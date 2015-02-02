(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
'BB+' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) for Brandywine Realty Trust and its
operating partnership
Brandywine Operating Partnership, L.P. (together Brandywine or
the company). A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Brandywine's ratings is driven by projected
leverage and
unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt that are
consistent with a 'BB+'
IDR. Fitch expects leverage and unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt
(UA/UD) to sustain slightly below 7x and 2x, respectively,
absent equity
offerings to reduce indebtedness and fund development costs.
The company's portfolio of CBD and suburban office properties
has continued to
improve, as highlighted by higher occupancy and improved leasing
that has
strengthened growth in same-store net operating income (SSNOI).
These credit
strengths are mitigated by leverage that remains elevated for
the rating, weak
UA/UD coverage and somewhat weak fixed-charge coverage relative
to peers, and
ongoing development risk stemming from Brandywine's large
unfunded development
pipeline (6.7% of gross assets).
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations of further
equity offerings
which should reduce leverage and improve fixed-charge and UA/UD
coverage.
Primary upgrade drivers to a 'BBB-' IDR are future equity
issuance and retained
cash flows from operations that reduce leverage below 6.8x and
improve
unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt to above 2x on a
sustained basis.
Fitch expects to resolve the Positive Outlook after the company
reports second
quarter 2015 (2Q'15) earnings. Absent the company delevering
below 6.8x, Fitch
is likely to maintain the rating at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook.
Equity Offering Temporarily Reduced Leverage
Fitch expects leverage to decline slightly below 7x over the
next 12-24 months -
absent equity raises - as the company deploys this equity
capital to fund
development and other corporate uses. Brandywine raised $334
million of common
equity in July 2014 via a follow-on offering, reducing leverage
to 7.1x as of
Sept. 30, 2014, when assuming $400 million of balance sheet cash
will be used to
fund development. Fitch previously noted that leverage
sustaining below 6.8x
would be one driver for positive rating momentum. Fitch
calculates leverage as
total debt less readily available cash to reduce
debt-to-recurring operating
EBITDA, excluding stock-based compensation.
Modest Base Case Liquidity Shortfall
Sources of liquidity cover uses by 1.7x, pro forma for bond
tenders that
occurred post-Sept. 30, 2014 for the period from Oct. 1, 2014 to
Dec. 31, 2016.
However, when incorporating the company's development pipeline,
liquidity
coverage falls to 0.9x, absent access to external capital
sources. A mitigant to
this coverage is the company's access to the common equity,
secured and
unsecured bond markets to address capital uses. Liquidity
coverage would be 1.3x
under a scenario where 80% of secured debt is refinanced. Fitch
defines
liquidity coverage as sources (freely available cash,
availability under the
company's unsecured revolving credit facility and retained cash
flows after
dividends) divided by uses (pro rata debt maturities, recurring
capital
expenditures and estimated development costs).
The company's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio
has been
between 75%-82% over the last three years, resulting in the
company retaining
over $20 million annually in organic liquidity.
Unencumbered Asset Coverage Appropriate for Rating
Brandywine has adequate contingent liquidity via its portfolio,
with
unencumbered asset coverage, based on pro forma 3Q'14 annualized
unencumbered
NOI and a stressed 9.0% capitalization rate, of unsecured debt
(net of freely
available cash) of 1.8x at 4Q'14. Fitch generally views UA/UD
above 2x as
consistent with an investment-grade profile. Further
deleveraging and
development deliveries should migrate the company's ratio closer
to 2x.
Mid-Atlantic Portfolio Focus
Brandywine's office portfolio is focused in the Mid-Atlantic
U.S., with
Pennsylvania and greater Washington DC generating 82% of
year-to-date net
operating income (NOI). The Pennsylvania portfolio is
well-diversified across
various submarkets, with the Philadelphia central business
district representing
the largest submarket at 34% of NOI. Fitch expects the company
to continue
growing its footprint in the CBD and metro regions over the
medium term while
reducing exposure to slower growth suburban properties in New
Jersey, Delaware,
and Richmond.
Strong Tenant Diversification
The GSA is BDN's largest tenant and contributes 7.2% of annual
base rent (ABR).
Excluding the GSA, the remaining top 10 tenants generate only
15.7% of total
base rent, with no tenant representing greater than 2.5% of ABR.
The tenant base
is also of strong credit quality with 7 of the 20 largest
tenants rated
investment grade by Fitch (Fitch does not rate the other 13).
Solid Portfolio Fundamentals; Leasing Conditions Improving
Operating fundamentals have begun to improve, with cash SSNOI
growth of 1%
during the first nine months of 2014. Fitch forecasts growth to
advance into the
low single digits towards the end of 2016, driven by stronger
leasing and
same-store core occupancy exceeding 90% from 89% as of Sept. 30,
2014. Tenant
allowances and leasing commissions per square foot have also
moderated as the
leasing environment in BDN's core markets continues its
recovery.
Limited Lease Rollover
Brandywine has a well-laddered lease maturity schedule with
limited near-term
rollover; 16.3% of base rent expires through 2016. Management
has been proactive
in renewing leases well in advance of expiration, which has
contributed to
higher than expected leasing-related capital expenditures.
In accordance with Fitch's updated Recovery Rating (RR)
methodology, Fitch is
now providing RRs for issuers with IDRs in the 'BB' category.
The 'RR4' for
Brandywine's senior unsecured debt supports a rating of 'BB+',
the same as BDN's
IDR, and reflects average recovery prospects in a distressed
scenario.
The RR6' for Brandywine's preferred stock supports a rating of
'BB-', two
notches below BDN's IDR, and reflects weak recovery prospects in
a distressed
scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on Brandywine's
ratings being
upgraded to investment-grade:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.8x
(leverage at Sept. 30,
2014 was 7.1x);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2x (coverage for
the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2014 was 1.8x);
--Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt (based on a
stressed 9% cap
rate) maintaining above 2x (asset coverage was 1.6x as of Sept.
30, 2014).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the
company's ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 8x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
1.5x.
Fitch has affirmed Brandywine's ratings and assigned Recovery
Ratings as
follows:
Brandywine Realty Trust
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'/'RR6'.
Brandywine Operating Partnership, L.P.
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured lines of credit at 'BB+'/'RR4';
--Senior unsecured term loans at 'BB+'/'RR4';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'/'RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Committee Chairperson
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Nov. 25, 2014);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs'
(Nov. 18, 2014);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014);
--'Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs: Sector Credit Factors'
(Feb. 26, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs (Sector Credit Factors)
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
