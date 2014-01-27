(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
ratings of Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (BTG Pactual) and its related
parties: BTG
Investments LP (BTGI) Banco Panamericano S.A. (PAN), Brazilian
Finance & Real
Estate (BFRE), Brazilian Mortgages Cia Hipotecaria (BM) and
Brazilian Securities
Cia de Securitizacao (BS) and of its holding company BTG Pactual
Holding S.A.
(BTGH). The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from
Stable. A full list
of the actions taken is detailed at the end of this release.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
The revision of the Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable
reflects Fitch's
expectation that BTG Pactual will continue to benefit from the
increasing
diversification of its business franchise carried out over the
last three years,
expand its leadership in the Latin American region and preserve
adequate
leverage metrics and profitability. Fitch acknowledges the
bankâ€™s ability to
perform well with sound profitability along the economic cycles;
which compares
well with other similarly rated entities with special focus on
treasury and
investment banking activities and a growing and steady asset
management
business. Management experience has fostered fast growth in the
last several
years, and risk controls are considered strong. Liquidity
policies and metrics
have improved as well as the maintenance of its leverage levels
within
acceptable levels.
The bankâ€™s strong repo position and its large investment
portfolio are largely
composed of liquid assets, with a small portion of securities
being comprised of
non-investment grade sovereign or private debt. The bank is also
one the largest
Central Bank dealers, providing liquidity to market players
through overnight
and short term repo transactions backed by Brazilian Government
debt.
Over the last years, with a stronger capital base due to hefty
capital
injections and the 2012 IPO; BTG Pactual has expanded its
activities into
consumer financing (through PAN), financial services to the real
estate sector
(including real estate financing and securitizations through
BFRE, BM and BS),
into the brokerage business and investment banking in several
countries of Latin
America (Chile, Colombia and Peru), rapidly consolidating its
position as a
market leader in the region. All these acquisitions have been
fully funded with
the aforementioned capital injections and have increased income
diversification,
even though, the bulk of the bankâ€™s profit still stems from
the Brazilian
operation. The creation of a commodities platform may be another
move into
further diversification and bodes well to future business
expansion.
Measured on a consolidated basis, BTG Pactualâ€™s capital and
leverage ratios
tangible equity to tangible assets has averaged 7% since 2010;
while gross
leverage measured as total assets over FCC was 15.8x as of
September 2013 (net
leverage of 8.1x). These ratios are enhanced by BTGâ€™s long
history of stable and
strong profitability; but certainly demands a conservative
approach by the bank
and may be reduced by concentrating all of its Principal
Investment business
under BTG I, a sister company. Debt service and interest
expenses coverage
ratios (4.0x and 4.6x, respectively) stands slightly weaker than
its peer group.
Regulatory capital ratios are ample and well above the minimum
required, albeit,
are benefited by the low risk weight of its large portfolio of
government
securities.
The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and National Scale ratings of
its related
parties: BTGI PAN, BFRE, BM and BS are driven by the expected
support from BTG.
Under Fitch Rating criteria, these companies are considered
â€˜strategically
importantâ€™ to the parent, and its ratings are notched once
from BTGâ€™s IDR.
BTGH is a pure holding company and its long- and short-term
IDR's and National
Scale Ratings are equalized to those of BTG thanks to its
moderate leverage
levels and favorable regulatory framework towards financial
groups in Brazil.
PANâ€™s Viability Rating (VR) remains limited by its still weak
operating
performance, even though some improvements in asset quality have
been observed.
Counterbalancing these aspects, the bank enjoys a stable funding
base, explained
by committed funding and liquidity lines from its other
controlling shareholder:
Caixa Economica Federal (Caixa, Foreign Currency LT IDR of
â€˜BBBâ€™/Outlook Stable)
and an improved business model, derived from the experience of
the new
management appointed by BTG since 2011. The unfavorable market
scenario has not
allowed the bank to grow as fast as it would expect and this has
delayed some
profitability improvements. Some cost controls measures taken
recently should
benefit the bankâ€™s results in the coming periods as well.
RATING SENSITIVITY/KEY RATING DRIVERS â€“ VRs and IDRs
BTG Pactual VR and IDRs may be upgraded if the bank is able to
maintain its
consolidated leverage within acceptable range (net adjusted
leverage below
8.0x); maintain its operating ROAA above 2%, reflecting
continued revenue growth
in line with the expansion of its asset base. In turn, sudden
deterioration of
the operating environment, leverage, profitability or a
troublesome performance
of one or some of its subsidiaries may negatively affect BTG
Pactualâ€™s ratings.
PANâ€™s VR may be upgraded after a sustained improvement of its
operational
results (operating ROAA above 0.5%), that helps to enhance its
Fitch Core
Capital Ratio to more than 7% and its funding profile remains
aligned with the
tenor and characteristics of its assets. A negative rating
action may be
triggered by a longer than expected breakeven point of its
operations and a
backdrop of its already low capital ratios.
RATING SENSITIVITY/KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support
Rating Floors
BTG Pactual IDRs are driven by its VR. Given its nature of
merchant/investment
bank and relative small deposit base; Fitch believes that the
probability of
support from the government is unlikely; hence its Support
Rating is a â€˜5â€™ and
its Support Rating Floor remains in â€˜NFâ€™.
