(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BRE Bank Hipoteczny SA's (BBH; A/Stable/F1) public sector covered bonds' rating at 'A' with a Stable Outlook following a periodic review of the programme and the application of the agency's criteria (see 'Fitch: Criteria for the Asset Analysis of European Public Entities' Covered Bonds' dated on 30 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings are based on BBH's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity). As of end March 2013, the public sector covered bonds amounted to PLN0.45bn and were secured by a cover pool of PLN0.53bn assets. Of the cover assets, 32.9% (previously 33.4%) are loans granted to Polish local government institutions and the remaining 67.1% (previously 66.6%) loans are granted to other public entities guaranteed by local government institutions. Since all cover assets and covered bonds are denominated in Polish zloty and bear a floating interest rate, there is no currency risk and only minor interest rate risk due to sometimes different reference rates on the assets and bonds. In its cash flow analysis, the agency tested if the level of overcollateralisation (OC) of 6%, which the issuer publicly commits to maintain, would provide more than 51% recoveries on defaulted covered bonds in a 'A+' scenario, so that the covered bonds can be rated 'A+' under Fitch's methodology. In the 'A+' scenario Poland (A-/Positive/F2) is assumed to default. Therefore, according to the current criteria, stressed defaults and recoveries in this scenario are assumed to be 80% and 25%, respectively. As calculated recoveries are below 51% in the 'A+' scenario, the covered bonds are rated 'A', which is equal to the issuer's IDR. The D-Cap of 0 is driven by the full discontinuity risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component reflecting the absence of any mandatory liquidity provision in the Polish covered bonds legislation. Combined with insufficient marketability of loans as an asset type, the agency considers this risk as the weakest link for the programme. RATING SENSITIVITIES In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'A' ratings would be vulnerable to downgrade if BBH's IDR was downgraded by one or more notches. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.