(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP
Paribas Public
Sector SCF's (BNPP PS SCF) EUR3bn Obligations Foncieres (OF,
French legislative
covered bonds) at 'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Given the lack of issuance under the programme since June 2011,
Fitch considers
BNPP PS SCF's programme as dormant. As a result, the agency only
relies on the
newly committed OC of 5.5%. This compares with a revised
breakeven OC of 5.5%
for a 'AA+' rating, from 5.2% previously.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA+' rating is based on BNP Paribas' Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR;
A+/Stable/a+), an IDR uplift of '2', a Discontinuity Cap of 2
and the 5.5% OC
commitment being equal to the breakeven OC for a 'AA+' rating.
The combination
of the IDR and the IDR uplift results in a floor for the rating
of the OF on a
probability of default (PD) basis at 'AA', irrespective of the
actual OC
protection available to the OF.
The cover pool is mainly made of exposures to export credit
agencies (ECA) of
sovereigns rated 'AA+' and 'AAA'. It is significantly
concentrated towards a few
exposures and the 5.5% OC that the issuer commits to does not
compensate for the
credit risk of the pool in a 'AAA' scenario.
Fitch calculated a breakeven OC of 5.5% in a 'AA+' scenario. In
this scenario,
Fitch calculated the stressed recoveries on the bonds to be more
that 51%,
taking into account the subordination in time of long-dated
covered bonds, which
will only be paid once the short-dated covered bonds have been
paid in full.
This allows the agency to give one-notch credit above the rating
floor of 'AA'.
The 'AA+' breakeven OC is driven by the cover pool's credit loss
of 18% and the
effect of time subordination of the longest dated bonds in its
recovery
analysis.
Given that the 'AA+' breakeven OC level only allows for a
one-notch credit above
the rating of the bonds on a PD basis, it is likely to increase
should BNP
Paribas' IDR be downgraded.
The 18% 'AA+' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven
OC from the 19%
weighted average default rate and the 19.6% weighted average
recovery rate for
the cover assets. Fitch's updated asset analysis was run using
the agency's
Portfolio Credit Model (PCM), given the exposures of the cover
pool to not only
ECA guaranteed or insured assets (89.1%) but also to government
bonds (6.7%,
including European Investment Bank bond exposure) and French
regional and
municipal public sector exposures (4.2%).
Fitch previously applied its multi-name credit-linked notes
(CLN) criteria.
However, it is not deemed appropriate for analysing a pool with
an increasing
number of debtors. In a 'AA+' scenario, PCM models a default of
some exposures
in the pool, with low recoveries. In its analysis, Fitch has
assumed that no
losses occur on French sovereign bonds and Coface
guarantee/insurance exposures,
with the rating of the OF credit-linked to the rating of France
(AA+/Stable).
BNPP PS SCF's Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) remains unchanged at 2
(high), driven by
the liquidity gaps and systemic risk component. Fitch has
revised the Asset
Segregation component of the D-Cap analysis to 'very low' from
'low' to reflect
the strong segregation of the assets under the SCF legislation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA+' rating of the OF would be vulnerable to downgrade if
any of the
following occurs, assuming the OC commitment from the issuer
remains unchanged
at 5.5%: (i) BNP Paribas' IDR is downgraded by one notch or
more; or (ii) the
IDR uplift assigned to the programme is reduced to one or lower;
or (iii) an
increase in Fitch's breakeven OC for the OF rating above the
committed OC level
of 5.5% on which the agency relies in its analysis; or (iv)
France is
downgraded.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the OF rating will be affected,
amongst others, by
the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding OF,
which can change
over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the
breakeven OC to
maintain the OF rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over
time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Deucher, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 72
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Will Rossiter
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 47
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'Criteria for Interest Rate
Stresses in
Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23
January 2014;
'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities', dated
30 January 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector
Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 7 February 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.