(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirmed BNP Paribas El
Djazair's (BNPP
El Djazair) National Long-term Rating at 'AAA(dza)' with Stable
Outlook. The
agency has simultaneously withdrawn the bank's ratings.
The National Ratings are being withdrawn because they are no
longer considered
by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage. Fitch will no longer
provide rating or
analytical coverage of BNPP El Djazair.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BNP Paribas El Djazair's National Ratings are based on the
presumed support from
its 100%-shareholder, BNP Paribas (BNPP; A+/Stable). Given
BNPP's capacity for
and history of support for group entities, full ownership and
strong
integration, Fitch believes that BNPP would have a high
propensity to support
BNPP El Djazair, if necessary.
BNPP El Djazair is of limited size relative to BNPP, which
should make it easier
for BNPP to provide financial support, whereas not doing so
could materially
damage the parent's reputation. This consideration is a further
factor driving
Fitch's expectations of support from BNPP.
BNPP El Djazair's management and board are dominated by BNPP
members, and its
strategy is agreed at the BNPP level. The bank's IT, control and
risk reporting
systems are strongly integrated with those of its parent, and
risks are overseen
by its parent. BNPP also counter-guarantees some of BNP Paribas
El Djazair's
exposures to allow the bank to comply with local regulations.
BNPP El Djazair, which has been operating in Algeria since 2002,
is part of
BNPP's strategy to develop retail banking in the Mediterranean
basin. BNPP El
Djazair is the largest privately owned bank in Algeria, with
loan and deposit
market shares of 2% and 2.3% respectively at end-2012.
The rating actions are as follows:
BNPP El Djazair
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA (dza)', Outlook
Stable; withdrawn
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+ (dza)'; withdrawn
