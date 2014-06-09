(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Blue Cross
of Idaho Health
Service, Inc.'s (BCID) 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating on BCID reflects the company's excellent
competitive position in
the Idaho health insurance market, strong risk adjusted
capitalization, solid
balance sheet, and steady operating performance. The rating also
reflects the
company's limited geographic diversification, small scale
relative to national
and multi-state competitors, and uncertainty derived from the
evolving
regulatory environment.
BCID's primary business is selling health insurance products and
services in the
state of Idaho under the Blue Cross trademark. The company has a
leading market
position in the state of Idaho, providing health insurance
coverage to
approximately 441,000 medical and 280,000 stand-alone dental
members as of Dec.
31, 2013.
Fitch views the company's right to use the Blue Cross trademark
as a significant
competitive advantage in the Idaho health care market. In
addition, BCID's
long-term presence and broad coverage in the Idaho market
provides the company
with excellent market knowledge and better-than peer provider
network access.
Based on Fitch's sector credit factors for the U.S. Health
Insurance and Managed
Care industry, Fitch considers BCID's lack of scale and
geographic concentration
as implying an IFS rating of 'BBB'. BCID's small size is
partially offset by the
company's dominant market position in Idaho.
Fitch views BCID's historical financial performance and
profitability, as
measured by EBITDA margins and net returns on average capital,
to be consistent
with an IFS rating of 'A'. However, over the next 2-3 years,
Fitch believes that
BCID's financial performance is more likely to be reflective of
an IFS rating of
'BBB'.
In the case of BCID, Fitch believes that near term margin
compression and
declines on overall profitability could be pronounced if the
company
successfully grows its government-sponsored and individual
business. This is due
to increased costs related to Affordable Care Act of 2010 (ACA)
and because
these businesses typically operate at lower margins than group
business, which
currently represents the bulk of BCID's operating portfolio.
Fitch views BCID's current capital strength, as measured by RBC
and managed care
premiums to equity ratios, to be consistent with an 'AAA' rating
level. At
year-end 2013 BCID's NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was a
very strong 581%
of the company action level.
Looking forward over the next 12-24 months, Fitch expects BCID's
capital to grow
at a slower rate than premiums, if the company aggressively
grows its membership
in the individual and Medicare/Medicaid markets, as planned.
Fitch therefore expects BCID's risk-adjusted capitalization to
decline but
remain supportive of at least an 'AA' rating category.
Specifically, BCID's
asset and premium leverage ratios are likely to rise from recent
low levels,
while the RBC ratio could decrease closer to 400% over the next
few years.
Fitch's Stable Outlook reflects the agency's expectation that
BCID's very strong
risk-based capital (RBC) levels and dominant market position in
Idaho will allow
the company's ratings to absorb an expected decline in margins
and overall
profitability in the next 12-24 months.
BCID has no material debt outstanding and no goodwill on its
balance sheet. The
company's investment portfolio at Dec. 31, 2013 included a 28%
allocation to
equities, which raises its risk profile somewhat.
Underwriting income in 2013 was $35 million and represented an
$8 million
improvement compared with 2012 due to a modest reduction in the
loss ratio,
which fell to 86.3% in 2013 from 86.7% in 2012. Despite improved
underwriting
results net income declined by $8 million year over year to $39
million. Lower
realized investment gains and a higher tax rate accounted for
the difference.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
From a rating perspective, Fitch views BCID's concentrated
market position in
Idaho and comparatively small size and scale as limiting
factors. These
characteristics leave the company more susceptible than
geographically
diversified peers to earnings and capital volatility, due to its
geographic
concentration in a single state.
Fitch therefore believes that a ratings upgrade is unlikely in
the absence of a
transformational event that reduces the company's exposure to
its single market
and enhances the overall size and scale of the company's
operations while
maintaining the company's balance sheet strength and
profitability trends.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a
sustained earnings
decrease that weakens RBC below 300%, significant enrollment
losses that
materially erode the company's current market share, or the loss
of the right to
use the Blue Cross trademark and brand.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
Blue Cross of Idaho Health Service, Inc.
--IFS rating at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Mark Rouck
Senior Director
+1-312-364-2085
Committee Chairperson
Donald Thorpe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (November 2013);
--'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit
Factors Special
Report' (December 2013).
