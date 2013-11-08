(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following credit
ratings for BRE Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BRE):
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the quality of BRE's portfolio,
appropriate and
improving leverage and coverage metrics, lack of meaningful
corporate debt
maturities through 2016 and solid contingent liquidity. The
ratings are
balanced, in part, by the size of BRE's development pipeline and
geographic
concentration.
APPROPRIATE AND IMPROVING LEVERAGE
BRE has meaningfully reduced debt on an absolute and relative
basis since 2007
through raising equity, selling non-core assets and strong
operating
performance. Leverage was 7.0x for the trailing 12 months (TTM)
ended Sept. 30,
2013, which was comparable to leverage at the same point in
2012. However,
leverage was elevated, in large part due to the timing of the
Jefferson
acquisition. Excluding the effects of the acquisition, leverage
was 6.6x (TTM)
and 6.9x pro forma. Fitch forecasts leverage will improve
towards 6.0x through
2015 as BRE receives contributions from recently completed
developments and 2014
deliveries. Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below
6.0x could result
in positive momentum on the ratings and/or Outlook. Fitch
defines leverage as
net debt to recurring operating EBITDA.
STRONG FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE
BRE's fixed charge coverage was 2.5x for the TTM ended Sept. 30,
2013 as
compared to 2.5x and 2.2x for the years 2012 and 2011,
respectively. Fitch
forecasts fixed charge will improve further towards 3.0x due to
the
aforementioned development deliveries and low-to-mid single
digit same store net
operating income (SSNOI) growth. Fitch defines fixed charge
coverage as
recurring operating EBITDA less recurring maintenance capital
expenditures over
interest and preferred stock dividends.
BRE's operating performance has been strong on an absolute basis
at 6.4% in 2012
and 5.9% YTD which has been a key factor supporting the
improvements in leverage
and fixed charge coverage. Fitch anticipates BRE's portfolio
will continue to
perform in-line with its markets through 2015. As such, Fitch
has assumed
low-to-mid single digit SSNOI growth through 2015 driven
principally by
moderating rental rate growth, increasing turnover and some
occupancy loss.
LONG DATED DEBT MATURITIES ENHANCE LIQUIDITY
BRE has no material corporate debt maturities until 2015 when
the $177 million
balance on the line of credit would come due. BRE has the
ability to extend the
facility to 2016, and Fitch anticipates the company would
refinance the facility
or repay amounts through an unsecured bond issuance ahead of the
maturity.
Stemming from the lack of meaningful debt maturities, BRE's
liquidity coverage
ratio is forecasted to be 1.5x for the period Oct. 1, 2013 to
Dec. 31, 2015.
BRE's debt maturity schedule was by design as management sought
the ability to
complete the majority of its development projects without the
need for any new
debt or equity capital while being able to fulfil any and all
recourse corporate
obligations.
BRE's contingent liquidity is also appropriate for the rating as
Fitch estimates
unencumbered assets cover unsecured debt obligations by 2.4x to
2.7x assuming a
stressed 7% - 8% capitalization rate. BRE has demonstrated its
willingness to
utilize the unencumbered pool during times of distress but seeks
to be a
predominantly unsecured borrower. Fitch anticipates future
acquisitions and
developments will be unencumbered. Lastly, BRE is able to retain
some cash flow
from operations with an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)
payout ratio of
73% for 2012 and YTD.
SIZABLE DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE
Balancing the credit positives are the inherent volatility in
multifamily
fundamentals, a relatively large development pipeline and a
geographically
concentrated portfolio. BRE has traditionally focused on
development as a core
growth component. The scale and funding requirements of BRE's
development
pipeline have historically been a credit concern and, at times,
negatively
impacted the company's leverage and liquidity ratios. BRE sought
to front-end
its development activity and this is reflected in costs to
complete relative to
undepreciated assets of only 5.3% at Sept. 30, 2013 versus the
pipeline's total
size of 16.1%. Recently completed developments (namely Solstice
and Wilshire La
Brea) and 2014 development deliveries are forecasted to begin
contributing to
operating EBITDA in 2014 and 2015 thereby improving leverage and
the quality and
size of the unencumbered pool. Fitch believes BRE will begin new
projects going
forward but would view the maintenance of a similarly sized (or
larger)
development pipeline negatively.
GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION
BRE's portfolio is geographically concentrated. California
comprised 83% of
total same-store NOI YTD in 2013 with the San Francisco Bay Area
and San Diego
accounting for 27% and 18%, respectively. Fitch notes the
seismic risks of the
state and the potential for government budget dynamics to
pressure property
taxes.
STABLE RATING OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that BRE's
credit profile will
remain consistent with a 'BBB+' rating through the cycle,
supported by solid
fundamentals and management's commitment to maintaining and
improving credit
metrics.
PREFERRED STOCK RATING
The two-notch differential between BRE's IDR and its preferred
stock ratings is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a
'BBB+' IDR. Based
on Fitch research 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit Analysis' dated December 2012, these preferred
securities are
deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would
likely result
in poor recoveries in the event of a default.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Boyd
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Committee Chairperson
Robert Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
