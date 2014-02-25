(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating of Brookfield
Asset Management
Inc. (BAM) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Approximately CAD$4.5
billion of long-term debt is affected by this rating action.
Key Positive Rating Drivers
--Diversified and stable revenue sources from a global
investment portfolio;
--Underlying commercial real estate, power generation, and
infrastructure assets
are individually cash-flow producing, enhancing liquidity;
--Enhanced financial flexibility from holding company structure
with key
subsidiaries publicly listed and maintaining direct access to
capital.
Key Negative Rating Drivers
--Structural subordination of the majority of BAM's cash flows
to debt at the
project level or subsidiary debt;
--High degree of leverage at the operating entities;
--Opportunistic value-oriented investment strategy can alter the
risk profile.
BAM is a holding company that through majority-owned or
-controlled operating
subsidiaries owns a diversified business portfolio, principally
commercial real
estate, power generation, and infrastructure assets, which
provide a stable
stream of earnings and cash flows. BAM also derives a stable
and recurring
revenue stream from its asset management business.
BAM's credit profile is supported by the equity values of BAM's
subsidiaries,
the largest of which are publicly traded, as well as substantial
dividends or
distributions from its subsidiaries and investments which are
concentrated in
the real estate, power generation, and infrastructure sectors.
The largest
publicly traded investments, Brookfield Property Partners,
Brookfield
Infrastructure Partners, and Brookfield Renewable Energy,
provide recurring fees
and distributions that provide substantial interest and asset
coverage support
to BAM's outstanding parent-level debt.
In April 2013, BAM initiated the restructuring of its commercial
real estate
holdings through the creation of Brookfield Property Partners
which will
consolidate BAM's commercial real estate properties and its
investments in
General Growth Properties and Brookfield Office under one
platform.
As a holding company with a portfolio of investments, rather
than an operating
company, Fitch analyzes recurring cash flows that are directly
received by BAM
in the form of dividends, distributions, and asset management
fees against
parent level debt and its debt service obligations. The
resulting adjusted
parent-only cash flow (APOCF, a non-GAAP or non-International
Financial
Reporting Standards measure) approximates $1.5 billion and
produces a debt
service coverage measure of approximately 4.5x in Fitch's
models.
APOCF-to-parent-level debt is approximately 30%. Fitch expects
coverage and
leverage measures to remain stable at 4.5x and 30%,
respectively, as higher
parent debt levels offset cash flows from new investments.
Liquidity is strong. BAM maintains $2.2 billion in unsecured
credit facilities
with a consortium of banks and debt maturities are manageable.
BAM derives
considerable liquidity and financial flexibility from its
strategic investments
and diversified investments.
The holding company structure, with its primary assets held in
several
majority-owned publicly listed companies, enhances BAM's
financial flexibility
in managing the capital structures of its operating
subsidiaries, but also
subordinates its cash flow which will now be primarily derived
from dividends
and distributions. BAM also receives management fees based on
asset valuations
of its core operating subsidiaries, which Fitch considers a
stable source of
income, as well as performance-based incentive distributions.
The holding company structure also protects BAM from the legal
risks of its
subsidiaries and parental guarantees or other contingent
supports are limited.
Additionally, there are no cross default provisions between
subsidiaries or
between the parent and subsidiaries.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive: No positive rating actions are currently foreseen
under the present
corporate structure or risk profile.
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A change in the risk profile of BAM's real estate and power
assets which are
generally considered to be of very high quality;
--A large debt-financed acquisition.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Glen Grabelsky
Managing Director
212-908-0577
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York NY 1004
Glen.grabelsky@fitchratings.com
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Jason Paraschac
Senior Director
212-908-0746
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable criteria and related research:
Corporate Rating Methodology, Aug. 2013
Parent and Subsidiary Linkage, Aug. 5, 2013
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs, Feb. 26, 2013
Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria, Dec. 17, 2012
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria
here
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.