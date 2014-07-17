(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas
Home Loan SFH's
(BNPP HL SFH) EUR22.1bn Obligations de Financement de l'Habitat
(OFH) at 'AAA'
with a Stable Outlook.
The affirmation follows a revision of Fitch's breakeven asset
percentage (AP)
for a 'AAA' rating to 93% from 87%, as a result of the
application of the
agency's recently updated criteria (see Fitch Amends Covered
Bonds Rating
Criteria on Bank Resolution Developments, dated 10 March 2014)
and changes to
the programme documentation.
The Stable Outlook on the OFH reflects that on BNP Paribas's
(BNPP) Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR; A+/Stable/F1).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of the OFH is based on BNPP's Long-Term IDR of
A+/Stable - acting as
reference IDR for this programme - an unchanged IDR uplift of 2,
a revised
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high discontinuity risk) from
previously 4
(moderate discontinuity risk) and on the programme's contractual
maximum AP of
92.5%.
The lower protection provided by the increased 'AAA' breakeven
AP results from a
higher rating floor of 'AA' for the OFH following the assignment
of a two-notch
IDR uplift for BNPP HL SFH (see Fitch Affirms French Covered
Bonds on Criteria
Amendments, dated 28 March 2014). Consequently, the OFH can
reach a 'AAA' rating
based on recoveries given default exceeding 91% in this stress
scenario, further
giving a two-notch uplift from 'AA'. When evaluating recoveries
from the cover
pool, Fitch uses lower stressed refinancing spreads than when
stress testing
cash flows for the timely payment of covered bonds, assuming
that the source of
payment has transferred to the cover pool from BNPP. The 'AAA'
breakeven AP is
mainly driven by the cover pool's modelled credit losses of 6%.
In its analysis, Fitch relies on the programme's contractual
maximum AP of
92.5%. Should BNPP's IDR be downgraded, a breakeven AP of 93%
would not be
sufficient to maintain the OFH's 'AAA' rating.
Fitch has tightened BNP HL SFH's Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) to 2
(high
discontinuity risk) from 4 (moderate discontinuity risk). This
reflects the
change in the Fitch's assessment of the liquidity gap and
systemic risk
component of the programme's D-Cap to 'high' from 'moderate',
due to the
reduction in the length of the pre-maturity test to six months
from 12 months.
This compares with Fitch's stressed liquidation timing
assumption of nine months
for French residential mortgage loans. The other components of
Fitch's D-Cap
analysis remain unchanged.
Fitch also reviewed the removal of the comingling reserve,
formerly part of the
collection loss reserve account under the programme
documentation. Should BNPP's
IDR fall below 'A' or 'F1', the agency would deduct three months
of collections
from available cash flows to address the risk that collections
may be lost in
the transfer of the source of payment for the OFH from BNPP to
the cover pool.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the OFH issued by BNPP HL SFH is vulnerable to a
downgrade if any
of the following occurs: (i) BNPP's IDR is downgraded to 'BBB+'
or below; (ii)
the combined notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap
fall to one or
below; (iii) the level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its
analysis
increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 93%.
