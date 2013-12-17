Dec 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bosphorus Financial Services Limited's (Bosphorus) notes, as follows:

Series 2012-B notes, USD75,000,000: affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook

Series 2012-C notes, EUR50,000,000: affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook

Series 2012-D notes, EUR10,000,000: affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook

Bosphorus is a securitisation of diversified payment rights (DPR) originated by Finansbank A.S. (Finansbank; BBB-/Stable/F3). DPRs are essentially payment orders processed by banks which can arise for a variety of reasons but mainly reflect payments due on the export of goods and services, capital flows and personal remittances. Bosphorus has purchased all present and future DPRs denominated in dollars, euros and pounds from Finansbank, financed through issued notes that are secured on the DPRs.

The programme has been in existence since 2000. However, Fitch only began rating notes issued by the programme in 2012, which are the only outstanding notes since then along with the retained Series 2012-A notes amounting to USD1m.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The notes' ratings primarily reflect Finansbank's local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', Fitch's going concern assessment (GCA) score on the bank and the transaction's consistently high monthly debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs). Any controls on transfer or conversion of foreign exchange should be mitigated, as payments from obligors are collected offshore.

Fitch has assigned a GCA score of GC3 to Finansbank, which reflects its relative importance to the Turkish financial system. Fitch has rated the notes two notches above Finansbank's local currency IDR following the agency's analysis of the GC3 score. As of end-1H13, Finansbank, which is the fifth-largest privately owned bank in the Turkish financial system, had USD30.6bn (equivalent) in assets, representing about 4.1 % of total system assets on an unconsolidated basis according to the Bank Association of Turkey.

Finansbank's DPR programme represents only about 0.6% of total liabilities and 1.7% of total liabilities excluding customer deposits, which is the lowest in the region and contributes to Bosphorus's strengths. All the series 2012 notes are in their interest-only periods and the earliest amortisation will start in 2015.

Investors remain exposed to the risk that future DPRs could fall, or flows are diverted, leading to the issuer having insufficient collections available to service the debt. In the initial rating process, Fitch tested these risks by stressing the cash flows and believes the programme can withstand a substantial drop in collections commensurate with the notes' ratings.

Although DSCRs are also a key input, the levels have been consistently high over the last 12 months, and therefore the transaction is expected to be able to withstand a significant decline in cash flows without it affecting the ratings. Tested quarterly DSCRs for the programme was around 90x since March 2013 and Fitch does not expect a substantial decrease in DSCRs barring a significant deterioration at the bank.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The most significant variables affecting the notes' ratings are Finansbank's credit quality, its GCA score, and the sovereign rating. Although coverage levels are also a key input, the DSCRs have been consistently high, and therefore the transaction should be able to withstand a significant decline in cash flows without it affecting the ratings. Nevertheless, Fitch would analyse a change in any of these variables to assess the possible impact on the transaction's ratings.