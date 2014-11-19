(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banca Popolare di
Milano's (BPM; BB+/Negative/B) EUR3.44bn mortgage covered bonds
(obbligazioni
bancarie garantite, OBG) at 'BBB+ with Negative Outlook
following recent
amendments to the programme's hedging structure.
On 14 November 2014, BPM, as swap counterparty, and BPM Covered
Bond S.r.l. as
guarantor, terminated the asset swap agreement reached by them
when the
programme was established on 11 July 2008.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on BPM's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BB+', an
IDR uplift of '0', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1
(very high
discontinuity risk) and the 82% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch
takes into
account in its analysis which provides more protection than the
89% 'BBB+'
breakeven (BE) AP. The Negative Outlook on the covered bonds'
rating reflects
that on the bank's IDR and the outlook for the Italian
residential mortgage
market.
The termination of the asset swap results in a revised BE AP for
the 'BBB+'
rating to 89% from 82%. The 82% AP that the issuer commits to is
no longer
adequate to make timely payments on the covered bonds and, as a
result, the
tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis is now
floored at BPM's
IDR, as adjusted by the IDR uplift of '0' .
The 'BBB+' rating of the covered bonds is based on the recovery
prospects on the
covered bonds assumed to be in default, should the source of
payments switch
from the issuer to the cover pool. The AP of 82% allows the
covered bonds to
achieve at least 91% recoveries, which correspond to a
three-notch uplift above
the tested rating on PD basis.
The 89% 'BBB+' BE AP, which corresponds to 12.4%
overcollateralisation (OC), is
driven by the asset disposal loss component of 12.0%. This
reflects the stressed
valuation of the entire cover pool after an assumed covered bond
default as the
covered bond rating is only based on a recovery prospects
analysis. The credit
loss component of 3.1% is driven by the 13.9% weighted average
(WA) default rate
and 78.2% WA recovery rate for the cover assets at 'BBB+'.
The cash flow valuation component of 8.4% is driven by maturity
mismatches
between assets and liabilities and the open interest rate
position following the
termination of the asset swap. As at 30 September 2014, the
cover pool consisted
of fixed rate loans (16%), floating rate loans (24%), loans with
switching
options (25%) and floating rate loans with a cap (35%; weighted
average cap of
5.4%). Of the outstanding covered bonds, 52% are fixed rate and
they remain
hedged via liability swaps entered into with UBS Limited
(A/Stable/F1), Societe
Generale (A/Negative/F1) and BNP Paribas (A+/Stable/F1).
Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven OC is lower than the sum of the
components, because the
agency gives credit for a minimum recovery given default of 91%,
rather 100%, in
its 'BBB+' scenario.
The unchanged D-Cap of 1 is driven by the agency's liquidity gap
and systemic
risk assessment. The 'very high' risk assessment reflects
Fitch's expectation
that in a systemic crisis, deterioration of a sovereign's
creditworthiness would
be associated with diminishing prospects for interbank
liquidity. It also
reflects Fitch's view that the extendible maturity of up to 12
months only
provides a limited mitigant against the liquidity gap risk in
the programme. The
programme does not currently benefit from the '1' D-Cap because
the AP that the
issuer commits to is insufficient to make timely payments on the
covered bonds
at 'BBB-'.
The IDR uplift of 0 reflects the covered bonds exemption from
bail-in, Fitch's
view that Italy is not a covered bonds intensive jurisdiction,
the issuer is not
systemically important in its domestic market so that Fitch
considers that
resolution by other means than liquidation is unlikely and the
level of senior
unsecured debt does not provide sufficient protection to the
covered bonds.
Fitch takes into account the 82% AP that the issuer commits to,
which is
published in BPM's quarterly test performance report.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the IDR
was downgraded
by 1 or more notches. A potential downgrade of BPM's IDR to the
bank's current
Viability Rating of 'b+' would be expected to lead to a
downgrade of the covered
bonds to 'BB+', all else being equal.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation,
dated 8 July 2014,
Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC
components.
