Indian mobile market, which is likely to
remain high in the
next one to two years as intense competition is likely to
continue in the short
term as Jio has the financial resources to keep tariffs low to
gain market share
from incumbents.
Bharti's peer, South Africa-based MTN Group's (BB+/Stable)
business profile has
weakened due to competitive pressure, slower economic growth,
particularly in
South Africa, and a regulatory fine in its key market of
Nigeria. MTN Group's
leverage and operating EBITDA margin are similar to Bharti's.
Bharti is a
challenger in most African markets of MTN and is slowly gaining
market share.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to decline by 2%-3% as the growth in the non-Indian
mobile segment
will not be sufficient to offset the fall in mobile revenue in
the Indian
operations.
- Operating EBITDA margin to decline to around 35%-36% (FY17:
37%) due to
competition in the Indian mobile segment.
- Capex/revenue to be around 27%-29% given it needs to invest to
bolster its
data networks to prevent a potential churn of its subscribers to
Jio. Our capex
assumption includes pay-out for deferred spectrum.
- Effective interest rate of about 5.5%-6%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- Fitch currently does not envisage any upgrade to Bharti's
ratings in the
medium term, given the company's business profile and investment
needs. Bharti's
ratings are not constrained by India's Country Ceiling (BBB-),
so an upgrade in
the Country Ceiling will not necessarily lead to an upgrade of
Bharti's ratings.
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- A higher-than-expected regulatory charge or M&A activity
resulting in
FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining above 2.5x on a sustained
basis.
- A downgrade of India's 'BBB-' Country Ceiling
LIQUIDITY
Good Access to Capital: At end-March 2017, Bharti's cash and
equivalents of
INR88 billion were insufficient to pay for the short-term debt
of INR129
billion. However, we believe that Bharti will be able to
refinance most of its
short-term debt, which mainly includes Indian rupee bank loans.
It has good
access to Indian banks and capital markets. During the last four
years, it
raised a total of USD6.5 billion in unsecured bonds in three
different
currencies - US dollars, euros and Swiss francs. We expect it to
continue to tap
capital markets to refinance its maturing debt.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Bharti Airtel Limited
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at
'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB-'
Rating on 4.375% USD1bn guaranteed senior unsecured notes due
2025 affirmed at
'BBB-'
The following notes issued by Bharti Airtel International
(Netherlands) B.V. and
guaranteed by Bharti Airtel Limited have also been affirmed:
- 5.35% USD1bn guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2024 at
'BBB-'
- 5.125% USD1.5bn guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2023 at
'BBB-'
- 3.375% EUR750m guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2021 at
'BBB-'
- 3% CHF350m guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2020 at
'BBB-'
- 4% EUR1bn guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2018 at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Committee Chairperson
Isabelle Katsumata
Senior Director
+65 6796 7226
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
We have excluded USD6.8 billion of deferred spectrum cost from
debt as we treat
such costs as capital commitment. We include the annual spectrum
payment in our
capex forecast.
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001