(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Boston
Scientific Corp.'s
(NYSE: BSX) long-term IDR at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. A
full list of BSX's
ratings follows at the end of this release. The rating action
applies to
approximately $4.25 billion of debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--Fitch expects BSX will operate with relatively stable leverage
(total
debt/EBITDA) of 2.3x-2.5x during the next 12 months, despite a
challenging
operating environment. However, current leverage of 2.44x at
March 31, 2014
leaves only modest flexibility within BSX's 'BBB-' rating
category.
--Fitch forecasts that BSX's improving operational performance
will generate
consistently solid FCF, given relatively manageable CAPEX
requirements. BSX is
expected to maintain adequate liquidity through revolver
availability and access
to the capital markets.
--BSX's Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) and
drug-eluting stent
(DES) segments are expected to gradually improve, as (i)
procedure volumes
stabilize, (ii) the company introduces new products into the
space that offer
opportunities for incremental share gains and margin support and
(iii) growth in
emerging markets begins to contribute more significantly to
revenues.
-- BSX's other business segments, which generate roughly 63% of
BSX's total firm
sales are expected to deliver, in the aggregate, solid
single-digit growth.
--BSX has made progress in mitigating its litigation risk
through settlements
and some legal victories. Nevertheless, BSX is still facing a
few legal actions
that pose material financial risks.
--Fitch forecasts that BSX will generate $800 million to $900
million in free
cash flow (FCF) during 2014 and prioritize cash deployment for
targeted
acquisitions and share repurchases.
STABLE OPERATIONS AND LEVERAGE IN NEAR TERM
Fitch expects that operational headwinds will moderate for BSX
during the next
12 months as new product introductions help to support margins
and revenue
growth. This should also offset the negative effect of pricing
pressures on
existing products and moderate shifts in treatment paradigms.
Nevertheless, with leverage at 2.44x, BSX will need to keep debt
levels
basically flat, in order to maintain leverage within the
2.3x-2.5x range,
leaving only modest flexibility within BSX's 'BBB-'' credit
rating. Fitch does
expect that improved growth and profitability will enable BSX to
reduce leverage
without significant reliance on debt reduction.
SOLID CASH FLOW FORECASTED
Fitch forecasts that BSX will generate $800 million to $900
million of FCF
during 2014. Moderately improving sales and margins through new
product
introductions and continued cost control efforts are expected to
drive solid
cash flow from operations. Capital expenditure requirements for
2014 are
forecasted to be manageable in the range of $240 million - $250
million. In
addition, Fitch believes BSX will continue to generate
consistently strong FCF
during the intermediate term.
IMPROVING ICD AND DES SEGMENTS
BSX's ICD and DES businesses are expected to gradually improve
during the next
12-24 months. The stabilizing of surgical procedures should
continue to
stabilize for both segments, driven by favorable comparisons of
a multi-year
period of soft procedure volumes resulting from the publication
of negative
clinical data identified in two large retrospective studies.
BSX will continue
to introduce new products into these two markets, offering the
company a number
of opportunities to increase share and revenue. Longer-term,
BSX's investment in
emerging markets is expected support revenue growth.
STEADY PERFORMANCE IN REMAINING SEGMENTS
Endosurgery, Neuromodulation, Peripheral Interventions and
Electrophysiology are
expected, in the aggregate, to deliver solid single-digit
growth. These segments
generate roughly 63% of BSX's total firm sales. The medical
devices in these
segments are experiencing decent growth and are not as highly
priced as
pacemakers and ICDs. Given the relatively smaller dollars at
stake, payers do
not appear as focused on price. In addition, Fitch expects BSX
will continue to
launch new higher-margin products in these respective markets.
As such, Fitch
believes that segment margins will remain somewhat stable.
IMPROVING BUT MEANINGFUL LITIGATION RISK
BSX continues to make progress in resolving litigation issues,
resulting in an
improved litigation risk profile during the past five years.
However, some
financial risk related to other litigation remains and BSX will
need to
prioritize cash accordingly for potential settlements. Fitch's
rating action
assumes there will be some cash settlements will be made by BSX.
However, a
significant judgment against the company regarding the JNJ
contract lawsuit
regarding the Guidant acquisition that would require meaningful
debt could prove
problematic for the company's credit rating.
CASH DEPLOYMENT FOCUSED ON GROWTH AND SHAREHOLDERS
Fitch believes BSX's acquisition strategy will remain targeted,
focusing on
areas that offer innovation and growth. BSX will likely balance
share
repurchases and acquisitions depending on the availability of
attractive targets
and in lieu of debt reduction. Fitch forecasts that BSX will
generate $800
million to $900 million in FCF during 2014, which should be
sufficient to fund
targeted acquisitions and share repurchases. As such, Fitch does
not expect
significant increases in debt, absent large transactions.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY:
BSX has adequate liquidity provided by positive FCF and access
to the credit
markets. FCF for the latest 12-month period (LTM) ending March
31, 2014 was $837
million. At the end of the period, BSX had approximately $217
million in
cash/short-term investments; nearly full availability on its $2
billion revolver
which matures on April 18, 2017; and full availability on its
$300 million
364-day accounts receivable facility which matures in June 2015.
BSX had
approximately $4.2 billion in debt, with roughly $400 million
maturing in 2015,
$600 million in 2016, and $250 million in 2017. Fitch
anticipates that BSX will
refinance its maturities with debt issuances rather than pay
them down.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include the following:
--Continued operational improvements that support long-term
positive revenue
growth and margin stability/improvement;
--An operational profile that could lead to significant and
durable increases in
FCF;
--Cash deployment policy and resulting capital structure that
would durably
sustain leverage below 2.2x-2.3x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include the following:
--Material and lasting deterioration in operations and FCF;
--Persistent increase in leverage approaching 3.0x;
--Leveraging acquisitions without the prospect of timely
debt/leverage
reduction;
--Large legal settlement(s) that would need to be funded with
significant debt
issuance(s).
RATING ACTIONS:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for BSX with a Stable
Outlook:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured bank credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Eric Ause
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.