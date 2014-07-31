(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Banco BTG
Pactual S.A. (BTG Pactual) and its related parties: BTG
Investments LP (BTGI)
Banco Panamericano S.A. (PAN), Brazilian Finance & Real Estate
(BFRE), Brazilian
Mortgages Cia Hipotecaria (BM) and Brazilian Securities Cia de
Securitizacao
(BS) and of its holding company BTG Pactual Holding S.A. (BTGH).
The Rating
Outlook remains Positive. A full list of the actions taken is
detailed at the
end of this release.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
The affirmation of BTG Pactual's ratings reflect Fitch's view
that the
acquisition in conjunction with the bank's capital plans will
not have relevant
impact on its leverage and its capitalization should remain
within adequate
levels. The proposed transaction, after its completion, will
significantly
expand BTG's income diversification and enhance its stability
given the
recurring nature of wealth management fees: the largest business
engaged by BSI.
In addition to that, Fitch observes that BSI may help to
geographically
diversify its assets and operations outside Brazil (around 35%
of expected
combined assets), which will bode for its growing franchise.
In terms of the strengthening of BTG Pactual's franchise, the
BSI acquisition
should further expand the bank's distribution capabilities by
almost doubling
its Assets Under Management to roughly USD200 billion and
strengthening mainly
its Wealth Management business unit and to a lesser extent its
Asset Management
business. Cost synergies should be limited as BSI's structure
and team should be
maintained. In Fitch's opinion, the lower margin wealth
management business
would not enhance BTG Pactual's current above average
profitability levels, but
it will reduce its expected volatility.
According to information provided by BTG Pactual's management,
this transaction
will not encumber its capital base with intangible assets as
goodwill, while the
bank remains committed to preserve an adequate cushion in their
regulatory
capital ratios. The transaction valued in around USD 1,700
million, will be paid
20% via the issuance of new units (stapled shares of the bank
and BTGI) and the
rest with resources of the bank. The bank remains committed to
preserve adequate
cushions on their regulatory capital compared to current
minimums and the
changes in place due the BIS III implementation in Brazil.
Fitch understands that the bank manage several financing options
(own resources,
additional capital increases and the issuance of BIS III
complaint securities)
that will allow BTG to limit the possible impact of this
transaction on its
capital ratios.
Even when integration risk of the intended acquisition exists,
as it does in any
other M&A transaction, a solid history of successful integration
and management
of M&A process in Brazil and abroad and the good financial
profile of BSI
suggests that these risks are manageable for BTG Pactual.
Alternatively, a
failure to complete the proposed acquisition or a large use of
debt for its
financing may result in negative implications for the bank
credit profile and
ratings.
Measured on a consolidated basis, BTG Pactual's capital and
leverage ratios are
expected to slightly deteriorate following the acquisition even
considering the
plans to strengthen its capital base by accessing the market. In
Fitch's view,
BTG Pactual's gross leverage measured as tangible assets over
equity should
remain around 10x; a level similar to its March 2014 level.
Also, the adjusted
leverage ratio and net adjusted leverage ratio should also
remain similar to
their current levels and not increase more than 10x-12x; which
are deemed as
appropriate for its current rating and considering its business
model.
Regulatory capital ratios are ample and well above the minimum
required, albeit,
benefited by the low risk weight of its large portfolio of
government
securities. The bank aims to keep a buffer of 100/200 basis
points (bps)
compared to the required minimums during the phase in period of
the BIS III
rules in Brazil; a policy Fitch views reasonable.
The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and National Scale Ratings of
its related
parties: BTGI PAN, BFRE, BM and BS are driven by the expected
support from BTG.
Under Fitch Rating criteria, these companies are considered
'strategically
important' to the parent, and its ratings are notched once from
BTG's IDR.
BTGH is a pure holding company and its long- and short-term IDRs
and National
Scale Ratings are equalized to those of BTG thanks to its
moderate leverage
levels and favorable regulatory framework towards financial
groups in Brazil.
PAN's Viability Rating (VR) remains limited by its still weak
operating
performance, even though some improvements in asset quality have
been observed.
Counterbalancing these aspects, the bank enjoys a stable funding
base, explained
by committed funding and liquidity lines from its other
controlling shareholder:
Caixa Economica Federal (Caixa; foreign currency LT IDR of
'BBB'/Outlook Stable)
and an improved business model, derived from the experience of
the new
management appointed by BTG since 2011. The unfavorable market
scenario has not
allowed the bank to grow as fast as it would expect and this has
delayed some
profitability improvements. Some cost controls measures taken
recently as well
as two capital injections confirmed by its two controlling
shareholders and
announced this year should benefit the bank's results in the
coming periods.
RATING SENSITIVITIES/KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs and IDRs
BTG Pactual's VR and IDRs may be upgraded if the bank is able to
maintain its
consolidated net adjusted leverage within an acceptable range
(net adjusted
leverage below 9.0x); maintain its operating ROAA around 2%,
reflecting
continued revenue growth and diversification into recurrent fee
income. A
failure to achieve this target may trigger the review of the
Rating Outlook to
Stable.
