(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brit Insurance Holdings BV's (BIH) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at BBB+ with a Stable Outlook and withdrawn the rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has withdrawn the rating because BIH is no longer the issuer of debt for the Brit PLC group (Brit; IDR: BBB+/Stable) and hence the entity is no longer relevant to Fitch's coverage. Brit's other ratings are unaffected. The ratings reflect Brit's solid financial profile, which is supported by strong risk-adjusted capitalisation and underlying earnings. The group reported an overall profit after tax for 1H14 of GBP56.6m (1H13: GBP69.0m). The reported combined ratio, excluding FX effects, at 1H14 was 88.3% (1H13: 86.2%), aided by a continued benign catastrophe environment. Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 4 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here