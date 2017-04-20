(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) for Brixmor Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:
BRX) and its
operating partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership, L.P., at
'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating and Stable Outlook reflect BRX's large and diverse
portfolio of 512
shopping centers, solid fixed charge coverage (FCC), and
appropriate leverage
for the rating level. These positive rating elements are offset
by lower
relative portfolio asset quality and sustained weak unencumbered
asset coverage
of unsecured debt (UA/UD).
Leverage Declining Steadily
Fitch expects BRX's leverage to improve to the mid-6x range in
the near term and
continue into the low-6x range by 2019 through a combination of
same store net
operating income (SSNOI) growth, incremental net operating
income (NOI) from
redevelopments, and retained cash flow as the company limits
dividend growth in
the near term to drive portfolio investment. BRX's leverage for
the three and 12
months ended Dec. 31, 2016 was 6.7x and 6.8x, respectively.
Progressing to Fully Unencumbered Portfolio
BRX seeks to have an entirely unencumbered portfolio and has
made progress in
repaying or refinancing maturing mortgages via less costly
unsecured bank and
bond capital. 76.1% of the company's NOI was derived from
unencumbered assets at
Dec. 31, 2016 compared to 61.7% at year-end 2015. The company
has over $300
million of mortgages maturing in 2017, and Fitch expects the
company will pull
forward an additional $97 million in 2020 mortgage debt later
this year when it
will not incur any prepayment penalties. Fitch anticipates the
company will
reduce its exposure to bank debt by continuing to access the
public unsecured
bond market where it prices favorably with respect to select
retail REIT peers.
Despite the company's unencumbering efforts, Fitch expects
unencumbered assets
will continue to cover unsecured debt (UA/UD ratio) at a level
below Fitch's
typical 2.0x threshold for investment-grade issuers due to the
interplay between
the debt yields on to-be unencumbered assets and incremental
unsecured
borrowings. This ratio was 1.7x at Dec. 31, 2016 when utilizing
a stressed 8.5%
capitalization rate. Improvement to 2.0x UA/UD would require 16%
growth in
unencumbered NOI if net unsecured debt remained at current
levels, or
meaningfully reduced debt balances which Fitch views unlikely in
the near term
as the company focuses capital investment on the redevelopment
and repositioning
of its portfolio to drive cash flow growth.
Asset Quality Below Publicly-Traded Peers
Fitch considers BRX's asset quality to be at the lower end of
its publicly
traded peers, based on the portfolio's current operating metrics
including
in-place rents for anchor and shop tenants, per square foot
lease signings for
new and renewal rents, occupancy, and surrounding population
demographics.
BRX has reaffirmed its commitment to invest in the portfolio in
the form of
repositioning capital and more intensive redevelopment spend.
Fitch expects the
company to make decisions regarding its single-asset markets
during the
portfolio transformation period by either injecting more capital
to form
critical mass in a location to enhance influence or disposing of
assets in
markets that it sees with challenging future growth prospects to
recycle
proceeds into the former.
Unsecured Capital Access Strengthens Liquidity
BRX demonstrated strong access to unsecured debt capital via the
banks and
public bond market in 2016 and the first quarter of 2017
following accounting
irregularities in early 2016. The company has issued bonds three
separate times
in the public market since June 2016 for an aggregate $1.5
billion face value,
and recast its $2.75 billion corporate credit facility at
reduced pricing in
July 2016, allaying Fitch's concerns regarding potential
overhang from the
actions of previous management.
Fitch expects BRX's liquidity to remain adequate, bolstered by
manageable
mortgage maturities in 2017 and proceeds from its March 2017
unsecured bond
issuance that went toward partial repayment of its $1 billion
term loan maturing
in July 2018. Fitch estimates base case liquidity coverage for
BRX at 1.3x for
the period Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2018 pro forma for its March
2017 unsecured
bond proceeds, with coverage improving to 1.5x under a scenario
in which the
company refinances 80% of secured debt maturities. Fitch views
the refinancing
scenario unlikely and expects BRX will repay all 2017 secured
maturities as well
as pull a portion of scheduled 2020 mortgage maturities forward
in late
September before turning its attention to the remaining term
obligation. The
company has strategically measured its repositioning costs with
a long-term view
and Fitch believes it will not overextend itself in any one
calendar year.
Improving FCC
FCC for the year-ended Dec. 31, 2016 was 3.2x, and Fitch expects
BRX's FCC to
sustain in the low- to mid-3x range through the forecast period
due to higher
property NOI and declining interest costs associated with
refinancing more
costly mortgage debt with unsecured bond capital. Improvements
in coverage have
been balanced by growth in maintenance capital expenditures and
leasing costs
within a portfolio that has historically been undercapitalized.
Fitch
anticipates recurring capex will continue to grow to reach a
level more
appropriate for the size of the portfolio.
Simple Portfolio Management Story; No Legacy Issues
BRX operates a simplified business model with whole ownership of
U.S.-based
neighborhood and community shopping centers. The company has no
material joint
ventures, and Fitch does not expect the company will add joint
venture equity to
supplement its growth strategy going forward. Fitch expects
BRX's external
growth strategy will focus on anchor repositionings and
redevelopment of
existing centers and modest acquisition volume.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that BRX's
financial profile
will remain appropriate for a 'BBB-' REIT during the rating
horizon.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Low single-digit revenue and SSNOI growth;
--Low double-digit leasing spreads on lease renewals;
--Acquisitions and dispositions largely match funded;
--Average annual development spend of $170 million;
--Development deliveries at yields between 9% - 10%;
--Capital intensity (recurring capex/revenues) approximating
11%;
--$2+ billion in unsecured bond issuance in 2017-2019 to
refinance maturing
mortgage debt and unsecured bank term loans;
--No equity issued through the forecast period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may collectively, or individually, result
in positive
ratings momentum for BRX:
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of net
unsecured debt
sustaining above 2x (unencumbered assets - valued as 4Q'16
annualized
unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed capitalization rate of
8.5% to net
unsecured debt was 1.7x);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining in the mid-6x range
(leverage was
6.8x for the year-ended Dec. 31, 2016);
--Fitch expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
2.3x (coverage was
3.2x for the year-ended Dec. 31, 2016).
The following factors may collectively, or individually, result
in negative
ratings momentum for BRX:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2x;
--Base case liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.25x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Brixmor Property Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'.
Brixmor Operating Partnership, L.P.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured revolver at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Committee Chairperson
Alex Bumazhny
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9179
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Financial statement
adjustments that
depart materially from those contained in the published
financial statements of
the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected operating EBITDA is adjusted to add
back non-cash
stock based compensation;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $30 million of cash for working capital purposes
which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt;
--Fitch removes FAS 141 (non-cash) revenues from historical and
projected
EBITDA.
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
