(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Defaults Ratings (IDRs),
Support Ratings,
Support Rating Floors (SRFs) and National Ratings of Banco
Nacional de
Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES), Banco do Nordeste do
Brasil S.A.
(BNB) and Banco da Amazonia S.A. (Banco da Amazonia). Fitch does
not assign
Viability ratings to any of these banks due to their development
bank status.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
The IDRs of all three development banks are equalized with and
linked to
Brazil's sovereign ratings, hence all the banks are rated at
their respective
Support Rating Floor. Their support ratings of '2' reflect
Fitch's view that the
probability of support from the federal government would be
high, in case of
need. The ratings reflect the important role that these banks
play in the
implementation of government development policies. Fitch
believes that
government support is unlikely to change in the short and medium
term. Despite
this, the government may gradually reduce the transfers of funds
that drive
their asset growth. Going forward, Fitch will monitor any
possible changes in
the support philosophy of the Brazilian government in light of
other trends
identified around the world, although, right now, this is not a
likely scenario.
The strategy of all three development banks remains directly
linked to
government policies. BNDES is the largest of the three banks and
has a national
focus. At June 2013, it was the fifth largest bank in Brazil in
terms of assets,
which totaled BRL729 billion. Banco da Amazonia and BNB are much
smaller and
have a regional focus (the northern region and the northeastern
region of
Brazil, respectively). Their respective assets totaled BRL11
billion and BRL34
billion at June 2013.
BNDES continued to grow solidly in 2012 and the first half of
2013 (loan growth
was 15.5% and 6.5%, respectively), and its asset quality ratios
remain very good
(impaired loans-to-gross loans were 0.8% and 0.9%, at June 2013
and December
2012, respectively). On the other hand, Banco da Amazonia and
BNB's asset growth
slowed down in 2012 and their total loans fell slightly at June
2013 (-2.6% and
-3.3%, respectively) in comparison to December 2012. There was
also some
deterioration in their asset quality (their loan loss reserves
for impaired
loans-to-gross loans ratios increased to 9.0% and 11.4% at June
2013, from 8.6%
and 9.9% at December 2012, respectively - considering the credit
risks shared
with the public funds).
All three banks depend on public sources for funding and
capitalization. While
the bulk of Banco da Amazonia's total regulatory capital is made
up of Tier 1
capital, a significant part of the regulatory capital of BNB and
BNDES is made
up of hybrid instruments and subordinate debt provided by public
bodies.
Consequently, Banco da Amazonia's Fitch core capital ratio,
Fitch's cornerstone
capital measure which does not take into account hybrid
instruments, is higher
than that of BNB and BNDES (10.80%, 7.78% and 6.48%,
respectively, at June
2013). Nevertheless, Fitch notes that Banco da Amazonia may need
further capital
injections for future growth, especially following the reduction
of the bank's
capital base due to the honoring of its actuarial obligations
with its
proprietary pension fund, Caixa de Previdencia Complementar
(CAPAF). The
government is expected to mitigate the effect of the
aforementioned equity
reduction via hybrid instruments later in 2013 or early 2014.
There was a drop in the profitability ratios of all three banks
in the first
half of 2013, when a drop in net interest margin was observed.
Banco da
Amazonia's performance was affected by higher loan impairment
costs, while BNDES
was affected by a continued drop in income from investments.
BNDES continues to
have the best efficiency ratio (its non-interest expense/gross
revenues ratio
was 17.10% versus 61.29% and 73.00% of Banco da Amazonia and
BNB, respectively,
at June 2013). The return on assets (ROA) of the banks (Banco da
Amazonia:
0.86%, BNB: 1.23% and BNDES: 0.91%, at June 2013), were all
lower than those of
2012 (1.63%, 1.74% and 1.22%).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BNDES:
BNDES's ratings are also based on support, and reflect the
federal government's
full ownership, its key role in the implementation of government
economic
development policies, and ample access to government resources,
part of which
are earmarked by the constitution. BNDES is Brazil's main
long-term lender to
the private and public sector, and for infrastructure projects.
It also plays a
crucial role in short-term export and working capital financing,
and
implementation of countercyclical programs. Furthermore, it
supports large
companies and financial markets through minority shareholdings
(mainly through
its subsidiary BNDES Participacoes S.A., BNDESPAR) and
investments in corporate
debt.
The National Treasury (Tesouro Nacional ) remains the
largest provider of
funding to BNDES, followed by the Workers' Assistance Fund
(Fundo de Amparo ao
Trabalhador ) (57% and 25% of total liabilities at June
2013 and December
2012, respectively). FAT is required by the federal constitution
to transfer a
minimum 40% of its annual revenues to BNDES.
A significant proportion of BNDES' regulatory capital is made up
of hybrid
instruments and subordinated debt provided by TN and FAT (58% at
June 2013).