The ratings may be negatively affected if the bank leverage and
capitalization
levels deteriorate more than 15% compared to its current levels
and/or if its
operating ROAA is reduced in a sustained manner below 1.5%. In
addition, sudden
deterioration of the operating environment, leverage,
profitability or a
troublesome performance of one or some of its subsidiaries may
negatively affect
BTG Pactual's ratings.
A possible failure of the BSI transaction with effects on BTG
Pactual franchise
and/or funding may not only trigger a change on the Outlook to
Stable but also a
review of the ratings with possible negative implications.
PAN's VR may be upgraded after a sustained improvement of its
operational
results (operating ROAA above 0.5%), that helps to maintain its
Fitch Core
Capital Ratio in levels superior to 7% and its funding profile
remains aligned
with the tenor and characteristics of its assets. A negative
rating action may
be triggered by a longer than expected breakeven point of its
operations and a
backdrop of capital ratios reducing to low levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES/KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support
Rating Floors
Given its nature of merchant/investment bank and relative small
deposit base;
Fitch believes that there is a possibility of government
support, but it cannot
be relied upon; hence BTG Pactual Support Rating is a '5' and
its Support Rating
Floor remains in 'NF'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES/KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subordinated Debt and
Other Hybrids
Securities
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BTG Pactual
are all notched
down from the banks' VRs; as such these securities are notched
twice from BTG
Pactual's VR: one notch lower due to Loss Severity features and
its subordinated
status, and a one-notch deduction due to moderate risk of
non-performance. The
subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VR of the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES/KEY RATING DRIVERS - PAN, BFRE, BM and BS
PAN, BFRE, BM and BS are 'strategically important subsidiaries'
for BTG Pactual
and hence, notched once from the parent IDR. Fitch believes that
despite its
current relative small size and incipient earnings generation
compared to the
parent revenue source; these entities are part of the business
plan of BTG
Pactual and the tools to implement their diversification plans
in the medium
term towards consumer banking, real estate financing and other
capital market
related activities. The IDRs and National Scale Ratings of BTG
Pactual's
subsidiaries may be affected if their strategic importance and
ability to
provide support from BTG Pactual changes; even though this
scenario has a low
probability of occurrence.
RATING SENSITIVITIES/KEY RATING DRIVERS - BTGI
BTGI's long-term IDR rating reflects its role as an integral BTG
Pactual group
and the implicit support BTGI receives from BTGH. According to
Fitch's criteria,
BTGI is deemed as a core part of BTG Pactual group. Despite its
evident links
with the group (franchise, common management, relevance of its
revenue stream
and completely aligned business model); BTGI is not a direct
subsidiary of BTGH;
hence, its rating its notched once from the rating of BTGH, the
primary source
of support to the entity.
Changes to the rating of BTG Pactual or BTGH may lead to changes
to BTGI's
ratings. A material deterioration of BTGI's financial profile
where sustained
losses and/or a significant increase of its leverage may hinder
the overall
financial profile of BTG group, may trigger a rating downgrade.
RATING SENSITIVITIES/KEY RATING DRIVERS - BTGH
BTGH's long and short-term IDRs and National Scale Ratings are
equalized to
those of its sole operating subsidiary, Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s
(BTG Pactual,
IDR 'BBB-'/Outlook Stable). BTGH is a pure holding company and
directly controls
71.9% of BTG Pactual. The equalization of the ratings is based
on the high
correlation between the probability of default for BTGH and the
bank. Both are
incorporated in the same jurisdiction, being overseen by
Brazilian authorities.
Changes to the rating of BTG Pactual may lead to changes to
BTGH's ratings.
Also, an increase of its double leverage ratio above 120% or a
deterioration of
its debt service metrics may result in a downgrade of BTGH's
ratings.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
BTG Pactual
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-',
Outlook
Positive;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor';
--Long-term National Rating affirmed at 'AA(bra)', Outlook
Positive;
--Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Senior unsecured notes, due in March 2016, foreign currency
rating affirmed at
'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes, due in July 2016, foreign currency
rating affirmed at
'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes, due in September 2017, foreign
currency rating
affirmed at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes due in January 2020, foreign currency
rating affirmed
at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes due in January 2034, foreign currency
rating affirmed
at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated notes due in September 2022, foreign currency
rating affirmed at
'BB'.
BTGI
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB+';
Outlook Positive;
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Senior guaranteed notes affirmed at 'BBB-'.
BTG Holding
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook
Positive;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF';
--Long-term National Rating affirmed at 'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Positive;
--Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
PAN
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB+',
Outlook Positive;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'b';
--Support Rating affirmed at '3';
--Long-term National Rating affirmed at 'AA-(bra)', Outlook
Positive;
--Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
BFRE
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB+',
Outlook Positive;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--Long-term National Rating affirmed at 'AA-(bra)', Outlook
Positive;
--Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
Brazilian Mortgages Cia. Hipotecaria (BM)
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB+',
Outlook Positive;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--Long-term National Rating affirmed at 'AA-(bra)', Outlook
Positive;
--Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
Brazilian Securities Cia. de Securitizacao (BS)
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB+',
Outlook Positive;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--Long-term National Rating affirmed at 'AA-(bra)', Outlook
Positive;
--Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor -
Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55-11-4504-2216
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
