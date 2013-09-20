(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Mare Nostrum, S.A.'s (BMN, BB+/Negative/B) and NCG Banco, S.A.'s (NCG, BB+/Negative/B) mortgage covered bonds (cedulas hipotecarias or CH) at 'BBB+' removed them from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Negative Outlook. BMN has EUR12.6bn and NCG EUR8.4bn of rated debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follows the affirmation and removal from RWN of BMN's and NCG's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR; see "Fitch Takes Rating Action on Spain's BFA-Bankia, NCG Banco, BMN and Liberbank" dated 18 September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). The Negative Outlook on the CH mirrors the Outlook on the entities' Long-term IDRs. BMN's and NCG's CH rating are based on the entities' Long-term IDRs of 'BB+'/Negative, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) assessment of 1 (very high risk) and sufficient overcollateralisation (OC) between the mortgage book and the outstanding CH for each bank. Fitch is reviewing the level of breakeven OC for the ratings and will communicate the updated level shortly. RATING SENSITIVITIES The CH ratings would be vulnerable to a downgrade of each bank's IDR by two notches or more to 'BB-' or lower, a change in Fitch D-Cap to 0 (full discontinuity), a drop in the OC level below the breakeven percentage for the rating, or a drastic change in the cover pool composition. Contact: Primary Analyst Carlos Masip Director +34 91 702 5773 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. General Castanos, 11 28004 Madrid Secondary Analyst Antonio Casado Associate Director +34 91 70 25 775 Committee Chairperson Helene Heberlein Managing Director +33 1 44 29 9140 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4 September 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 6 June 2013, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Amended, dated 20 March 2013, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance- Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 28 March 2013, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 3 June 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Amended here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs) here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.