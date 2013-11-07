(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Breeze Finance S.A.'s (Breeze3) class A and class B
bonds as follows:
EUR222.3m class A (XS0294895999) affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Negative
EUR76.3m class B (XS0294895726) affirmed at 'CCC'
The rating affirmation reflects the stable technical performance of the wind
farms with availability above 96% and the wind yield in line with Fitch's
current expectations after having been significantly lower than initially
projected. The Negative Outlook reflects mounting maintenance and repair costs
as turbines age.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Operation Risk
The key operational risk is a rise in maintenance and repair costs above
budgeted amounts as the turbines age. In 2012, operating costs exceeded budget
by 9% despite operating costs projections having been increased from initial
assumptions. Expenses have been broadly in line with budget so far in 2013,
although unexpected technical failures may become more frequent, further
jeopardizing Breeze 3's ability to service debt, in particular if the failure
coincides with weak wind yield.
(Weaker)
Revenue Risk- Volume
The project continues to suffer from weak wind conditions which are the main
driver for the project's tight liquidity. The borrower reduced its P90 estimate
by some 10% in 2012 after recognising the overstated initial projections.
Fitch's base case and rating case energy production assumptions are some 15%
lower than the original projections and broadly appear in line with the actual
wind resource. Furthermore the variability of wind yield during the year,
coupled with the uniform principal repayment amount at the April and October
payment dates, results in the company being unable to service the class B notes
at the October payment date.
(Midrange)
Revenue Risk - Price
The wind farms are remunerated through fixed feed-in-tariffs embedded in German
and French energy regulations. Limited exposure to merchant prices
(approximately 7% of generation capacity in 2023 increasing to 30% in 2026) over
the last three to four years of the debt term stemmed mainly from a shorter
period over which French tariffs are fixed (15 years from commencement of
operation compared with 20 years for German projects).
(Midrange)
Debt Structure
Payments on the Class B are deferrable and are fully subordinated to the payment
of interest and the repayment of principal on Class A. The amount currently
deferred on class B is EUR13.9m. Fitch does not expect that the borrower will be
in the position to pay back such amount, nor possible future additional deferred
amounts, unless energy production consistently and materially exceeds the
historical average.
While class B debt service reserve account (DSRA) has been fully drawn since
2009, class A DSRA remains fully funded. However, once drawn, class A debt
reserve would not be replenished as long as class B deferrals remain
outstanding.
(Midrange - Class A; Weaker - Class B)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating could be downgraded as a result of weak wind conditions, a material
decline of the turbines' availability and/or a lasting increase in O&M costs
above current expectations.
Wind yield at or above P50 enabling the project to repay the deferred class B
principal may lead to a rating upgrade.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT
Breeze 3 is a Luxembourg SPV that issued three classes of notes on 19 April 2007
for an aggregate issuance amount of EUR455m to finance the acquisition and
completion of a portfolio of wind farms located in Germany and France, as well
as establishing various reserve accounts. The notes will be repaid from the cash
flow generated by the sale of the energy produced by the wind farms, mainly
under regulated tariffs.