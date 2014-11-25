(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas' (BNPP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A+'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable. The 12 banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14. Capitalisation has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity remains sound. This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings, particularly in securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable exposure to conduct and regulatory risks. Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while growth in the US and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help the GTUBs with a significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market volatility, most recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how expectations of rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets. Our expectation is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow improved prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes. Sharp and unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in increased market volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks' earnings, although we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined. Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses on trading positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a change of our outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For eurozone-focused banks, a prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings and could result in a changed outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT BNPP's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are based on the bank's diversified business mix with sound franchises in European retail banking, corporate and investment banking (CIB), and wealth management, which allows the bank to generate solid earnings. The ratings also reflect adequate capitalisation and funding and exposure to earnings volatility from capital markets activities, although capital markets are much less important to BNPP's business model than at most of its GTUB peers. The ratings further take into account the bank's high gross impaired loans ratio, significant exposure to the Italian economy and exposure to operational and litigation risk. BNPP's diversified operations are a key strength as they have allowed the bank to generate adequate results and avoid undue risk concentration, and BNPP's company profile has a high influence on its VR. A strong track record in generating sound earnings through economic cycles provides the bank with a buffer to absorb sizeable one-off losses, including a large fine for US sanction breaches in 2Q14. Retail banking activities drive BNPP's results and accounted for around 60% of the group's pre-tax profit (excluding the corporate centre) in 9M14. Capital markets are less important to the bank (around 15% of pre-tax profit) than at most GTUB peers, but BNPP has a leading franchise in euro-denominated fixed income products, whose volatility is somewhat mitigated by its strong corporate banking franchise. We believe earnings growth in specialised businesses and in businesses outside its home markets will be important in offsetting weaker growth in most of its core retail banking markets (notably France, whose sovereign Long-term IDR is on Rating Watch Negative, and Italy) if the bank is to achieve its profitability targets. BNPP's capitalisation remains adequate. Nonetheless, relative to GTUB peers, BNPP's weighted and un-weighted capital ratios have improved less since 2013 following some bolt-on acquisitions and payment of a significant fine to US regulators in 2Q14. We believe this is somewhat mitigated by the bank's solid capital generation capacity, underpinned by its performing, diversified franchises. BNPP's fully-applied Basel III common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 10.1% at end-3Q14, and its Basel III leverage ratio, which includes additional Tier 1 instruments that are not Basel III-compliant in the numerator, was 3.5%. We consider the bank's CET1 ratio target of above 10% less ambitious than some of its peers'. BNPP's gross impaired loan ratio is high (6.8% at end-1H14), although this largely reflects the bank's policy in its core markets (mainly France and Italy) not to write them off before they have been fully resolved, which contrasts with a generally swifter write-off policy at US banks. Coverage by reserves remains adequate (59% of impaired loans at end-1H14), but BNPP remains dependent on collateral realisation since its unreserved impaired loans accounted for 29% of its Fitch core capital. This exposes the balance sheet to sluggish growth expectations in the French and Italian economies. Asset quality is particularly weak at BNL, BNPP's main subsidiary in Italy, where the gross impaired loan ratio reached 15.3% at end-1H14. BNPP's net impaired exposures in Italy amounted to EUR9bn at end-1H14, about 38% of the group's total net impaired exposures. Contribution from BNL (EUR20m pre-tax income) to the group's pre-tax profit in percentage terms was close to zero in 9M14 due to the associated higher loan impairment charges. While we expect asset quality in Italy to remain under pressure in 2015, we believe any deterioration will be manageable for the BNPP group. We do not expect any material deterioration in most of BNPP's other markets, but weak growth prospects in France over a sustained period would result in asset quality deterioration. RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Significant asset quality deterioration or failure to maintain sound capital and leverage ratios in line with peers could lead to a downgrade of BNPP's VR and IDRs. Ratings could also come under pressure from unexpected one-off losses, including losses linked to conduct risks, where capitalisation would be materially reduced without a credible plan for restoring capital ratios over a reasonably short period. Given its current high level, Fitch does not expect to upgrade BNPP's VR in the near term. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's expectation that there remains an extremely high probability that the French state (AA+/RWN) would support BNPP, if required, until the mechanism for resolving large global systemically important banks (G-SIB) becomes operational. This expectation reflects France's extremely high ability to support its banks especially given its strong financial flexibility. Specific to BNPP, our view of support likelihood is mainly based on its systemic importance in France, given its size, significant deposit market shares and its franchise as a core provider of credit and other key financial services to the French economy. However, political momentum is gaining pace to resolve even the most complex banking groups without significantly disrupting the financial markets and without requiring state support. We expect that legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives are reaching a point where a resolution of a G-SIB can be achieved without excessive disruption to financial markets, and it is probable that senior creditors will incur losses ahead of the state should such a resolution scenario arise. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) has been implemented into French legislation, but the bail-in tool will not be available until 1 January 2016. The Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks also starts on 1 January 2016. The BRRD and SRM will dilute the influence France has in deciding how French banks are resolved and ensure that the financial means to resolve the bank without state resources are available or that private sector investors, such as senior creditors, absorb losses ahead of state resources. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF are primarily sensitive to progress made in implementing the BRRD and the SRM, as in Fitch's view these will increase the likelihood of senior debt losses if a bank becomes non-viable. Once resolution tools and mechanisms have been put in place, they will become an overriding factor in our support-driven ratings. Fitch expects to downgrade BNPP's Support Rating to '5' and revise its SRF to 'No Floor' during the first half of 2015. At current ratings, a revision of the SRF would have no effect on BNPP's IDRs as these are driven by its VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BNPP and BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC are notched down from BNPP's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in BNPP's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY The Long- and Short-term IDRs and SR of BNP Paribas Securities Services are based on an extremely high probability of support from BNPP, if needed. Its IDRs are equalised with those of BNPP as we view it as a core subsidiary, given its importance to and integration with the parent. The IDRs of BNP Paribas Canada Branch are at the same level as those of BNPP as the branch is part of the same legal entity without any country risk restrictions. The ratings of BNP Paribas Securities Services and BNP Paribas Canada Branch are sensitive to changes in BNPP's IDRs. BNP Paribas Securities Services' ratings would also be sensitive to changes in its strategic importance to the rest of the group. BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV, BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC and BNP Paribas Finance Inc are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of BNPP whose debt ratings are aligned with those of BNPP based on an extremely high probability of support if required. The ratings are sensitive to the same factors that would drive a change in BNPP's IDR. The rating actions are as follows: BNPP Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' Subordinated debt (lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'A' Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB+' Hybrid capital: affirmed 'BBB' BNP Paribas Securities Services: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' BNP Paribas Finance Inc. 