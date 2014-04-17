(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP
Paribas Home Loan
SFH's (BNPP HL SFH) EUR24.6bn mortgage covered bonds
(Obligations de Financement
de l'Habitat, OFH) at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation follows a revision of the 'AAA' breakeven asset
percentage (AP)
to 87% from 81.8%. The increase in breakeven AP for this
programme results from
an improved maturity match, with the difference between the
residual maturity of
the residential loan portfolio and the residual maturity of the
outstanding
bonds having reduced to 2.3 years from 3 years.
The increase in the breakeven AP also reflects Fitch's updated
refinancing
spreads assumptions for French residential loans, which have
been lowered to
240bps per annum in a 'AAA' rating scenario from about 250bps
(see "Fitch
Publishes Covered Bond Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress
Addendum",
dated 4 February 2014). Finally, the change reflects a more
precise modelling of
time-subordinated recoveries on OFH assumed to be in default,
whereas previously
the AP supporting a timely payment of OFH in a 'AAA' scenario
was used as a
proxy for the level of AP corresponding to full recovery in a
'AAA' scenario
(see 'Fitch Announces Enhancements to Recovery Uplift in Covered
Bonds Ratings',
dated 30 April 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
The 'AAA' breakeven AP is now driven by Fitch's stressed price
cap of 87%
applied in the modelling of asset sales to bridge maturity
mismatches between
the cover pool and the covered bonds in the first periods after
an assumed
enforcement of the security against the cover assets. Although
refinancing in
later periods could take place at a less onerous cost, the
programme's Selected
Asset Requirement Amount (SARA) clause aligns the breakeven AP
for a given
rating to the lowest sale price over the lifetime of the
programme in the
corresponding rating scenario. The 80% AP committed by the
issuer provides more
protection than the revised 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87% and
supports a rating on a
probability of default (PD) basis of 'AAA' for the covered
bonds.
The rating is further based on the Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of BNP
Paribas (BNPP, A+/Stable/a+), an IDR uplift of '2' and an
unchanged
Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of '4' (moderate).
As of February 2014, the residential loan portfolio securing the
covered bonds
amounted to EUR32.2bn, of which EUR28.6bn (89%) was originated
by BNPP French
retail network (BDDF) and EUR3.6bn (11%) was originated by BNP
Paribas Personal
Finance (BNPP PF, a specialised lender 100%-owned by BNPP). All
the properties
are located in France. Eighty per cent of the pool benefits from
a guarantee by
Credit Logement and 20% is secured by a mortgage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of the OFH is vulnerable to a downgrade if any
of the following
occurs: (i) BNPP's IDR is downgraded by five notches to 'BBB-'
or lower; (ii)
the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the
D-Cap is reduced to
one or below or (iii) the level of AP that Fitch considers in
its analysis
increases above Fitch's AAA breakeven AP of 87%.
