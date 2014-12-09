(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings announced today that
it has affirmed
Blue Shield of California's (BSC) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'A'
with a Stable Rating Outlook. The rating action follows
yesterday's announcement
by BSC that it has agreed to acquire Care1st Health Plan
(Care1st) in a
transaction expected to close in the second half of 2015.
Today's rating action reflects Fitch's view that from a ratings
perspective, the
Care1st acquisition's future strategic and financial benefits
are reasonably
likely to offset its immediate financial costs and future
operational risks.
Going forward, factors Fitch will review to assess success
managing these risks
are Care1st's ability to add to the BSC's organization's
enrollment, earnings,
and capital.
BSC plans to acquire Care1st in an all cash internally funded
transaction.
Fitch's expectation is that BSC will elect Care1st board members
such that the
companies have common board member composition and that BSC will
make reasonable
efforts to retain key Care1st personnel. At Sept. 30, 2014,
Care1st's enrollment
totaled 509,308 and through the first nine months of 2014 the
company generated
$1.2 billion of total revenues. BSC's enrollment and revenues
for the same
period were 3.4 million and $10.2 billion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Position and Size/Scale: Fitch views the acquisition as
enhancing the BSC
organization's market position by diversifying the company's
product offerings
and increasing the company's enrollment and revenue bases.
Care1st's enrollment
consists predominately of individuals eligible for health
insurance under
California's Medi-Cal program, a market that BSC did not have a
meaningful
presence in prior to the acquisition.
Partially offsetting the ratings benefit of this enhanced
diversification is
Fitch's view that due to the very prominent role government
plays, Medicaid and
Medi-Cal enrollment is generally supportive of lower ratings
than commercial
market enrollment. Fitch believes that enrollment in the
Medicaid market can be
volatile depending on success renewing contracts and that
margins are generally
lower than commercial market margins.
Capitalization and Leverage: Fitch believes that BSC's
post-acquisition
key-capitalization metrics such as risk-based capital (RBC) and
premiums-to-surplus ratios will remain supportive of the
company's current
rating although both will deteriorate relative to very strong
historic levels.
Fitch has historically considered BSC's RBC ratio consistent
with 'AAA' level
rating category guidelines and believes it and the company's
premiums to surplus
ratio will more closely approximate Fitch's 'AA' rating category
guidelines
subsequent to the acquisition.
Fitch also anticipates BSC's ratio of intangible goodwill asset
to stabilization
fund or net worth, while increasing significantly as a result of
the
acquisition, will remain considerably lower than those of health
insurance peers
that have been active acquirers in recent years.
Financial Performance and Earnings: Fitch's expectation is that
Care1st will add
modestly to the BSC organization's earnings profile over the
next 12-24 months.
From 2011 through 2013 Care1st's pre-tax income averaged only
$15 million per
year although results through Sept. 30, 2014 improved markedly
with pre-tax
income totaling $30 million. Fitch anticipates Care1st's
earnings improving
going forward as it leverages its position as part of the much
larger BSC
organization to reduce the cost of medical care.
Fitch's expectation is that Care1st will convert to a non-profit
corporation
from a for-profit corporation to align with BSC's non-profit
corporate status.
Fitch also expects Care1st to adopt profitability targets and
operating metrics
that are consistent with those BSC has implemented in connection
with the
company's pledge to limit net income to 2% of revenues.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes that BSC's single-state profile makes it very
difficult for the
company to obtain an IFS rating higher than the 'A' rating
category. Fitch's
view is that single-state concentrations result in exposure to
economic and
political conditions that limit feasible strategic alternatives
and expose
companies' capital bases to concentrated risks.
Rating triggers that could lead to a rating upgrade within the
'A' rating
category include:
--Profitable market share gains within the company's core
California market;
--Growth in the size and scale of BSC's revenue and earnings
base while
maintaining the company's 2% of revenues run-rate net earnings
target;
--Run-rate EBITDA/revenue and net income/average capital ratios
that more
closely approximate Fitch's 'A' rating category guidelines of 7%
while
maintaining risk-based capital ratios (company action level
basis) greater than
350%.
Rating triggers that could lead to a rating downgrade:
--BSC losing the ability to market itself as a Blue Shield
company could result
in a multi-notch downgrade;
--Run-rate risk-based capital ratios (company action level
basis) below 350%;
--Run-rate ratios of premiums to stabilization fund (i.e. net
worth) that exceed
5.0x;
--Membership growth that causes Fitch to question BSC's ability
to generate
run-rate net earnings consistent with the company's 2% of
revenue target.
--Care1st's inability to generate enrollment and earnings that
cause Fitch to
question the value of the goodwill asset the BSC organization
will report
subsequent to the acquisition's close.
