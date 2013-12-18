(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Blue Titanium Conduit Limited's (BTC) asset-backed commercial paper's (CP) National Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)' following its annual surveillance review of the programme.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation is driven by the credit quality of BTC's underlying portfolio, the credit quality of The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (Standard Bank, AA(zaf)/Stable/F1+(zaf)) and a satisfactory review of the conduit programme.

BTC is a partially-supported conduit whose credit support is dependent on the available programme-wide credit enhancement (PWCE) provided by Standard Bank. PWCE is calculated as 10% of the par value of CP issued to fund the purchase of financial assets plus a dynamic percentage based on the credit quality of rated securities. If a rated security falls below 'AA-(zaf)', Standard Bank must either remove the asset from the portfolio at its par value, fully guarantee the rated security or post PWCE within one business day.

Currently, there are no financial assets in the conduit portfolio and all rated securities are rated at least 'AA-(zaf)' or have a guarantor rated at least 'AA-(zaf)'. As a result, no PWCE is currently provided, in accordance with BTC's transaction documentation.

Standard Bank fulfils the roles of sponsor, administrator, liquidity provider, credit enhancement provider, hedge provider and account bank. The rating of BTC's CP is highly dependent on Standard Bank, particularly in its role as liquidity and credit enhancement provider.

Fitch discussed BTC's performance, portfolio, CP issuance and conduit operations over the past 12 months with Standard Bank's conduit management team as part of its annual surveillance review. BTC's conduit structure, credit policies and procedures have remained the same since Fitch's last surveillance review. Fitch believes Standard Bank is effectively managing the BTC conduit.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A downgrade of Standard Bank as liquidity or credit enhancement provider could lead to a downgrade of BTC's CP.

Furthermore, BTC's CP rating is dependent on the credit quality of the underlying portfolio and available PWCE. If the credit quality of the underlying portfolio deteriorates without remedial action as specified in the transaction documents, the CP rating could be downgraded.

TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS

BTC is a partially-supported, South African ABCP programme structured to issue CP up to a maximum programme limit of ZAR20bn. The maximum CP tenor is 364 days and is issued to finance the purchase of rand-denominated financial assets and rated securities. All assets in the portfolio benefit from liquidity support provided by Standard Bank. As of end-October 2013, BTC had ZAR4.4bn of CP outstanding. Additionally, the conduit portfolio consisted only of rated securities which were primarily RMBS securities, corporate loans and auto loans.