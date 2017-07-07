(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bolivia's
sovereign ratings
as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-',
Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured Foreign and Local Currency bonds at 'BB-';
--Country Ceiling at 'BB-';
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bolivia's ratings are supported by its strong external balance
sheet, firm
economic growth, and moderate public debt burden with low
refinancing risk and
debt service costs. These strengths are balanced by high fiscal
and external
deficits stemming from a structural terms-of-trade shock and
expansionary policy
response, involving steady erosion of buffers, and structural
weaknesses in
terms of low per-capita income and weak indicators of governance
and the
business climate relative to peers.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the authorities
will be able to
contain the on-going erosion in fiscal and external balance
sheets, which should
remain strong relative to 'BB' category peers in the forecast
period. Moreover,
liquidity and solvency metrics have eroded at a pace broadly in
line with
Fitch's prior expectations incorporated in last year's downgrade
from 'BB' to
'BB-'. However, beyond the two-year forecast horizon it is
unclear if policies
will be implemented that will stabilize the deterioration in the
fiscal and
external balance sheets.
Bolivia's economic growth moderated to 4.3% in 2016 from 4.9% in
2015, below the
official and Fitch's own prior forecasts, but marking a
continued strong and
stable performance. Lower government spending in the face of
reduced natural gas
revenues implied a somewhat reduced fiscal impulse, but broader
monetary, credit
and salary policies have remained supportive of growth. Fitch
projects continued
firm growth of 4% in 2017-2018.
Inflation has fallen to low levels (1.8% in the 12 months
through June) and
monetary policy has remained expansionary. Credit growth remains
high as banks
have aimed to meet quotas under the Financial Services Law.
Indicators of
solvency, asset quality and profitability in the banking sector
remain sound.
Reduced fiscal revenues and execution challenges pose increasing
constraints to
the state-led growth model and could make medium-term prospects
more dependent
on private investment trends. Key bottlenecks include a rigid
labour market and
weak confidence in the legal framework according to surveys,
which continue to
weigh on the business climate despite government measures to
improve it. Private
investment at 8% of GDP in 2016 remains low. Ambitious public
industrialization
projects may result in a more limited economic boost than
expected, in Fitch's
view. Finished projects are operating below capacity, and others
scheduled to
open face uncertain timing, profitability and buyer commitments.
The key gas sector is facing supply and demand challenges.
Production is
faltering on declines in mature fields (more than offsetting the
boost from the
new Incahuasi field) and more volatile Brazilian demand.
Argentina fined Bolivia
for sending gas below the contractual minimum in 2016.
Production after 2019 is
unclear in the absence of major discoveries and reserves that
have not been
certified since 2013, but the authorities aim to ramp up
exploration with
private companies.
Weak gas prices and faltering volumes kept the current account
deficit high at
5.5% of GDP in 2016, and foreign direct investment has continued
falling.
Capital outflows compounded these pressures in 2016, resulting
in a USD3 billion
fall in foreign reserves to USD10 billion. These FX pressures
have persisted in
2017, but reserves have been kept above USD10 billion so far in
the year due to
one-off boosts from a sovereign bond issuance and changes in
commercial bank
reserve requirements benefitting the central bank's (BCB)
balance sheet.
Fitch expects external borrowing and policy actions (e.g. a
recent hike in the
commission on capital outflows) could ease the pace of reserve
declines, but
risks persist amid sluggish gas export volumes and prices, and
hard-to-predict
capital outflows. The sovereign's net foreign creditor position
is set to
reverse in the forecast period. However, the external liquidity
ratio should
remain far above the 'BB' median given low external debt service
needs and still
ample commercial bank and BCB assets.
The public sector deficit fell to 6.6% of GDP in 2016 from 6.9%
in 2015,
balancing a lower general government deficit (3% in 2016, down
from 4.5%) with
higher deficits among SOEs. This outturn was better than Fitch's
prior forecast,
as greater-than-expected spending reductions (non-payment of a
salary bonus,
lower social spending and central and local-government capex)
offset a sharp
drop in gas revenues. Some payroll and pension obligations
normally paid in
January had been paid early in December 2015. With this effect
eclipsed, the
public sector and general government deficits rose to 9.1% and
4.3% of
Fitch-estimated GDP, respectively, in the 12 months through
March 2017.
Fitch expects the fiscal deficit will rise back to higher levels
in 2017-2019,
reflecting the trend of weak gas revenues seen so far in 2017
and spending
pressures that could intensify as 2019 elections approach or if
execution of the
five-year development plan (PDES) improves.
General government debt rose to 32% of GDP in 2016 from 30% in
2015. Fitch
projects the debt burden will rise to 38% of GDP by 2019 but
remain below the
current 'BB median of around 50%. The pace of deposit drawdown
has slowed as
deficit financing has relied increasingly on borrowing. General
government
deposits stood at 15% of GDP at end-2016, down from 23% in 2013,
but remain
relatively high.
The indebtedness of public companies has risen considerably in
recent years, and
debt explicitly guaranteed by the treasury rose to 7.4% of GDP
in 2016 from 3.2%
in 2014. While this represents a source of contingent liability
risk to the
sovereign in the context of these companies' broadly weaker
profitability, the
intra-public sector nature of this debt (namely low-interest
central bank loans)
is a mitigating factor.
Bolivia's public debt profile remains favourable. Refinancing
risks are
mitigated by low maturities in the coming years averaging 1.6%
of GDP, and solid
access to multilateral and bilateral lenders (e.g. China),
capital markets
(evidenced by a successful USD1 billion bond issuance in March),
and a captive
local market. Interest costs represent just 3.5% of revenues,
below a 'BB'
median near 9%, reflecting the concessional nature of the bulk
of external debt
and favourable local interest rates.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Bolivia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BB'
on the Long-term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
--Macroeconomic Performance and Policy Management: -1 notch, to
reflect
maintenance of expansionary policies (fiscal, monetary, salary,
quasi-fiscal)
and a stable currency in the face of a structural terms-of-trade
shock that is
supporting growth at the cost of high fiscal and external
deficits, eroding
buffers and raising economic vulnerability.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
trigger a
negative rating action:
--Greater than expected deterioration of fiscal and external
balance sheets (for
example, due to a secular deterioration in the gas production
profile);
--Signs of increased macroeconomic instability or stress in the
financial
system;
--Evidence of external financing constraints.
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
trigger a
positive rating action:
--Sustained fiscal deficit reduction that improves public debt
dynamics;
--Reduction in the current account deficit and improvement in
external solvency
and liquidity metrics;
--Evidence of improvement in governance and the business climate
that supports
stronger investment and growth prospects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects Brent oil prices to average USD52.5/b in 2017
and USD55/b in
2018, from USD45.1 in 2016, affecting Bolivian gas prices linked
to global oil
benchmarks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Todd Martinez
Director
+1-212-908-0897
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Arend Kulenkampff
Director
+1-646-582-4720
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0324
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001