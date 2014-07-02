(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BMCE Capital
Gestion's (BKG)
National Asset Manager Rating at 'Highest Standards(mar)' with
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the robustness of BKG's investment and
operational
infrastructure, which is supported by an advanced integrated IT
platform. It
also reflects a well-established, growing franchise, which
benefits from the
strategic commitment of BMCE Bank, the parent of BKG. The asset
manager
differentiates itself from domestic peers by its technology and
capacity to
innovate. The rating also reflects the organisation's staffing
depth and solid
control framework.
BKG's 'Highest Standards(mar)' rating is based on the following
category scores:
Company: Highest
Controls: Highest (revised from High)
Investments: Highest
Operations: Highest
Technology: Highest
Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards (mar)'
category demonstrate
an investment platform and operational framework that Fitch
considers superior
relative to the standard applied by domestic institutional
investors.
Company: As the third-largest asset manager in Morocco, BKG has
a long track
record and well established market presence, supported by the
banking network of
BMCE Bank. BKG is highly profitable and outsources to BMCE
Capital, the
investment bank of BMCE Group, support functions such as IT and
risk management.
Depth, adequacy, stability and targeted recruitment characterise
BKG's staffing.
Controls: BKG has an effective risk and governance framework
that is well
embedded in the business but also benefits from the independent
oversight from
risk functions and committees. Documented procedures and
controls and formal
reporting mechanisms further support the effectiveness of the
control
environment. The roll-out of the Sophis Value system has helped
embed BKG's
investment risk and client guideline monitoring programmes
within the core
system. The completion of the limit set-up in Sophis Value and
an increased
focus on internal controls and management reporting has led
Fitch to revise the
category score to Highest from High.
Investments: BKG's investment processes are supported by
staffing and IT
resources, which fully meet the requirements of the funds
managed. Investment
decision-making and monitoring are formalised and conducted as a
team. In
Fitch's view, BKG's investment teams have the skills and
capacity to manage the
more sophisticated products that are expected to be launched in
the next few
months.
Operations: Investment operations are scalable and robust,
allowing BKG to
manage increased volumes and more sophisticated or customised
products.
Reporting to investors provides regular and appropriate
information for all
client segments. Client and management reporting capabilities
were enhanced so
far in 2014, positioning BKG ahead of its peers.
Technology: BKG benefits from an international-standards
technological platform
built around Sophis Value. Data-warehouse and system interfaces
(with accounting
system) further support the front-to-back office system
integration. BKG's IT
project includes an upgrade of Sophis Value . BKG differentiates
itself by its
ability to innovate through advanced technology.
Created in 1995, BKG is a subsidiary of BMCE Bank, the
third-largest bank in
Morocco, which is 32%-owned by the Moroccan holding company
FinanceCom and 25%
by the Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel. At end-December 2013,
BKG was
managing MAD37.3bn worth of assets, on behalf of domestic retail
clients,
corporates and large institutional investors. In line with the
overall local
market, most of these assets are concentrated in domestic fixed
income and money
market assets (95%). At end-June 2014, BKG employed 37 people,
including ten
investment professionals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the
aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened
financial conditions,
material operational loss, heightened staff turnover or
deterioration of
processes and policies. A material deviation from Fitch
guidelines for any key
rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Francois Vattement, CFA
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 92 75
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0232
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Asset Manager Rating Criteria, dated 22
April 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Asset Manager Rating Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
IN ADDITION,
