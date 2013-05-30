(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Blue Shield
of California's
(BSC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A'. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's affirmation follows a periodic review of BSC's rating
and recent
financial performance. The rating action reflects the company's
strong
competitive position and large market share in California,
capitalization
metrics that are better than median guidelines for the current
rating, and
ratings benefits derived from the company's overall high-quality
balance sheet.
BSC's rating also reflects the company's size and scale
characteristics which
Fitch considers comparatively small in relation to those of many
publicly-traded
competitors and the impact of BSC's single-state focus.
Additionally, the rating
considers the uncertain impact that portions of the Affordable
Care Act (ACA)
scheduled to be implemented in 2014, such as the individual
mandate and
California insurance exchange formation, could have on BSC's
core employer-group
market.
Fitch's expectation is that BSC's 2013 financial results will
approximate
2012's, reflecting modestly higher utilization and generally
consistent cost
trends. Going forward into 2014, Fitch believes that BSC's
margins will be
modestly pressured by the loss of the exclusive nature of the
company's contract
with the California Public Employees Retirement System
(CALPERS).
BSC's 2012 financial results generally trailed 'A' rating
category guidelines
but were consistent with Fitch's expectations given the
company's status as a
non-profit company and BSC's policy of limiting annual net
earnings to two
percent of revenues. BSC reported $204 million of net income in
2012 on $10.5
billion of revenues. Fitch calculates the company's 2012 medical
claim ratio at
85.1% and EBITDA-to-revenue margin at 3.6%.
Based on metrics such as state-wide direct premiums and
enrollment, Fitch
considers BSC the third-largest health insurer and managed-care
company in
California. The company's large market share is bolstered by its
ability to use
the Blue Shield brand, which Fitch believes is highly-recognized
and
favorably-viewed by consumers.
BSC maintains very-strong capitalization metrics that exceed
median guidelines
for the 'A' rating category. The company has no outstanding debt
and is able to
fund its current operations internally. Risk-based capital
ratios are very
strong and asset and reserve leverage is low. Fitch's
expectation is that BSC's
stabilization fund (i.e. net worth) will continue to grow at a
rate that is
commensurate with premium, assets and reserves.
Fitch considers the quality of BSC's balance sheet to be strong
and
characterized by a high quality and liquid fixed maturities
portfolio, stable
claim reserves, and relatively few potential claims on the
company's capital.
Like many Blue Cross/ Blue Shield licensees, BSC has a higher
allocation to
equity investments than publicly-traded competitors. However,
Fitch believes
that the company maintains the capital strength to ride-out
reasonably-foreseeable equity market downturns.
In terms of size and scale, and using medical membership and
revenues as
measurement metrics, BSC overlaps Fitch's 'small' and 'medium'
categorizations.
Fitch typically uses medical membership and revenues as key
size/scale metrics
because it believes that they have a significant impact on a
company's ability
to realize scale benefits and ultimately influence earnings and
capital
formation.
Fitch believes that BSC's concentrated focus on the California
market, where the
company generates essentially all of its revenues and earnings,
makes it very
difficult for BSC to obtain an IFS rating higher than the 'A'
rating category.
Fitch's view is that single-state concentrations result in
exposure to economic
and political conditions that limit feasible strategic
alternatives and expose
companies' capital bases to concentrated risks.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Rating triggers that could lead to a rating upgrade within the
'A' rating
category include:
--Market share gains within the company's core California
market;
--Enhanced size and scale of BSC's revenue and earnings base;
--Run-rate EBITDA/revenue and net income/average capital ratios
that more
closely approximate Fitch's 'A' rating category guidelines of 7%
while
maintaining risk-based capital ratios (company action level
basis) greater than
350%.
Rating triggers that could lead to a rating downgrade:
--BSC losing the ability to market itself as a Blue Shield
company could result
in a multi-notch downgrade;
--BSC choosing to price its products such that premiums, assets,
and liabilities
grew at materially faster rates than its stabilization fund for
a multi-year
period;
--Losses in capital that reduced run-rate risk-based capital
ratio below 350%;
--Run-rate ratios of premiums to stabilization fund (i.e. net
worth) that exceed
5.0x.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating:
California Physicians Service dba Blue Shield of California,
--IFS rating at 'A'; Outlook Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Rouck CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doug Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (January 2013);
--'Health and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors Special
Report' (January
2013).
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
