(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-
and Short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) for BNP Paribas, Canada Branch
(BNPP Canada), a
branch of BNP Paribas SA (BNPP SA), at 'A+' and 'F1'
respectively. As such, BNPP
Canada's ratings have been equalized with those of the parent
company. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs
The IDRs for BNPP Canada, a branch of BNPP SA, are linked to the
parent company.
Prior to a structural change, where by BNPP Canada was a
subsidiary of BNPP SA,
BNPP SA unconditionally guaranteed all of BNPP Canada's
liabilities up to $6
billion. BNPP SA's explicit guarantee is no longer applicable;
thus, BNPP
Canada's ratings are directly tied to its parent ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
BNPP SA's ratings drive BNPP Canada's ratings. Any change to the
current branch
structure that may change BNPP SA's support will likely impact
BNPP Canada's
current ratings. Additionally, any change in BNPP SA's ratings
is likely to
result in rating changes for BNPP Canada.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
BNPP Paribas, Canada Branch
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jaymin Berg
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Committee Chairperson
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0369
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (January 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.