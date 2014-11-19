(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM; BB+/Negative/B) EUR3.44bn mortgage covered bonds (obbligazioni bancarie garantite, OBG) at 'BBB+ with Negative Outlook following recent amendments to the programme's hedging structure. On 14 November 2014, BPM, as swap counterparty, and BPM Covered Bond S.r.l. as guarantor, terminated the asset swap agreement reached by them when the programme was established on 11 July 2008. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on BPM's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+', an IDR uplift of '0', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high discontinuity risk) and the 82% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis which provides more protection than the 89% 'BBB+' breakeven (BE) AP. The Negative Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects that on the bank's IDR and the outlook for the Italian residential mortgage market. The termination of the asset swap results in a revised BE AP for the 'BBB+' rating to 89% from 82%. The 82% AP that the issuer commits to is no longer adequate to make timely payments on the covered bonds and, as a result, the tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis is now floored at BPM's IDR, as adjusted by the IDR uplift of '0' . The 'BBB+' rating of the covered bonds is based on the recovery prospects on the covered bonds assumed to be in default, should the source of payments switch from the issuer to the cover pool. The AP of 82% allows the covered bonds to achieve at least 91% recoveries, which correspond to a three-notch uplift above the tested rating on PD basis. The 89% 'BBB+' BE AP, which corresponds to 12.4% overcollateralisation (OC), is driven by the asset disposal loss component of 12.0%. This reflects the stressed valuation of the entire cover pool after an assumed covered bond default as the covered bond rating is only based on a recovery prospects analysis. The credit loss component of 3.1% is driven by the 13.9% weighted average (WA) default rate and 78.2% WA recovery rate for the cover assets at 'BBB+'. The cash flow valuation component of 8.4% is driven by maturity mismatches between assets and liabilities and the open interest rate position following the termination of the asset swap. As at 30 September 2014, the cover pool consisted of fixed rate loans (16%), floating rate loans (24%), loans with switching options (25%) and floating rate loans with a cap (35%; weighted average cap of 5.4%). Of the outstanding covered bonds, 52% are fixed rate and they remain hedged via liability swaps entered into with UBS Limited (A/Stable/F1), Societe Generale (A/Negative/F1) and BNP Paribas (A+/Stable/F1). Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven OC is lower than the sum of the components, because the agency gives credit for a minimum recovery given default of 91%, rather 100%, in its 'BBB+' scenario. The unchanged D-Cap of 1 is driven by the agency's liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment. The 'very high' risk assessment reflects Fitch's expectation that in a systemic crisis, deterioration of a sovereign's creditworthiness would be associated with diminishing prospects for interbank liquidity. It also reflects Fitch's view that the extendible maturity of up to 12 months only provides a limited mitigant against the liquidity gap risk in the programme. The programme does not currently benefit from the '1' D-Cap because the AP that the issuer commits to is insufficient to make timely payments on the covered bonds at 'BBB-'. The IDR uplift of 0 reflects the covered bonds exemption from bail-in, Fitch's view that Italy is not a covered bonds intensive jurisdiction, the issuer is not systemically important in its domestic market so that Fitch considers that resolution by other means than liquidation is unlikely and the level of senior unsecured debt does not provide sufficient protection to the covered bonds. Fitch takes into account the 82% AP that the issuer commits to, which is published in BPM's quarterly test performance report. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the IDR was downgraded by 1 or more notches. A potential downgrade of BPM's IDR to the bank's current Viability Rating of 'b+' would be expected to lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds to 'BB+', all else being equal. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation, dated 8 July 2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC components. Contact: Primary Analyst Roberto Del Ragno Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 206 Fitch Italia S.P.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 Milan, 20123 Secondary Analyst Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA Director +39 02 87 90 87 219 Committee Chairperson Carmen Munoz Senior Director +34 93 323 8408 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8 August 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, 'Criteria Addendum - Italy', dated 5 June 2014, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 4 February 2014 , and 'Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 11 April 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 