(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BT Group plc's (BT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is below. The affirmation reflects the balance between competitive challenges and the resilience of its core cash flow as the incumbent fixed-line operator. Continued cost savings are likely to offset BT's investment in TV content, which should make it more competitive in the UK triple-play services market, but not without execution risk. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Margins The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a gradually improving underlying revenue trend and stable margins due to management's continuous efforts to improve efficiency. BT has low leverage compared with its peers and solid cash flow generation. Pay-TV Challenges BT's investment in English Premier League football rights highlights its desire to compete in the highly competitive UK triple-play services market. This strategy is not without risks and its success should be judged on whether it helps BT to monetise the GBP2.5bn investment it is making in rolling out its fibre network. Success over the next two years should determine whether BT rebids for football rights in 2015. Broadband Share is Key Increasing its TV customer base and take-up of its superfast broadband connections (ie, fibre) are important if BT is to establish a sustainable competitive position. The chances of BT offsetting the cost of these football rights from new TV customer subscriptions alone are slim, but this investment in content should help BT defend and increase its overall broadband market share. Unique Risk Profile BT's leverage profile has been improving over the past few years, and based on conservative Fitch base case assumptions, funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage should remain at around 2.0x for the next two years. However, BT is rated lower than European peers with a similar leverage profile for several reasons: i) unlike most other European incumbents, BT lacks a domestic mobile network; ii) the UK telecoms market is unique in Europe with its intense triple-play services competition; and iii) BT lacks significant geographical diversification in cash flow generation as positive free cash flow generation at Global Services has been limited. Pension Drag Declining BT's pension deficit is of limited concern as BT has taken steps over the past few years to close the funding deficit. The next actuarial review is likely to be completed in early 2015. BT's rating is unlikely to be negatively impacted even if annual pension deficit payments of around GBP300m increased significantly over the medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Improved positioning in the highly competitive UK triple-play market leading to sustained underlying revenue growth with stable margins. - FFO adjusted net leverage approaching 1.5x on a sustainable basis. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Expectation of FFO adjusted net leverage approaching 3.0x on a sustainable basis. - Deterioration in the key operating and financial metrics in BT Retail or Global Services, as could significant risk taking in relation to the development of BT Retail's content offerings. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE: BT's liquidity is healthy, with cash and cash equivalents of GBP1.5bn at the end of March 2013 and GBP1.5bn of undrawn committed credit facilities. The company's cash position has been further improved with USD600m of bonds issued in June. As of 31 March, BT had around GBP1.5bn of total debt maturing within 12 months, including around GBP320m of bonds and GBP769m of commercial paper. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS: BT Group plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' British Telecommunications plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'. 