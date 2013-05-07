(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BOGOTA, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB' and the National IFS rating at 'AAA(col)' of Black Gold Re Limited (BGRe). The Rating Outlook is Positive. Key Rating Drivers BGRe's rating is tied to the rating of its shareholder, Empresa Colombiana de Petroleos - ECOPETROL S.A. (Ecopetrol). On March 8, 2013, Fitch revised the Outlook of Ecopetrol to Positive from Stable due to the change in the Colombian Sovereign's Rating Outlook to Positive. BGRe's rating as a captive company continues to reflect its strong linkage and strategic importance to its parent, Ecopetrol. The rating also reflects BGRe's adequate technical performance, high capitalization, low leverage and strong liquidity ratios. BGRe maintains its position as a core subsidiary of Ecopetrol, due to its strategic importance in managing the risks and structuring the insurance coverage of Grupo Empresarial Ecopetrol. The support of the shareholder is evidenced by its explicit commitment of support through promissory notes, formal support in managing the investment portfolio of the captive, providing resources for the optimal operation of the reinsurance company, and the transference of strong corporate governance practices. BGRe's operational profitability is adequate for its business profile. BGRe reported a net income of USD $14.5 million at Dec. 31, 2012, 11% higher than the previews year. This performance was benefited from the increase in commissions due to the change in the placement scheme carried out from 2011, and also by greater surety bond premiums given the important growth shown by the hydrocarbon sector in the Colombian economy. At March 31, 2013 the net income was USD$ 2.4 million and the combined ratio stood at 13%. Black Gold's capital position is strong. At March 31, 2013, the equity was USD145 million with low Leverage ratios. The retained premiums-to-capital ratio was 0.07x and the Liability/Equity ratio was 0.10x. The maximum loss exposure per event is 9% of the equity, which is high compared with other similar companies in the region. Black Gold provides surety bond coverage that very large relative to its capital base. However, Ecopetrol provides an explicit formal guarantee of these policies. Rating Sensitivities The Rating Outlook is Positive. An upgrade may be considered due to positive changes in the credit profile of the parent. Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include a decrease in Ecopetrol's availability and willingness to provide support, which Fitch believes is unlikely. Contact: Primary Analyst Franklin Santarell Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 franklin.santarelli@fitchratings.com Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Milena Carrizosa Director +57 1 326-9999 ext 1090 Committee Chairperson Julie Burke Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.