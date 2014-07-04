(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bulgaria's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and its Long-term
local currency
IDR at 'BBB'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB+'
and the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
The issue ratings on Bulgaria's senior unsecured foreign and
local currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively.
The Outlooks on
the Long-term IDRs are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Bulgaria's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key
factors:
- Recent developments in the banking sector highlight
long-standing risks about
corporate governance and related-party lending, which in turn
weaken the
business environment. In late June the central bank placed the
fourth-largest
bank, Corporate Commercial Bank (KTB) under conservatorship
after a dispute
among stakeholders led to a deposit outflow. Subsequently,
another domestic
bank, First Investment Bank, saw depositors withdraw BGN800m
(EUR409m, 10% of
its customer deposit base) on the back of negative rumours.
Despite fairly weak
corporate governance, relatively strong liquidity and capital
buffers allowed
them to withstand the deposit outflow.
On Monday the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB, the central bank)
approved a
precautionary credit line for banks experiencing liquidity
shortages. Fitch's
base case is that these developments are not of a systemic
nature (the
subsidiaries of EU parent banks have not experienced
withdrawals) and will thus
not endanger the currency board arrangement (CBA), which is
backed by a high
level of international reserves. In May 2014 these were
equivalent to over 1.7x
narrow (M0) money supply, as defined by the BNB. The banking
sector is
well-capitalised, liquid and profitable in aggregate, and
non-performing loans
have peaked, in Fitch's view.
- Trend growth remains subdued compared with 'BBB' peers.
Improved prospects for
household consumption should support GDP growth of 1.6% in 2014,
rising to 2.5%
in 2015 on the back of stronger economic activity in the
eurozone, Bulgaria's
key trading partner. However, structural bottlenecks continue to
prevent the
stronger growth rates that would support faster convergence with
western
European standards of living. Moreover, the economy has been
experiencing the
deepest deflation in the EU bar Greece, related partly to
exogenous food and
energy price developments.
- Bulgaria's gross general government debt (GGGD), at 18.9% of
GDP in 2013, was
the second-lowest in the EU, and less than half the 'BBB' median
of 40%. Fitch's
baseline scenario is that GGGD will rise modestly in the
medium-term but peak at
around 23% of GDP. Despite widening to 1.5% of GDP in 2013 from
0.8% in 2012 to
accommodate additional social spending, the general government
deficit (GGD)
remains contained. Fitch expects the GGD to widen further
slightly in 2014 (an
election year), before edging lower towards the medium-term
objective of 1%.
Bulgaria maintains a substantial buffer in the form of the
fiscal reserve, worth
an estimated 7.5% of GDP in April 2014.
- Bulgaria ran a current-account surplus (CAS) equivalent to
1.8% of GDP in
2013, the largest since the late 1990s. This compares with a
'BBB' median
deficit of 1.4%. Fitch expects the CAS to narrow in 2014-15, as
improving
domestic demand boosts imports. Alongside continued foreign
parent bank
deleveraging and accumulation of foreign assets by domestic
banks, the trend in
the current account is supportive of a further reduction in net
external debt
(NXD) to a forecast 9.4% of GDP in 2015, which would be in line
with the 'BBB'
median.
- EU membership underpins Bulgaria's political and institutional
framework.
However, the European Commission's latest report under the
Co-operation and
Verification Mechanism (CVM), dated January 2014, highlights
several
institutional areas where progress has been insufficient to
date, for instance
independence and efficiency of the judiciary, and countering
corruption.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger a positive rating action are:
- Implementation of key structural reforms to the business
environment,
including infrastructure, education and health, leading in turn
to stronger
trend GDP growth and progressive convergence towards average EU
income levels
- A further, substantial reduction in external indebtedness
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
negative rating action are:
- A macroeconomic or geopolitical shock that damages the small
and open
Bulgarian economy
- Significant slippage relative to official fiscal targets, or
the emergence of
instability in the banking sector, eroding Bulgaria's key rating
strengths
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Bulgaria's CBA will remain in place and that
governments will
continue to pursue prudent fiscal, monetary and financial
supervision policies
consistent with it.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances
within the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term.
