LONDON, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brit
Insurance Holdings
B.V.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook and
its subordinated notes at 'BB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the solid financial profile of the Brit
group (Brit), which
is supported by strong risk-adjusted capitalisation and
underlying earnings. The
group reported an overall profit before tax for 1H13 of GBP77.9m
(1H12:
GBP51.8m). The reported combined ratio, excluding FX effects,
was 86% (1H12:
92.8%), which reflects the continued benign catastrophe
environment.
Brit has taken steps to reduce the volatility of the solvency
position caused by
currency fluctuations, through currency matching of the capital
base. Although
Fitch views the improved matching positively, increased exposure
to foreign
currencies may lead to increased accounting volatility in
foreign exchange gains
and losses.
Fitch expects consolidated group financial leverage as
calculated by the agency
to be maintained below 30% and risk-adjusted capitalisation to
remain at least
commensurate with the current ratings. Fitch expects that Brit
will take on more
investment risk but the portfolio will remain commensurate with
the rating
level.
While the sale of Brit's UK operation Brit Insurance Limited
(BIL), in October
2012, has reduced the size and diversity of the group, Fitch
views positively
other actions taken by management to streamline operations and
exit
underperforming insurance classes. Fitch also notes that the
book of retained
business, after the sale of BIL to The RiverStone Group, is
experiencing
favourable reserve developments.
Brit is owned by Achilles Netherlands Holdings B.V, a holding
company majority
owned by funds managed by Apollo Management VII, L.P. and funds
advised by CVC
Capital Partners Ltd.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include failure by Brit to
maintain
financial leverage and capitalisation at levels at least
commensurate with the
current ratings. Any marked shift towards a higher risk
investment portfolio
could lead to negative rating pressure.
Key triggers for a rating upgrade would be a marked and
sustained improvement in
earnings, coupled with capitalisation commensurate with a higher
rating.
