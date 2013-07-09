(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Blue Cross of Idaho Health Service, Inc.'s (BCID) 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's rating on BCID reflects the company's excellent competitive position in the Idaho health insurance market, strong risk adjusted capitalization, solid balance sheet, and steady operating performance. The rating also reflects the company's limited geographic diversification, small scale relative to national and multi-state competitors, and uncertainty derived from the evolving regulatory environment. Fitch's Stable Outlook reflects the agency's expectation that BCID's earnings, capital, and market position will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12-24 months. BCID's primary business is selling health insurance products and services in the state of Idaho under the Blue Cross trademark. The company has a leading market position in the state of Idaho, providing health insurance coverage to approximately 441,000 medical and 275,000 stand-alone dental members as of Dec. 31, 2012. Fitch views the company's right to use the Blue Cross trademark as a significant competitive advantage in the Idaho health care market. In addition, BCID's long-term presence and broad coverage in the Idaho market provides the company with excellent market knowledge and better-than peer provider network access. BCID has no material debt outstanding and no goodwill on its balance sheet. The company's investment portfolio at Dec. 31, 2012 included a 23% allocation to equities, which raises its risk profile somewhat. Fitch views these risks as largely offset by the company's lack of short-term liquidity requirements and overall strong capitalization. At year-end 2012 BCID's NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was a very strong 530% of the company action level. Looking forward over the next 12-24 months, Fitch expects BCID's capital to grow at a slower rate than premiums, if the company grows its Medicare and Medicaid business as planned. Fitch therefore expects BCID's risk-adjusted capitalization to decline but remain strong relative to the current rating category. Specifically, BCID's asset and premium leverage ratios are likely to rise from recent low levels, while the RBC ratio could decrease to the 400%-500% range. Statutory net earnings in 2012 fell to $47 million from $57 million in 2011, which was the most profitable year in the company's history. Modestly lower underwriting margins and a $5 million charitable contribution contributed to the decline. BCID and its health insurance and managed care sector peers anticipate additional challenges related to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) of 2010. Fitch believes that the near-term effects of the bill on BCID are manageable and include moderate margin compression. Beyond the 12-24 months covered by Fitch's Rating Outlook, the agency believes that PPACA will likely add to the pressures insurers face in maintaining their underwriting margins. Fitch's view is that the revenue-favorable aspects of enrollment growth from the individual mandate and Medicare expansion, coupled with the sector's existing pricing power, may not be sufficient to offset the cost of PPACA's coverage expansions and financing requirements. Fitch views PPACA's impact on individuals' and employers' health insurance purchasing decisions over the long term as uncertain. RATING SENSITIVITIES From a rating perspective, Fitch views BCID's concentrated market position in Idaho and comparatively small size and scale as limiting factors. These characteristics leave the company more susceptible than geographically diversified peers to earnings and capital volatility, due to its geographic concentration in a single state. Fitch therefore believes that a ratings upgrade is unlikely in the absence of a transformational event that reduces the company's exposure to its single market and enhances the overall size and scale of the company's operations while maintaining the company's balance sheet strength and profitability trends. Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a sustained earnings decrease that weakens RBC below 300%, significant enrollment losses that materially erode the company's current market share, or the loss of the right to use the Blue Cross trademark and brand. Fitch has affirmed the following rating with a Stable Outlook: Blue Cross of Idaho Health Service, Inc. --IFS rating at 'A-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Greg Dickerson Director +1-212-908-0220 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Mark Rouck Senior Director +1-312-364-2085 Committee Chairperson Donald Thorpe Senior Director +1-312-606-2353 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013); --'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors Special Report' (Jan. 29, 2013). 