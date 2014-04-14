(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn BMB
Investment Bank's (BMB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'B-' with
Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is provided at
the end of this
commentary.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as BMB has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for BMB.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VIABILITY RATING (VR)
BMB's IDRs are driven by its VR (i.e its standalone strength).
The VR reflects
BMB's weak
profitability, limited business activities, fairly high exposure
to market risk
through its remaining legacy investments in private equity
funds, concentrated
wholesale funding profile and small equity base. Fitch also
considers the bank's
achievements in reducing its exposure to private-equity fund
commitments and its
improved liquidity profile in recent years.
The rating actions are as follows:
BMB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative; withdrawn
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; withdrawn
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'; withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