RATING SENSITIVITY/KEY RATING DRIVERS â€“ Subordinated Debt and
Other Hybrids
Securities
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BTG Pactual
are all notched
down from the banks' VRs; as such these securities are notched
twice from BTG
Pactual VR: one notch lower due to Loss Severity features and
its subordinated
status, and a one-notch deduction due to moderate risk of
non-performance. The
subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VR of the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITY/KEY RATING DRIVERS â€“ PAN, BFRE, BM and BS
PAN, BFRE, BM and BS are â€˜strategically important
subsidiariesâ€™ for BTG Pactual
and hence, notched once from the parent IDR. Fitch believes that
despite its
current relative small size and incipient earnings generation
compared to the
parent revenue source; these entities are part of the business
plan of BTG
Pactual and the tools to implement their diversification plans
in the medium
term towards consumer banking, real estate financing and other
capital market
related activities. The IDRs and National Scale Ratings of Banco
Pactual
subsidiaries may be affected if their strategic importance and
ability to
provide support from BTG Pactual changes; even though this
scenario has a low
probability of occurrence.
RATING SENSITIVITY/KEY RATING DRIVERS â€“ BTGI
BTGI's long-term IDR rating reflects its role as an integral BTG
Pactual group
and the implicit support BTGI receives from BTGH. According to
Fitch's criteria,
BTGI is deemed as a core part of BTG Pactual Group. Despite its
evident links
with the group (franchise, common management, relevance of its
revenue stream
and completely aligned business model); BTGI is not a direct
subsidiary of BTGH;
hence, its rating its notched once from the rating of BTGH, the
primary source
of support to the entity.
Changes to the rating of BTG Pactual or BTGH may lead to changes
to BTGI's
ratings. A material deterioration of BTGI's financial profile
where sustained
losses and/or a significant increase of its leverage may hinder
the overall
financial profile of BTG Group, may trigger a rating downgrade.
RATING SENSITIVITY/KEY RATING DRIVERS â€“ BTGH
BTGH's long- and short-term IDRs and National Scale Ratings are
equalized to
those of its sole operating subsidiary, Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s
(BTG Pactual,
IDR 'BBB-'/Outlook Stable). BTGH is a pure holding company and
directly controls
71.9% of BTG Pactual. The equalization of the ratings is based
on the high
correlation between the probability of default for BTGH and the
bank. Both are
incorporated in the same jurisdiction, being overseen by
Brazilian authorities.
Changes to the rating of BTG Pactual may lead to changes to
BTGH's ratings.
Also, an increase of its double leverage ratio above 120% or a
deterioration of
its debt service metrics may result in a downgrade of BTGH's
ratings.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
BTG Pactual
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at
â€˜BBB-â€™, Outlook revised
to Positive from Stable;
- Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at
â€˜F3â€™;
- Viability Rating affirmed at â€˜bbb-â€™;
- Support Rating affirmed at â€˜5â€™;
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at â€˜No Floorâ€™;
- Long-term National Rating affirmed at â€˜AA(bra)â€™, Outlook
revised to Positive
from Stable;
- Short-term National Rating affirmed at â€˜F1+(bra)â€™;
- Senior unsecured notes, due in March 2016, foreign currency
rating affirmed at
â€˜BBB-â€™;
- Senior unsecured notes, due in July 2016, foreign currency
rating affirmed at
â€˜BBB-â€™;
- Senior unsecured notes, due in September 2017, foreign
currency rating
affirmed at â€˜BBB-â€™;
- Senior unsecured notes due in January 2020, foreign currency
rating affirmed
at â€˜BBB-â€™.
- Subordinated notes due in September 2022, foreign currency
rating affirmed at
â€˜BBâ€™;
BTGI
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB+';
Outlook revised
to Positive from Stable;
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Senior guaranteed notes affirmed at 'BBB-'.
BTG Holding
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised
to Positive from Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF';
--Long-term National Rating affirmed at 'AA(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Positive
from Stable;
--Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
PAN
- Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at
â€˜BB+â€™, Outlook revised
to Positive from Stable;
- Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at
â€˜Bâ€™;
- Viability Rating affirmed at â€˜bâ€™;
- Support Rating affirmed at â€˜3â€™;
- Long-term National Rating affirmed at â€˜AA-(bra)â€™, Outlook
revised to Positive
from Stable;
- Short-term National Rating affirmed at â€˜F1+(bra)â€™.
BFRE
- Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB+',
Outlook revised
to Positive from Stable;
- Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
- Long-term National Rating affirmed at 'AA-(bra)', Outlook
revised to Positive
from Stable;
- Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
Brazilian Mortgages Cia. Hipotecaria (BM)
- Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB+',
Outlook revised
to Positive from Stable;
- Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
- Long-term National Rating affirmed at 'AA-(bra)', Outlook
revised to Positive
from Stable;
- Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
Brazilian Securities Cia. de Securitizacao (BS)
- Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB+',
Outlook revised
to Positive from Stable;
- Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
- Long-term National Rating affirmed at 'AA-(bra)', Outlook
revised to Positive
from Stable;
- Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
- First debenture issuance due in October 2014, long-term
National Rating
affirmed at â€˜AA-(bra)â€™.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 â€“ 7th floor â€“
Sao Paulo â€“ SP â€“ CEP: 01418-100
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55-11-4504-2216
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212â€“908-0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™
or
â€˜www.fitchratings.com.brâ€™.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- â€˜Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteriaâ€™ (Aug. 15,
2012);
-- â€˜National Ratings Methodologyâ€™ (Jan. 19, 2011);
-- â€˜Securities Firms Criteriaâ€™ (Aug. 15, 2012);
-- â€˜Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securitiesâ€™ (Dec. 05,
2012);
-- â€˜Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companiesâ€™ (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
