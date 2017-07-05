(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas
Fortis SA/NV's
(BNPPF) and its subsidiary BGL BNP Paribas's (BGL BNPP)
Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term IDRs
at 'F1'. BNPPF's
Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'a'.
In addition, Fitch has assigned 'A+(dcr)' Derivative
Counterparty Ratings (DCRs)
to BNPPF and BGL BNPP as part of its roll-out of DCRs to
significant derivative
counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer
ratings and express
Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under
derivative
contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, DCRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
BNPPF's and BGL BNPP's ratings are equalised with the ratings of
the banks'
majority or ultimate shareholder BNP Paribas S.A. (BNPP,
A+/Stable/F1). BNPPF is
almost wholly-owned by BNPP while BGL BNPP's capital is
50%-owned by BNPPF and
16% by BNPP with the remainder owned by the State of Luxembourg,
a consequence
of the Fortis Bank bail-out in 2008.
The Support Ratings of '1' reflect an extremely high probability
of support from
BNPP, if needed. Fitch views BNPPF and BGL BNPP as core to
BNPP's strategy and
franchise. The two banks are highly integrated within the parent
bank, both in
terms of operations and management, and we believe that BNPP's
reputation would
suffer were one of these subsidiaries to default. We also
believe BNPP would
have sufficient resources to recapitalise them to a level
acceptable to
regulators on a timely basis as and when required.
Retail banking is BNPP's largest business in revenue and
allocated equity, and
the strong retail franchises of BNPPF and BGL BNPP in Belgium
and Luxembourg
underpin their status as core BNPP subsidiaries. Both banks
benefit from large
customer deposit bases, which strengthen the parent's funding
base. Belgium and
Luxembourg are defined by BNPP as part of its 'domestic'
markets, along with
France and Italy.
Operations and management are highly integrated and key
management positions are
shared among BNPP, BNPPF and BGL BNPP. To optimise capital and
liquidity
allocation within the group, BNPPF and BGL BNPP consolidate part
of BNPP's
specialised lending (asset finance) and its leasing operations,
respectively,
further supporting Fitch's opinion that both entities are
integral parts of the
group.
DCRs have been assigned to BNPPF and BGL BNPP due to their
significant
derivative activities. The DCRs are at the same level as the
Long-Term IDRs
because under Belgian and Luxembourg legislations, derivative
counterparties
have no preferential status over other senior obligations in a
resolution
scenario.
VR - BNPPF
BNPPF's VR reflects the bank's retail and corporate
banking-focused business
model, which generates adequate profitability and contributes to
an overall
moderate risk profile. The rating is also underpinned by sound
capitalisation
and healthy funding and liquidity.
The consolidation of BNPP's leasing operations and fast-growing
Turkish
operation are of higher risk than the fairly low-risk Belgian
and Luxembourg
retail and corporate businesses. However, we believe this is
manageable. The
quality of the loan book remains resilient and loan impairment
charges should
continue to represent a low-to-moderate percentage of average
loans.
Fitch expects the bank to maintain sound capitalisation. BNPPF's
fully loaded
Basel III common equity ratio was 12.5% at end-2016. Following
the acquisition
of Arval from its parent in late 2016, BNPPF did not pay a
dividend for 2016;
however, we expect dividend payment to resume. BNPPF's capital
ratios should be
converging to the parent's levels, which target a ratio of 12%
by 2020.
Funding and liquidity remains robust, due to a strong retail
deposit base,
especially in Belgium where the bank has a market share of
around 25%. Customer
deposits represent the largest source of funding. Reliance on
wholesale funding
is limited, and the bank has strong market access from being
part of BNPP. It
runs a large liquidity buffer in the form of cash and repo-able
securities, with
a significant amount of high-quality sovereign bonds.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The rating of subordinated debt is notched down from BNPPF's
Long-Term IDR, as
opposed to the bank's VR, as Fitch believes parental support
will neutralise
BNPPF's non-performance risk in line with Fitch's rating
criteria for such
securities. The ratings of legacy upper Tier 2 debt issued by
BNP Paribas Fortis
Funding are rated at the same level as equivalent securities
issued by BNPP.
They are rated three notches below BNPP's VR, comprising one
notch for loss
severity and two for non-performance risk.
Fitch has affirmed the rating of the CASHES hybrid capital
(BE0933899800) at
'BBB-'. Fitch rates the CASHES hybrids under relevant insurance
criteria
(Insurance Rating Methodology (26 April 2017)) given that the
cash coupon of the
CASHES is linked to the declaration of a dividend by Ageas SA/NV
(A/Stable), the
ultimate holding company of the Ageas group, and in case a
dividend is not
declared the coupons will be settled non-cash via the issuance
of new Ageas
SA/NV shares using the alternative coupon satisfaction method
(ACSM). Ageas
SA/NV and BNPPF act as contractual co-obligors for these notes;
however at the
current rating level of the CASHES, there is no influence from
BNPPF's ratings
on these.
The hybrids are rated four notches below Ageas SA/NV's IDR to
reflect
higher-than-average loss severity risk of these securities (two
notches) as well
as a higher risk of non-performance (an additional two notches).
The rating of
this instrument is the same as that of a hybrid instrument
issued by
Ageasfinlux, with similar terms and an ACSM dividend trigger
(ISIN XS0147484074
and XS0147484314), and whose co-obligor is also Ageas SA/NV.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
BNP Paribas Fortis Funding is a wholly owned financing
subsidiary of BNPPF and
its debt ratings are aligned with those of BNPPF. This is based
on Fitch's
expectation that BNPPF will honour the unconditional and
irrevocable guaranteed
provided to holders of the notes issued by BNP Paribas Fortis
Funding under its
common euro medium term note programme with BNPPF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, DCRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The IDRs, DCRs and senior debt ratings of BNPPF and BGL BNPP are
sensitive to a
change in BNPP's IDRs. As such, the Stable Outlook on BNPPF's
and BGL BNPP's
Long-Term IDRs mirrors that on BNPP's.
While not expected, the ratings would also be sensitive to a
downgrade of the
Support Rating arising from changes in Fitch's assessment of
BNPP's propensity
to provide timely support to BNPPF and BGL BNPP.
VR - BNPPF
BNPPF's VR would be sensitive to a material weakening in
capitalisation, which
could stem from a change in capital allocation within the BNPP
group by
up-streaming large amounts to the parent, or transferring a
significant amount
of assets to BNPPF. Worsening asset quality could also put
pressure on the
rating, particularly if capital would be materially affected.
Upward pressure on BNPPF's VR is limited, but the VR could
benefit from improved
efficiency and higher capital ratios with liquidity maintained
at high levels.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BNPPF's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same
considerations that might affect BNPPF's Long-Term IDR. The
rating of the CASHES
hybrid capital are sensitive to changes in AGEAS SA/NV's
Long-Term IDR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
BNP Paribas Fortis Funding's ratings are sensitive to the same
factors that
might drive a change in BNPPF's ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Derivative Counterparty Rating assigned at 'A+(dcr)'
Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A'
Hybrid capital (CASHES BE0933899800) affirmed at 'BBB-'
BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked notes affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated debt (upper Tier 2) affirmed at 'BBB+'
BGL BNP Paribas
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Derivative Counterparty Rating assigned at 'A+(dcr)'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France SAS
40 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst for BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Secondary Analyst for BGL BNP Paribas
Francois-Xavier Deucher
Director
+33 1 44 29 9272
Committee Chairperson
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 232 8405
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
