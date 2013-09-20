(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Mare Nostrum,
S.A.'s (BMN, BB+/Negative/B) and NCG Banco, S.A.'s (NCG,
BB+/Negative/B)
mortgage covered bonds (cedulas hipotecarias or CH) at 'BBB+'
removed them from
Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Negative Outlook. BMN has
EUR12.6bn and NCG
EUR8.4bn of rated debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follows the affirmation and removal from RWN
of BMN's and
NCG's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR; see "Fitch Takes
Rating Action on
Spain's BFA-Bankia, NCG Banco, BMN and Liberbank" dated 18
September 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com). The Negative Outlook on the CH mirrors
the Outlook on the
entities' Long-term IDRs.
BMN's and NCG's CH rating are based on the entities' Long-term
IDRs of
'BB+'/Negative, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) assessment of 1
(very high risk) and
sufficient overcollateralisation (OC) between the mortgage book
and the
outstanding CH for each bank.
Fitch is reviewing the level of breakeven OC for the ratings and
will
communicate the updated level shortly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The CH ratings would be vulnerable to a downgrade of each bank's
IDR by two
notches or more to 'BB-' or lower, a change in Fitch D-Cap to 0
(full
discontinuity), a drop in the OC level below the breakeven
percentage for the
rating, or a drastic change in the cover pool composition.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carlos Masip
Director
+34 91 702 5773
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
General Castanos, 11
28004 Madrid
Secondary Analyst
Antonio Casado
Associate Director
+34 91 70 25 775
Committee Chairperson
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 9140
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013,
'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 6 June 2013,
'EMEA Criteria
Addendum - Spain - Amended, dated 20 March 2013, 'Criteria for
Rating Granular
Corporate Balance- Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 28
March 2013,
'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity &
Refinancing Stress
Addendum', dated 3 June 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
