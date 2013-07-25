(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BRE
Bank Hipoteczny
SA's (BBH; A/Stable/F1) public sector covered bonds' rating at
'A' with a Stable
Outlook following a periodic review of the programme and the
application of the
agency's criteria (see 'Fitch: Criteria for the Asset Analysis
of European
Public Entities' Covered Bonds' dated on 30 January 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on BBH's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A' and
the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity).
As of end March 2013, the public sector covered bonds amounted
to PLN0.45bn and
were secured by a cover pool of PLN0.53bn assets. Of the cover
assets, 32.9%
(previously 33.4%) are loans granted to Polish local government
institutions and
the remaining 67.1% (previously 66.6%) loans are granted to
other public
entities guaranteed by local government institutions. Since all
cover assets and
covered bonds are denominated in Polish zloty and bear a
floating interest rate,
there is no currency risk and only minor interest rate risk due
to sometimes
different reference rates on the assets and bonds.
In its cash flow analysis, the agency tested if the level of
overcollateralisation (OC) of 6%, which the issuer publicly
commits to maintain,
would provide more than 51% recoveries on defaulted covered
bonds in a 'A+'
scenario, so that the covered bonds can be rated 'A+' under
Fitch's methodology.
In the 'A+' scenario Poland (A-/Positive/F2) is assumed to
default. Therefore,
according to the current criteria, stressed defaults and
recoveries in this
scenario are assumed to be 80% and 25%, respectively. As
calculated recoveries
are below 51% in the 'A+' scenario, the covered bonds are rated
'A', which is
equal to the issuer's IDR.
The D-Cap of 0 is driven by the full discontinuity risk
assessment of the
liquidity gap and systemic risk component reflecting the absence
of any
mandatory liquidity provision in the Polish covered bonds
legislation. Combined
with insufficient marketability of loans as an asset type, the
agency considers
this risk as the weakest link for the programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'A'
ratings would be
vulnerable to downgrade if BBH's IDR was downgraded by one or
more notches.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martin Kuhn
Associate Director
+69 768076 132
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA
Director
+69 768076 298
Committee Chairperson
Susanne Matern, CFA
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 237
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
September 2012,
'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities, dated 30
January 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds',
dated 13 May 2013 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public
Sector Liquidity
and Spread Assumption Addendum', dated 01 February 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended
here
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and
Spread Assumption
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.