(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Blue Shield
of California's
(BSC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A'. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable.
Today's affirmation completes a periodic review of BSC's rating
and recent
financial performance. Key factors considered in the review
include expectations
for comparatively rapid growth in BSC's membership due to the
company's
participation on the California health insurance exchange and
pressure on
profitability and capitalization derived from industry-wide
pressures and from
decisions made by BSC to partially fund strategic initiatives
with existing
capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Industry Profile and Operating Environment: BSC's membership
consists primarily
of employer group and, to a lesser extent, individual insurance
membership. The
company's membership from the Medicare/Medicaid business is
comparatively
modest. Under Fitch's rating methodology probable IFS ratings
for health
insurers that focus on the employer group and individual markets
(i.e.
commercial market) range from 'A' to 'BBB'.
Market Position and Size/Scale: Fitch views BSC as maintaining
'medium'-sized
market profile and size/scale characteristics indicating a
probable IFS ratings
range from 'A' to 'BBB'. Key factors underlying BSC's market
position include
the comparatively high concentration of the company's membership
by product type
and geography, and large market share in California.
Approximately 85% of the
company's consolidated membership base is derived from employer
group products
with the balance derived from individual and senior market
membership. BSC
generates essentially all of its revenues in California where
based on direct
premiums, Fitch estimates it is the third largest health
insurer. With 2.9
million members at year-end 2013, $4.1 billion in stabilization
funds, and $11
billion in revenues in 2013, BSC's size/scale metrics that
overlap Fitch's
'small' and 'medium' categorizations.
Capitalization, Leverage and Financial Flexibility: Fitch views
BSC's
capitalization and leverage metrics to be consistent with those
expected at the
'AAA' IFS rating category. Key factors underlying Fitch's view
are the company's
very strong risk-based capital ratio (RBC), low operating
leverage ratio and
lack of financial leverage. Fitch anticipates pressure on BSC's
capitalization
metrics over the next several years as the company plans to
partially fund
strategic initiatives such as large scale information technology
projects, and
potential acquisitions, with existing capital.
Fitch believes that BSC maintains adequate financial flexibility
which is
supported by the company's strong competitive position in
California, consistent
earnings and comparative lack of financial commitments.
Partially offsetting
these strengths is the company's status as a non-stock
corporation which
prevents access to public equity markets.
Financial Performance: Fitch considers BSC's financial
performance to be
consistent with that expected at the 'BBB' IFS rating
category. BSC's
2009-2013 average medical benefit, EBITDA-to-revenues and
annualized net return
on average capital ratios were 86.1%, 3.2%, and 5.2%
respectively and are
generally consistent with Fitch's 'BBB' median rating category
guidelines.
Fitch's view is that BSC's nonprofit status and pledge to
policyholders that it
will limit its net income to 2% of revenues is likely to
suppress the company's
financial performance metrics at the 'BBB' rating category.
Fitch believes that the financial results of policies BSC
sources from the
California health insurance exchange, like those of policies
sourced by other
insurers from various states' health insurance exchanges, are
uncertain. The
agency attributes this to the lack of historical utilization and
cost trend data
on exchange populations. As part of its ratings review of BSC,
Fitch
stress-tested its projection of BSC's 2014 financial results and
year-end 2013
risk-based capital ratio by altering the benefit ratio
assumptions on BSC's
projected exchange-sourced business. The results of the stress
test did not have
a meaningful impact on Fitch's expectations of BSC's 2014
financial performance
or RBC expectations.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes that BSC's single-state profile makes it very
difficult for the
company to obtain an IFS rating higher than the 'A' rating
category. Fitch's
view is that single-state concentrations result in exposure to
economic and
political conditions that limit feasible strategic alternatives
and expose
companies' capital bases to concentrated risks.
Rating triggers that could lead to a rating upgrade within the
'A' rating
category include:
--Profitable market share gains within the company's core
California market;
--Growth in the size and scale of BSC's revenue and earnings
base while
maintaining the company's 2% of revenues run-rate net earnings
target;
--Run-rate EBITDA/revenue and net income/average capital ratios
that more
closely approximate Fitch's 'A' rating category guidelines of 7%
while
maintaining risk-based capital ratios (company action level
basis) greater than
350%.
Rating triggers that could lead to a rating downgrade:
--BSC losing the ability to market itself as a Blue Shield
company could result
in a multi-notch downgrade;
--Run-rate risk-based capital ratios (company action level
basis) below 350%;
--Run-rate ratios of premiums to stabilization fund (i.e. net
worth) that exceed
5.0x;
--Membership growth that causes Fitch to question BSC's ability
to generate
run-rate net earnings consistent with the company's 2% of
revenue-target.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (November 2013);
--'Health and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors Special
Report'
(December 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
