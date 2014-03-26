(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP
Paribas' (BNPP)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook and
Short-term IDR at 'F1'. At the same time, the agency has
affirmed the bank's
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) at 'A+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review
of support for
banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of the
Global Trading and
Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally
active banking
groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance.
Earnings pressure
in securities businesses and continued conduct and regulatory
risks present in
the GTUBs are offset by stronger balance sheets as
capitalisation and liquidity
remain sound. Fitch forecasts stronger GDP growth in most major
economies, which
should contribute to a more balanced economic environment.
However, the economy
is likely to remain challenging in 2014 and we expect recovery
in France to be
slower than in other countries where the GTUBs are active.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
BNPP's VR, IDRs and senior debt reflect business
diversification, sound
franchises in European retail banking and corporate and
investment banking
(CIB), an ability to generate good earnings through different
cycles, adequate
funding and satisfactory capitalisation. The VR also takes into
account earnings
volatility from capital markets activities, although this is
much less important
to BNPP's business model than at most of its GTUB peers. Further
negative rating
drivers are a high gross impaired loans ratio and significant
exposure to risk
in Italy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Significant asset quality deterioration, for example linked to
BNPP's Italian
exposure, or unexpected problems from CIB including linked to
litigation and
regulatory risks, could lead to a downgrade of BNPP's VR, IDRs
and senior debt.
In addition, the bank's Fitch core capital ratio will need to
remain at least at
the current levels post-Basel III for BNPP'sVR to remain at
'a+'. Fitch does not
expect to upgrade BNPP's VR in the near term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS-SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's expectation that there remains an
extremely high
probability that the French state (AA+/Stable) would support
BNPP, if required.
This opinion derives from BNPP's systemic importance in France,
given its size,
significant deposit market shares and the fact it is a core
provider of credit
and other key financial services to the French economy.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. We expect to see
the EU's Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) voted through European
parliament in
the coming weeks and implemented into national legislation later
in 2014 or in
1H15. We also expect progress towards the Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) for
eurozone banks in this timeframe. In Fitch's view, these two
developments will
dilute the influence France has in deciding how French banks are
resolved and
increase the likelihood of senior debt losses in its banks if
they fail
solvability assessments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are primarily sensitive to progress made in
implementing the BRRD
and the SRM. The directive requires 'bail in' of creditors by
2016 before an
insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds. A
functioning SRM and
progress on making banks 'resolvable' without jeopardising the
wider financial
system are areas of focus for eurozone policymakers. Once these
are operational
they will become an overriding rating factor, as the likelihood
of the bank's
senior creditors receiving full support from the sovereign if
ever required,
despite its systemic importance will diminish substantially.
Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into EU legislation
in the near team
and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking close to
being ready in the
next one to two years. Fitch expects to then revise BNPP's
Support Rating to '5'
and its SRF to 'No Floor'. The timing at this stage is likely to
be some point
in late 2014 or in 1H15.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BNPP and
BNP Paribas US
Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC are notched down from BNPP's VR
in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
Their ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in BNPP's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
The Long- and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating of the group's
subsidiaries,
BNP Paribas Securities Services and BGL BNP Paribas, are based
on an extremely
high probability of support from BNPP if needed. These
subsidiaries' IDRs are
equalised with those of BNPP as we view them as core
subsidiaries given their
importance to and integration with their parent. The ratings of
these
subsidiaries are therefore sensitive to changes in BNPP's IDRs
and could also be
sensitive to changes in their strategic importance to the rest
of the group.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV, BNP Paribas US Medium-Term
Notes Programme
LLC and BNP Paribas Finance Inc are wholly owned financing
subsidiaries of BNPP
whose debt ratings are aligned with those of BNPP based on an
extremely high
probability of support if required. The ratings are sensitive to
the same
factors that might drive a change in BNPP's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
BNPP
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt (lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'A'
Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital: affirmed 'BBB'
BNP Paribas Securities Services:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
BNP Paribas Finance Inc.
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
BGL BNP Paribas
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market linked notes affirmed at 'A+emr'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (BNPP and BNP Paribas Securities Services)
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Primary Analyst (BGL BNP Paribas)
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 26
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst (BNPP and BNP Paribas Securities Services)
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Secondary Analyst (BGL BNP Paribas)
Lawrence Power
Analyst
+44 020 3530 1567
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014; 'Securities Firms Criteria', dated 31 January 2014
are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.