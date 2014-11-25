(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP
Paribas' (BNPP)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook and
Short-term IDR at 'F1'. At the same time, the agency has
affirmed the bank's
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) at 'A+'. A full list of rating actions is available
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is
stable. The 12
banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14.
Capitalisation
has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity
remains sound.
This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings,
particularly in
securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable
exposure to
conduct and regulatory risks.
Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while
growth in the US
and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help
the GTUBs with a
significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market
volatility, most
recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how
expectations of
rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets.
Our expectation
is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow
improved
prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes.
Sharp and
unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in
increased market
volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks'
earnings, although
we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined.
Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses
on trading
positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a
change of our
outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For
eurozone-focused banks, a
prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings
and could result
in a changed outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
BNPP's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are based on the bank's
diversified
business mix with sound franchises in European retail banking,
corporate and
investment banking (CIB), and wealth management, which allows
the bank to
generate solid earnings.
The ratings also reflect adequate capitalisation and funding and
exposure to
earnings volatility from capital markets activities, although
capital markets
are much less important to BNPP's business model than at most of
its GTUB peers.
The ratings further take into account the bank's high gross
impaired loans
ratio, significant exposure to the Italian economy and exposure
to operational
and litigation risk.
BNPP's diversified operations are a key strength as they have
allowed the bank
to generate adequate results and avoid undue risk concentration,
and BNPP's
company profile has a high influence on its VR. A strong track
record in
generating sound earnings through economic cycles provides the
bank with a
buffer to absorb sizeable one-off losses, including a large fine
for US sanction
breaches in 2Q14.
Retail banking activities drive BNPP's results and accounted for
around 60% of
the group's pre-tax profit (excluding the corporate centre) in
9M14. Capital
markets are less important to the bank (around 15% of pre-tax
profit) than at
most GTUB peers, but BNPP has a leading franchise in
euro-denominated fixed
income products, whose volatility is somewhat mitigated by its
strong corporate
banking franchise.
We believe earnings growth in specialised businesses and in
businesses outside
its home markets will be important in offsetting weaker growth
in most of its
core retail banking markets (notably France, whose sovereign
Long-term IDR is on
Rating Watch Negative, and Italy) if the bank is to achieve its
profitability
targets.
BNPP's capitalisation remains adequate. Nonetheless, relative to
GTUB peers,
BNPP's weighted and un-weighted capital ratios have improved
less since 2013
following some bolt-on acquisitions and payment of a significant
fine to US
regulators in 2Q14. We believe this is somewhat mitigated by the
bank's solid
capital generation capacity, underpinned by its performing,
diversified
franchises. BNPP's fully-applied Basel III common equity tier 1
(CET1) ratio was
10.1% at end-3Q14, and its Basel III leverage ratio, which
includes additional
Tier 1 instruments that are not Basel III-compliant in the
numerator, was 3.5%.
We consider the bank's CET1 ratio target of above 10% less
ambitious than some
of its peers'.
BNPP's gross impaired loan ratio is high (6.8% at end-1H14),
although this
largely reflects the bank's policy in its core markets (mainly
France and Italy)
not to write them off before they have been fully resolved,
which contrasts with
a generally swifter write-off policy at US banks. Coverage by
reserves remains
adequate (59% of impaired loans at end-1H14), but BNPP remains
dependent on
collateral realisation since its unreserved impaired loans
accounted for 29% of
its Fitch core capital. This exposes the balance sheet to
sluggish growth
expectations in the French and Italian economies.
Asset quality is particularly weak at BNL, BNPP's main
subsidiary in Italy,
where the gross impaired loan ratio reached 15.3% at end-1H14.
BNPP's net
impaired exposures in Italy amounted to EUR9bn at end-1H14,
about 38% of the
group's total net impaired exposures. Contribution from BNL
(EUR20m pre-tax
income) to the group's pre-tax profit in percentage terms was
close to zero in
9M14 due to the associated higher loan impairment charges. While
we expect asset
quality in Italy to remain under pressure in 2015, we believe
any deterioration
will be manageable for the BNPP group. We do not expect any
material
deterioration in most of BNPP's other markets, but weak growth
prospects in
France over a sustained period would result in asset quality
deterioration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Significant asset quality deterioration or failure to maintain
sound capital and
leverage ratios in line with peers could lead to a downgrade of
BNPP's VR and
IDRs. Ratings could also come under pressure from unexpected
one-off losses,
including losses linked to conduct risks, where capitalisation
would be
materially reduced without a credible plan for restoring capital
ratios over a
reasonably short period. Given its current high level, Fitch
does not expect to
upgrade BNPP's VR in the near term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's expectation that there remains an
extremely high
probability that the French state (AA+/RWN) would support BNPP,
if required,
until the mechanism for resolving large global systemically
important banks
(G-SIB) becomes operational. This expectation reflects France's
extremely high
ability to support its banks especially given its strong
financial flexibility.
Specific to BNPP, our view of support likelihood is mainly based
on its systemic
importance in France, given its size, significant deposit market
shares and its
franchise as a core provider of credit and other key financial
services to the
French economy.
However, political momentum is gaining pace to resolve even the
most complex
banking groups without significantly disrupting the financial
markets and
without requiring state support. We expect that legislative,
regulatory and
policy initiatives are reaching a point where a resolution of a
G-SIB can be
achieved without excessive disruption to financial markets, and
it is probable
that senior creditors will incur losses ahead of the state
should such a
resolution scenario arise. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive
(BRRD) has been implemented into French legislation, but the
bail-in tool will
not be available until 1 January 2016. The Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) for
eurozone banks also starts on 1 January 2016.
The BRRD and SRM will dilute the influence France has in
deciding how French
banks are resolved and ensure that the financial means to
resolve the bank
without state resources are available or that private sector
investors, such as
senior creditors, absorb losses ahead of state resources.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are primarily sensitive to progress made in
implementing the BRRD
and the SRM, as in Fitch's view these will increase the
likelihood of senior
debt losses if a bank becomes non-viable. Once resolution tools
and mechanisms
have been put in place, they will become an overriding factor in
our
support-driven ratings.
Fitch expects to downgrade BNPP's Support Rating to '5' and
revise its SRF to
'No Floor' during the first half of 2015. At current ratings, a
revision of the
SRF would have no effect on BNPP's IDRs as these are driven by
its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BNPP and
BNP Paribas US
Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC are notched down from BNPP's VR
in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
Their ratings are
primarily sensitive to a change in BNPP's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
The Long- and Short-term IDRs and SR of BNP Paribas Securities
Services are
based on an extremely high probability of support from BNPP, if
needed. Its IDRs
are equalised with those of BNPP as we view it as a core
subsidiary, given its
importance to and integration with the parent.
The IDRs of BNP Paribas Canada Branch are at the same level as
those of BNPP as
the branch is part of the same legal entity without any country
risk
restrictions. The ratings of BNP Paribas Securities Services and
BNP Paribas
Canada Branch are sensitive to changes in BNPP's IDRs. BNP
Paribas Securities
Services' ratings would also be sensitive to changes in its
strategic importance
to the rest of the group.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV, BNP Paribas US Medium-Term
Notes Programme
LLC and BNP Paribas Finance Inc are wholly owned financing
subsidiaries of BNPP
whose debt ratings are aligned with those of BNPP based on an
extremely high
probability of support if required. The ratings are sensitive to
the same
factors that would drive a change in BNPP's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
BNPP
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt (lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'A'
Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital: affirmed 'BBB'
BNP Paribas Securities Services:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
BNP Paribas Finance Inc.
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
BNP Paribas Canada Branch
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
