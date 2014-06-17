(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BlueBay
Investment
Grade Absolute Return Bond Fund's (BlueBay IGARF) 'Strong' Fund
Quality Rating.
The fund is managed by BlueBay Asset Management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's research-driven
investment approach,
allowing an effective exploitation of diversified sources of
global fixed income
returns. The rating is also supported by the depth of BlueBay's
dedicated fixed
income resources.
FUND PRESENTATION
BlueBay IGARF is a sub-fund of a Luxembourg Part I SICAV, UCITS
IV compliant.
Launched in May 2011, it is BlueBay's absolute return credit
flagship fund with
EUR4.0bn of assets as of end-May 2014. The fund aims to be
market neutral over a
cycle and generate alpha in all credit environments (300bps per
annum, gross of
fees, over the Merrill Lynch Euro Currency Libor 3 Month
Constant Maturity Index
with a target volatility of 3%).
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The fund implements a well-balanced research-driven, capital
preservation-oriented investment process combining macro,
fundamental, technical
and relative valuation inputs in a formalised, disciplined but
also flexible and
reactive manner.
Fixed income alpha sources result from the implementation of
high conviction,
mainly relative value trades within a well-defined risk
guidelines. Macro
exposures are adjusted dynamically using a derivatives-based
overlay approach.
RESOURCES
Lead Portfolio Manager (PM) Geraud Charpin has 19 years'
investment experience.
The fund benefits from the depth of BlueBay's IG fixed income
resources (22 PMs
and analysts with an average of 12 years' industry experience).
TRACK RECORD
Since its launch, the fund has exceeded its objectives,
returning a gross annual
7.37%, with a tracking error of 2.51% as at end of May 2014.
Directional and
relative value trades contributed roughly evenly to performance.
The fund
benefits from credit return dispersion, but does not show a
volatility bias.
FUND MANAGER
Founded in 2001 and now owned by the Royal Bank of Canada
(AA/Stable/F1+),
BlueBay Asset Management (BlueBay) is a specialist credit asset
manager with
assets under management of USD62.4bn as at March 2014 (USD27.6bn
in IG credit).
BlueBay has been investing in IG credit and managing long/short
funds since
2002.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or excessive risk taking. Fitch sees limited
key person
dependency given the depth of the IG team but recognises the
specialised skills
of its lead PM for absolute return strategies. Conversely, an
upgrade could
result from the demonstration that the fund is able to
outperform its peers
consistently on a risk adjusted basis over five years.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Committee Chairman
Roger Merritt
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0636
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment
Processes and
Operational Attributes
