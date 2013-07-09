(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Blue Cross
of Idaho Health
Service, Inc.'s (BCID) 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating on BCID reflects the company's excellent
competitive position in
the Idaho health insurance market, strong risk adjusted
capitalization, solid
balance sheet, and steady operating performance. The rating also
reflects the
company's limited geographic diversification, small scale
relative to national
and multi-state competitors, and uncertainty derived from the
evolving
regulatory environment.
Fitch's Stable Outlook reflects the agency's expectation that
BCID's earnings,
capital, and market position will remain relatively unchanged
over the next
12-24 months.
BCID's primary business is selling health insurance products and
services in the
state of Idaho under the Blue Cross trademark. The company has a
leading market
position in the state of Idaho, providing health insurance
coverage to
approximately 441,000 medical and 275,000 stand-alone dental
members as of Dec.
31, 2012.
Fitch views the company's right to use the Blue Cross trademark
as a significant
competitive advantage in the Idaho health care market. In
addition, BCID's
long-term presence and broad coverage in the Idaho market
provides the company
with excellent market knowledge and better-than peer provider
network access.
BCID has no material debt outstanding and no goodwill on its
balance sheet. The
company's investment portfolio at Dec. 31, 2012 included a 23%
allocation to
equities, which raises its risk profile somewhat. Fitch views
these risks as
largely offset by the company's lack of short-term liquidity
requirements and
overall strong capitalization. At year-end 2012 BCID's NAIC
risk-based capital
(RBC) ratio was a very strong 530% of the company action level.
Looking forward over the next 12-24 months, Fitch expects BCID's
capital to grow
at a slower rate than premiums, if the company grows its
Medicare and Medicaid
business as planned. Fitch therefore expects BCID's
risk-adjusted
capitalization to decline but remain strong relative to the
current rating
category. Specifically, BCID's asset and premium leverage
ratios are likely to
rise from recent low levels, while the RBC ratio could decrease
to the 400%-500%
range.
Statutory net earnings in 2012 fell to $47 million from $57
million in 2011,
which was the most profitable year in the company's history.
Modestly lower
underwriting margins and a $5 million charitable contribution
contributed to the
decline.
BCID and its health insurance and managed care sector peers
anticipate
additional challenges related to the Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act
(PPACA) of 2010. Fitch believes that the near-term effects of
the bill on BCID
are manageable and include moderate margin compression.
Beyond the 12-24 months covered by Fitch's Rating Outlook, the
agency believes
that PPACA will likely add to the pressures insurers face in
maintaining their
underwriting margins. Fitch's view is that the
revenue-favorable aspects of
enrollment growth from the individual mandate and Medicare
expansion, coupled
with the sector's existing pricing power, may not be sufficient
to offset the
cost of PPACA's coverage expansions and financing requirements.
Fitch views PPACA's impact on individuals' and employers' health
insurance
purchasing decisions over the long term as uncertain.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
From a rating perspective, Fitch views BCID's concentrated
market position in
Idaho and comparatively small size and scale as limiting
factors. These
characteristics leave the company more susceptible than
geographically
diversified peers to earnings and capital volatility, due to its
geographic
concentration in a single state.
Fitch therefore believes that a ratings upgrade is unlikely in
the absence of a
transformational event that reduces the company's exposure to
its single market
and enhances the overall size and scale of the company's
operations while
maintaining the company's balance sheet strength and
profitability trends.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a
sustained earnings
decrease that weakens RBC below 300%, significant enrollment
losses that
materially erode the company's current market share, or the loss
of the right to
use the Blue Cross trademark and brand.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
Blue Cross of Idaho Health Service, Inc.
--IFS rating at 'A-'.