These are not included in the Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio,
which stood at a
low 6.48% at June 2013 (8.73% and 12.66%, in 2012 and 2011).The
gradual drop in
FCC is explained by the decline in the securities revaluation
reserves under
total equity. The balance of these reserves fell to negative
BRL438 million at
June 2013 from BRL29 billion at year-end 2010, due to the fall
in the fair value
of securities available for sale.
The federal government recently made some announcements
indicating its
willingness to reduce TN funding to BNDES and shift the bank's
focus back to
long-term infrastructure and investment lending, away from
shorter-term
corporate lending. As BNDES' asset growth is linked to the
funding it receives
from TN, any such reduction would directly lead to a parallel
deceleration in
loan growth. Under this scenario, Fitch would expect slowdown to
be gradual,
overall government support to continue, and the bank to continue
to play an
important role in supporting investment and growth, given the
low risk appetite
of private banks for long-term lending.
If there is reduction in funding by TN, BNDES could dispose of
part of its
securities portfolio or shareholdings in order to raise funds,
or reduce loan
origination. In this case, part of the mark-to-market losses in
the securities
portfolio, accounted for through equity, may need to be
realized, although the
probability of this scenario is low. The disposal of some
investments could also
lead to a fall in recurrent earnings, as income from investments
significantly
contributed to overall income in the recent years.
The ratings of BNDES' senior unsecured debt are aligned with the
IDR of the bank
due their senior unsecured nature.
BNB:
BNB's ratings are also based on the support from its ultimate
shareholder - the
federal government of Brazil. This reflects BNB's importance for
the development
of the Brazilian northeastern region. As in Banco da Amazonia's
case with the
FNO, BNB's revenues also benefit from the fact that it is
responsible for the
management of the Constitutional Fund of the Northeast (FNE).
The bank's liquidity and revenues are dependent on deals linked
to FNE (BRL45.5
billion equity at June 2013). The Brazilian constitution grants
BNB with the
exclusive management of the fund, rendering the bank with a
management fee of
0.25% per month over the fund's equity in addition to the annual
'del-credere'
fees of 3% over the deals with shared risk. These revenues
represented around
42% of the bank's overall operational results during the first
half of 2013.
BNB's non-performing loans ratio is presenting some
deterioration, especially
after the financial crisis in 2008/09, and more recently, due to
the significant
drought in the northeastern region of Brazil. Like Banco da
Amazonia, BNB acts
in the region as a development bank, so Fitch does not expect a
rapid recovery
in this ratio in the short- to medium-term.
Banco da Amazonia:
Banco da Amazonia's ratings are based on its ownership structure
and support
from its main and ultimate shareholders, the National Treasury
and the federal
government of Brazil, respectively. Banco da Amazonia plays a
significant role
in the execution of federal government policies for the
development of the
northern region. The bank's main competitive advantage is the
subsidized
interest rates provided by its main funding source FNO. The fund
is the main
driver for the growth of the bank's business, allowing cross
selling and adding
more clients to the bank's portfolio. Operations are mostly
related to the
rural, industrial, tourism, infrastructure, commercial, and
services sectors.
The exclusive managerial control of FNO (total assets of
BRL15.9bn at June 2013)
grants Banco da Amazonia an important monthly 0.25% fee over the
fund's total
portfolio, in addition to an annual 3% 'del credere' fee -
charged on credit
risks shared with the bank - that has been one of the bank's
main key revenue
sources.
Banco da Amazonia sponsors its proprietary pension fund CAPAF.
Previc (the
Private Pension Authority) issued an intervention decree on Oct.
4, 2011,
following the bank's failure to adopt a restructuring process to
tackle CAPAF's
actuarial deficit. As a result, Banco da Amazonia restructured
CAPAF's funds and
registered a (net) reduction of BRL477 million in its equity
during the first
half of 2013. This has restricted the bank's capital ratio for
future growth
(its regulatory capital ratio was low at 11.6% at June 2013).
Banco da Amazonia
maintains an additional provision of BRL479 million against this
contingency and
is looking into alternative solutions, such as raising Tier 2
capital, but
further expenses with provisions in the long term cannot be
dismissed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
All three banks' ratings would be affected by potential changes
in the sovereign
ratings of Brazil and/or in the federal government's willingness
to provide
support. The latter is a highly unlikely scenario under the
current support
philosophy of the Brazilian government. A change in BNDES'
long-term foreign
currency IDR may result in changes in the ratings of its
issuances.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating actions:
BNDES:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB';
--Long-term foreign currency rating at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured USD notes due 2016, 2019 and 2023 at 'BBB'.
BNB:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB'.
Banco da Amazonia:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (BNDES)
Esin Celasun
Associate Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Primary Analyst (BNB and Banco da Amazonia)
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55 11 4504-2216
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Secondary Analyst (BNDES)
Luiz Vieira
Associate Director
+55 21 4503-2617
Secondary Analyst (BNB and Banco da Amazonia)
Eduardo Ribas
Associate Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.