LONDON, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bulgaria's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and
'BBB',
respectively. The Outlook on both ratings is Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed
Bulgaria's Short-term rating at 'F3' and Country Ceiling at
'BBB+'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bulgaria's 'BBB-' foreign currency IDR reflects the following
key rating
drivers:
- At 18.5% of GDP in 2012, Bulgaria's gross general government
debt (GGGD) is
the second-lowest in the EU, and well below the 'BBB' 10-year
category median of
35.6%. Fitch forecasts that the GGGD ratio will remain below 20%
in 2013-15, and
does not envisage difficulties for the sovereign in refinancing
maturing debt.
The Bulgarian sovereign is a large net external creditor, at 29%
of GDP in 2012,
given the requirement to maintain high foreign-exchange reserves
in the context
of the currency board arrangement (CBA).
- A subdued outlook for economic growth and low per-capita
income levels
relative to the peer median constrain Bulgaria's sovereign
ratings. Bulgaria
remains the EU's poorest country, with per-capita GDP at 47% of
the EU average
in 2012. Fitch forecasts that real GDP will grow by 1% in 2013,
followed by
growth of 1.7% in 2014 and 2.3% in 2015. On its own, this is
unlikely to
meaningfully reduce income gaps.
- EU membership underpins Bulgaria's political and institutional
stability.
However, widespread demonstrations against poor standards of
living and
perceived corruption led to the fall in February 2013 of the
previous,
centre-right administration and are undermining support for the
government.
Furthermore, the goevernment is a minority technocratic
administration, which
could hamper political stability and efforts to pass key
reforms.
- Bulgaria's net external debt ratio, which Fitch estimates at
28% of GDP in
2012, is markedly higher than the 'BBB' 10-year median of 5%.
However, it is
trending downwards, in particular as local subsidiaries repay
liabilities to
parent banks. The banking sector remains well-capitalised and
supervised.
Non-performing loans, at 16.9% of the total portfolio in April
2013, are high,
albeit adequately provisioned against. Corporate sector
indebtedness is higher
than its rating peers, at 110% of GDP at end-2011 according to
Eurostat.
Intercompany debt was equivalent to 41% of GDP at end-2012
according to data
from the IMF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. Nonetheless, the
following risk factors
individually, or collectively, could trigger a rating action:
- Bulgaria is highly sensitive to developments in the eurozone
via trade and
financial links. A renewed deterioration in the eurozone debt
crisis (which is
not Fitch's current baseline scenario) would have a material
impact on
Bulgaria's economic and financial stability and could lead to a
negative rating
action.
- Fitch deems that low public debt levels afford sufficient
fiscal space to
accommodate a moderate increase in welfare spending. However, a
material
deterioration in growth prospects and fiscal performance could
lead to a
negative rating action.
- Implementation of key structural reforms, leading to stronger
sustainable
economic growth, could prompt a positive rating action in the
medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Bulgaria will continue to pursue prudent
fiscal and monetary
policies consistent with the CBA. Fitch projects that the
general government
deficit (GGD, based on ESA 95 accruals methodology) will
increase to 1.7% of GDP
in 2013-14 from 0.8% in 2012.
Fitch assumes that ongoing political instability is not going to
escalate
significantly.
Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by
euro area policy
makers. The agency further assumes that the risk of
fragmentation of the
eurozone remains low.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology' and 'Country
Ceilings' dated
13 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
