LONDON/WARSAW/MILAN, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banca Popolare
di Milano's (BPM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'
with Negative
Outlook. It has also downgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to
'b+' from 'bb-' and
removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of
rating actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AND SENIOR DEBT
Banca Popolare di Milano's Long-and Short-term IDRs and senior
debt ratings are
driven by its Support Rating Floor (SRF). BPM's Support Rating
(SR) and SRF
reflect the regional importance of the bank to Italy and Fitch's
view that there
is a moderate probability that the authorities would provide
support to the bank
if required because of BPM's strong franchise in its home region
of Lombardy and
its fairly large customer funding base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR AND SENIOR
DEBT
The ratings are sensitive to a weakening of Fitch's assumptions
around the
ability or propensity of Italy to provide timely support to the
bank.
Of these, the greatest sensitivity is to a weakening of support
propensity in
respect of further progress being made in addressing practical
and legislative
impediments to effective bank resolution. We believe this will
mainly occur
through national implementation of the requirements of the Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD). We also believe banking union will
reduce national
influence over resolution decisions. Our current base case is
that BPM's SR and
SRF are likely to be downgraded and revised downwards,
respectively to '5' and
'No Floor' over the next one to two years. At this stage, this
is likely to be
in 2H14 or in 1H15, but this could change. The timing will be
influenced by
Fitch's continuing analysis of progress made on bank resolution
and could also
be influenced by idiosyncratic events.
The Outlook is Negative because such a downward revision of SRF
is likely to
result in downgrades of the Long-term IDR and long-term senior
debt ratings to
the level of the bank's VR, unless mitigating factors arise in
the meantime.
Mitigating factors could include an upgrade of BPM's VR to the
level of the
bank's current SRF, the existence of large buffers of junior
debt or corporate
actions.
The Outlook is also Negative because it is in line with the
Outlook on Italy's
'BBB+' Long-term IDR and reflects the ability of the Italian
authorities to
provide timely support to the banks. The Italian state's ability
to provide such
support is dependent upon its creditworthiness, reflected in its
Long-term IDR.
A downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating would reflect a weakened
ability of the
state to provide support and therefore likely result in the
downward revision of
the BPM's SRF and ultimately also its Long-term IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The downgrade of the VR reflects the halted reform process, for
the second time,
of the bank's corporate governance after its rejection by the
bank's EGM on 12
April 2014. As a result, BPM's VR reflects Fitch's opinion of
the bank's weak
corporate governance, which acts as a constraint on the ratings.
In 2013, the bank's previous management and supervisory boards
had attempted to
reform the bank's corporate governance but failed to do so in
the absence of
shareholders' consensus. This further rejection, in Fitch's
opinion, points to
the difficulty of improving BPM's weak and convoluted corporate
governance. BPM
announced its intention to resume the process of reforming its
corporate
governance after the completion of the capital increase;
however, the timescale
is currently uncertain..
The downgrade is limited to only one notch as Fitch expects the
bank to be
successful in raising the necessary capital to strengthen its
balance sheet. The
planned new share issue of EUR500m, which is underwritten by a
syndicate of
banks, will strengthen the bank's regulatory Basel 2.5 Core Tier
1 ratio by
150bps to 8.7%. This new level of Core T1 will compare
adequately with its
direct domestic peers and put the bank in a stronger position
ahead of the asset
quality review undertaken by the European Central Bank.
Capital may increase further if the additional risk weightings
currently imposed
by the Italian regulator are removed and if the bank's internal
credit risk
models are validated. Even excluding the benefit that may arise
from the removal
of the additional risk weightings and internal capital
generation, management
has some further moderate flexibility to strengthen
capitalisation, if needed,
in the form of capital gains, assets disposals and recourse to
additional tier 1
capital instruments.
BPM's operating performance improved in 2013, aided by contained
loan impairment
charges and better efficiency, which allowed the bank to report
a EUR96m
operating profit. The pace of asset quality deterioration at BPM
was in line
with sector trends. However, BPM's impaired loans ratio of 12.2%
at end-2013
still compared favorably with most of its peers' and was below
the sector's
average. Coverage levels are acceptable, but Fitch expects loan
impairment
charges to remain high. Above-average exposure to the real
estate and
construction sectors weakens BPM's credit risk profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
As the bank's weak corporate governance is the factor
constraining the VR, any
upgrade of BPM's VR would be contingent on a credible
strengthening of its
corporate governance standards.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes issued by BPM are notched
down from its VR
in accordance with Fitch's assessment of the instruments'
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their
ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in the bank's VR but also to
any change to
Fitch's view of non-performance or loss severity risk relative
to the bank's
viability.
The preferred stock and hybrid capital instruments issued by BPM
are notched
down from its VR in accordance with Fitch's methodologies and
are sensitive to
changes to the bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banca Popolare di Milano
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B';
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-'; off RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '3';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+';
Senior unsecured notes and EMTN programme: affirmed at
'BB+'/'B';
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B';
Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: 'downgraded to 'B' from B+'; off
RWN
Preferred stock and hybrid capital instrument: affirmed at 'CCC'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20121 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 202
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
