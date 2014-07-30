(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Robert Bosch GmbH's (Bosch) Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'F1'. The agency has also affirmed the short-term debt issued by Bosch and Robert Bosch Finance Corp at 'F1'. The affirmation reflects the group solid's financial structure and policy as well as the recovery of profitability and cash generation since 2013. We also expect earnings recovery to be sustained in the foreseeable future. In particular, the disposal of the loss-making solar business in 2013 gave a boost to underlying profitability and will remove some business risk. We also believe that new vehicle production will increase in the next couple of years and support the group's automotive division. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Business Profile The rating reflects Bosch's solid and diversified business profile, including leading global positions in automotive supply (powertrain, chassis and aftermarkets), consumer goods (power tools) and industrial technology (hydraulics). Bosch also benefits from geographical diversification. Business Diversification The group derives about two-thirds of its revenue from the cyclical and volatile automotive supply business. However, diversification is provided by Bosch's presence in the industrial, consumer goods and energy sectors. The group is also looking to focus further on the more stable and higher-margin automotive aftermarkets segment. Discontinued Loss-making Business The group has disposed of its loss-making solar business and realigned its business segments in four main divisions. This has had a positive effect on profitability and cash generation and the group confirmed its 8% EBIT margin target in the medium term, although Fitch believes this may not be achieved by 2016. Recovering Profitability As a result of a further increase in sales, we expect group profitability to remain solid, at about the same level as last year at 6%. Fitch expects the EBIT margin to rebound in 2015 and 2016 to between 7.0%-7.5% from 6.0% reported in 2013, excluding discontinued operations, as gains from operating leverage will more than offset further unfavourable movements in forex and increased investments. Stronger FCF Expected As a result of stronger funds from operations (FFO), Fitch expects the FCF margin to recover to a level more commensurate with the ratings, of between 3.5% and 4% by 2016, from 2.5% in 2013 and being negative in 2011 and 2012. Ample Liquidity, Low Leverage Liquidity remains healthy, including EUR8.3bn of readily available cash according to Fitch's adjustments for minimum operational cash of about EUR1.5bn and less liquid marketable securities. Bosch has low FFO adjusted gross and net leverage, which we expect to decline to approximately 1.2x and negative 0.6x at end-2014 from 1.6x and negative 0.5x at end-2013. Conservative Financial Policy Earnings retention is an important source of financing, in line with the group's conservative financial policy, underpinned by substantial liquidity. Dividend payouts have always been negligible. Bosch is 92% owned by a foundation, which safeguards its independence. The remaining shares are held by the Bosch family and as treasury stock. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating actions include: EBIT margin remaining sustainably below 6%, sustained negative FCF and/or net FFO leverage increasing above 0.5x. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here 