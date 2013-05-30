(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
May 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'A+' rating on the
following outstanding Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) rural electric system revenue
bonds.
--$5,740,000 rural electric system revenue bonds, series 2008;
--$3,045,000 rural electric system revenue bonds, series 2011.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by net revenues of the rural electric system.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BRYAN TEXAS UTILITIES: The rating factors the common ownership by the city of
Bryan, TX (Bryan) of the city electric system (the city system) and the rural
electric system (the rural system). The city system is rated 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook by Fitch. Although the two systems are separately financed they share
the same senior management and all administrative functions.
RETAIL DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM: The rural system provides electric services to
approximately 16,446 customers primarily located in Brazos County, excluding the
cities of Bryan (served by the city system) and College Station. Power supply
needs are met through an all-requirements, take-or-pay contract with the city
system.
STRONG FINANCIAL MARGINS: Financial performance has been exceptionally strong
with debt service coverage above 7.0 times (x) in each of the past three years.
Coverage is expected to be remain strong, albeit at more moderate levels at over
2.0x, in the next few years. Liquidity levels remain satisfactory for the rating
with 79 days cash on hand at the end of fiscal 2012.
RATE RESTRUCTURING: Rates were restructured last year to increase amounts
collected in base rates and reduce the fuel component. Revenues have
outperformed in recent years due to lower than anticipated fuel costs. The rate
restructuring is revenue neutral but provides greater alignment in the rate
structure with fixed and variable costs.
LOW DIRECT DEBT BURDEN: Without any direct generation related debt, the system's
overall debt profile is favorable with low debt per customer levels and equity
to capitalization at 84% at the end of fiscal 2012. A planned issuance in fiscal
2013 is not expected to materially change the system's debt profile.
GROWING CUSTOMER BASE: Electricity sales declined in fiscal 2012 reflecting more
normal weather conditions following a hot 2011. However, the rural system's
largely residential customer base continues to grow as the service territory
becomes increasingly less rural.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
STRONG FINANCIAL METRICS: The rating and Stable Outlook assume that the rural
electric system's strong financial performance will continue, albeit at more
modest debt service coverage levels than the past few years.
CREDIT PROFILE
BRYAN TEXAS UTILITIES
The City of Bryan, TX is located in east central Texas, approximately 90 miles
west of Houston and is considered a twin city of College Station, TX. The city
owns and operates the City Electric System within the boundaries of the city and
the Rural Electric System outside the boundaries of the city. The combined
systems are also referred to as Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU). Each system, while
operated by a common staff, is maintained separately for accounting and
reporting purposes.
The rural system purchases all of its energy from the city system under a
take-or-pay contract that requires the rural system to make payments regardless
of whether or not power is provided. BTU has sufficient capacity to meets its
power needs through its own natural gas fired resources, ownership share in the
Gibbons Creek coal fired plant through Texas Municipal Power Agency (TMPA), and
long-term purchase power contracts for wind and solar.
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
The rural system has typically exceeded its internal targets of maintaining debt
service coverage in excess of 2.0x and cash on hand of at least 45 days of
operating expenses. Debt service coverage was in excess of 7.0 times (x) times
over the last three years due to lower than forecasted natural gas and purchased
power expenses and is forecasted to stay above 3.6x through fiscal year 2015.
Fitch calculated coverage of full obligations, which approximates the margin
available after meeting debt service and other fixed costs, was 1.54x in fiscal
2012, which is in the higher range for 'A+' rated credits.
Liquidity levels remain sufficient for the rating with days cash on hand
improving to 79 days at the end of fiscal 2012, up from 41 days at the end of
fiscal 2009. Cash levels are projected to remain steady over the next few years.
LOW DIRECT DEBT BURDEN
The rural system's capital structure reflects its low leverage with equity at
84% of capitalization at the end of fiscal 2012. The rural system's equity
position is expected to remain high for the rating level following management's
planned issuance of $5 million-$6 million in fiscal 2013.