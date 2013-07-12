(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Boston
Scientific Corp.'s
(NYSE: BSX) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. A full list
of BSX's ratings
follows at the end of this release. The rating action applies to
approximately
$4.25 billion of debt. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--Fitch expects BSX will operate with relatively stable leverage
(total
debt/EBITDA) of 2.3 times (x) to 2.5x during the next 12 months,
despite a
challenging operating environment. Nevertheless, current
leverage of 2.5x at
March 31, 2013 leaves only modest flexibility within the
company's 'BBB-' rating
category.
--Fitch forecasts that BSX will continue to generate
consistently solid FCF,
owing to fairly durable margins, relatively dependable revenue
and manageable
CAPEX requirements. The company is expected to maintain adequate
liquidity
through revolver availability and access to the capital markets.
--Fitch anticipates that BSX and the industry will continue to
face soft
procedure volumes in Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) and
Interventional
Cardiology (IC) segments in the near term. However, BSX's
remaining businesses
(in aggregate) should generate solid single-digit growth.
--Pricing in the CRM and DES segments will likely remain a
challenge, although
new product introductions and cost control initiatives should
help to support
margins.
--Fitch believes that the company's litigation profile poses
some financial
risk, although the risk has been mitigated during the last four
years.
FLAT DEBT LEVELS NEEDED FOR STABLE LEVERAGE IN NEAR TERM:
Fitch expects modest top-line and margin headwinds for BSX
during the next 12
months. European austerity measures, moderate shifts in
treatment paradigms and
more aggressive negotiating postures taken by U.S. hospital
providers are
weighing on the medical device industry. As such, these
operating pressures will
likely drive BSX to keep debt levels relatively flat, in order
to maintain
leverage within the 2.3x-2.5x range. Fitch expects growth and
profitability to
improve thereafter, which will enable the company to reduce
leverage without
significant reliance on debt reduction.
SOLID CASH FLOW FORECASTED:
Fitch forecasts that BSX will generate $900 million to $1
billion of free cash
flow during 2013, compared to approximately $1.03 billion during
2012.
Relatively flat sales and efforts to support margins through
continued cost
controls and new product introductions will not entirely offset
the Affordable
Care Act's (ACA's) 2.3% U.S. sales tax that became effective
this year.
CRM AND IC MARKETS TO REMAIN SOFT IN NEAR TERM:
Fitch anticipates that BSX's CRM business will remain modestly
challenged during
the near term but not as much as in the last two years. BSX's
CRM business has
declined 7% during the LTM period ended March 31, 2013,
primarily because of
lingering effects of a negative article published in the Journal
of American
Medical Association (January 2011) highlighting the practices of
U.S. physicians
regarding the implanting of implantable cardiac defibrillators,
unfavorable
foreign exchange movements, and weak pricing. However, new
product introductions
and strong growth in emerging markets are helping to mitigate
the industry
factors that are dampening growth.
BSX's IC has declined 15% during the LTM period ended March 31,
2013, largely
driven by heightened competition in the drug eluting stent
market, European
austerity measures and pricing. Fitch expects BSX will return
this segment to
growth in 2014, as it introduces new products. In addition, BSX
has improved
margins in this segment as it converted Promus sales (which BSX
shares
profitability with Abbott Labs) to Promus Element sales, which
are roughly twice
as profitable for BSX.
STEADY PERFORMANCE IN REMAINING SEGMENTS:
Endosurgery, Neuromodulation, Peripheral Interventions and
Electrophysiology are
expected, in the aggregate, to deliver solid single-digit
growth. The related
surgical procedures in these segments are experiencing decent
growth, and the
devices are not as highly priced as those in the CRM and DES
segments. Given the
relatively smaller dollars at stake for these segments (relative
to CRM and
DES), payers do not appear as focused on price. In addition,
Fitch expects BSX
will continue to launch new products in these respective
markets. As such, Fitch
believes that segment margins will remain somewhat stable.
LITIGATION AND REGULATORY CONCERNS:
BSX continues to make progress in resolving litigation issues,
resulting in an
improved litigation risk profile compared to four years ago.
However, financial
risk related to other litigation remains, and the company will
need to plan
accordingly for any potential settlements, as it sets its
priorities for cash
deployment.
The healthcare reform-related 2.3% excise tax on U.S. device
sales, which was
implemented in January 2013, is expected to pressure margins by
approximately
one percentage point. However, Fitch believes BSX's focus on
cost reduction and
the continued development of new value-added, higher margin
devices will help to
mitigate this risk.
Healthcare reform should also result in moderate volume
increases in 2014-2016,
when a portion of the uninsured are expected to obtain coverage.
Though the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has not yet
written all of the
rules and regulations for the reform law, Fitch does not expect
the eventual
implementation of healthcare reform to affect BSX's credit
rating.
PRIORITIES FOR CASH:
Fitch believes BSX's acquisition strategy will remain targeted,
focusing on
areas that offer innovation and growth. BSX will likely consider
further share
repurchases in lieu of debt reduction, assuming its operational
profile improves
as Fitch forecasts.
Fitch anticipates FCF will be sufficient to fund targeted
acquisitions and share
repurchases. As such, Fitch expects BSX will operate with
leverage (total
debt/EBITDA) ranging between 2.3x-2.5x during 2013. However, at
current leverage
of 2.5x, the company has only modest financial flexibility to
take on additional
debt.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY:
FCF for the latest 12-month period (LTM) ending March 31, 2013
was $1.03
billion. At the end of the period, BSX had approximately $207
million in
cash/short-term investments; full availability on its $2 billion
revolver,
maturing on April 18, 2017; and full availability on its $350
million 364-day
accounts receivable facility. The company had approximately
$4.25 billion in
debt, with roughly $600 million maturing in 2014, $1.25 billion
in 2015, and
$600 million in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include the following:
--Continued operational improvements, including returning to
consistently
positive revenue growth and margin stabilization;
--Resulting increases in FCF that are significant and durable;
--Further progress on favorably resolving outstanding litigation
issues;
--An operational profile and capital structure that would
sustain leverage below
2.2x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include the following:
--Continued declines in revenue and margin pressure;
--Resulting material deterioration in FCF;
--Persistent increase in leverage above 2.8x;
--Leveraging acquisitions without the prospect of timely
debt/leverage
reduction;
--Significant adverse outcome(s) of litigation issues.
RATING ACTIONS:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for BSX:
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured bank credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
