(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brit
Insurance Holdings
BV's (BIH) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at BBB+ with a Stable
Outlook and
withdrawn the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has withdrawn the rating because BIH is no longer the
issuer of debt for
the Brit PLC group (Brit; IDR: BBB+/Stable) and hence the entity
is no longer
relevant to Fitch's coverage. Brit's other ratings are
unaffected.
The ratings reflect Brit's solid financial profile, which is
supported by strong
risk-adjusted capitalisation and underlying earnings. The group
reported an
overall profit after tax for 1H14 of GBP56.6m (1H13: GBP69.0m).
The reported
combined ratio, excluding FX effects, at 1H14 was 88.3% (1H13:
86.2%), aided by
a continued benign catastrophe environment.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 4 September 2014
September 2014, are
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
