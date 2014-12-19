(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bulgaria's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-'and 'BBB',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Bulgaria's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-'and
'BBB' respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB+' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following
factors:
Public finances have taken a negative hit in 2H14, but on
aggregate compare
favourably with rating peers. 2014's fiscal deficit is projected
to be close to
3.5% of GDP, bringing it above the budget target of 1.8%, and
temporarily, the
'BBB' median of 2.7%, but below the 'BB' median of 3.9%. For
2015-2017,
Bulgaria's government will target expenditure-driven fiscal
consolidation, with
the aim of reducing the headline fiscal deficit by 0.5pp
annually. Fitch also
projects a declining fiscal deficit. However, based on our
expectation of weaker
economic growth relative to the government's forecasts, we
expect an average
reduction of 0.3pp annually.
The impact of 2014's wider-than-expected fiscal deficit, on top
of additional
borrowing to provide liquidity support to Bulgaria's banking
sector and
replenish the Deposit Guarantee Fund, is projected to increase
gross general
government debt in 2014 to 28% of GDP from 18.3% of GDP in 2013.
Our medium-term
projection now sees Bulgaria's debt-to-GDP ratio not peaking
until 2019-2020 at
around 34.5% of GDP, well above our previous baseline for debt
to peak around
23% of GDP by 2017-2018, but still below the median 40% debt
ratio of 'BBB' and
'BB' peers. Fitch still views the sovereign's relatively low
level of
indebtedness, supportive of public finances, as a rating
strength relative to
peers, although it is diminishing as the debt ratio moves
higher. The biggest
risks to Bulgaria's debt-to-GDP trajectory include a lack of
commitment to
fiscal consolidation or further support for the banking sector,
neither of which
are incorporated into our baseline.
Bulgaria's banking sector has stabilised since being targeted by
substantial
bank runs in June 2014. Fitch considers both the release of
depositors' assets
of collapsed Corporate Commercial Bank (CorpBank) on 4 December
(unavailable to
depositors following the placement of CorpBank under special
supervision on 20
June 2014), and the extension of First Investment Bank's
(FiBank) BGN900m
credit line to the state until May 2016, will support banking
sector stability
at least in the near term. These events have not proven to be
systemic in
nature. On the contrary, Bulgarian banks have continued to
deleverage
(loan-to-deposit; 99.6%), increasing liquidity (liquid assets
ratio; 29%) and
capital buffers (average Tier 1; 20%).
Bulgaria's economic growth remains subdued compared with 'BBB'
peers.
Geopolitical risks from Russia and Ukraine and a still fragile
eurozone
recovery, have led Fitch to significantly revise down Bulgaria's
2015 real GDP
growth forecast to 0.7% from July's 2.5%, after growth of 1.5%
in 2014. Bulgaria
is a highly open economy (trade openness 82% of GDP). Fitch does
not expect
Bulgaria to enter a prolonged period of deflation, although it
is a material
risk and could potentially hurt fiscal dynamics. Instead, we
expect lower prices
to support consumption activity in 2015, which should provide
some inflationary
stimulus, albeit at a very low level given the impact of weaker
imported prices
of global commodities.
Bulgaria's external finances are supportive of its ratings. The
country's net
external debt position has been on a sustained downward
trajectory since peaking
at 47.7% of GDP in 2009. The net external debtor position of
non-financial
corporates (NFC) remains high (51% of GDP; 2014), although the
majority of it
comprises intercompany lending (40% of GDP), is euro-denominated
and of long
maturities. Meanwhile, the sovereign has a strong net creditor
position (26% of
GDP; 2014), which lends adequate support to its existing
currency board
arrangement. Fitch also forecasts Bulgaria to maintain current
account surpluses
for 2015 and 2016.
Political uncertainty has abated somewhat with the formation of
a new government
in November 2014 following early elections in October.
Bulgaria's new government
coalition consists of election winners, centre-right Citizens
for European
Development, and right-wing Reformist Bloc, but given its
minority status, it
will rely on outside support from nationalist party Patriotic
Front and leftist
party Alternative for Bulgarian Revival. Policy mandates between
all political
parties are quite diversified, which risks creating an uncertain
policy
environment.
Bulgaria's ratings are constrained by structural bottlenecks,
which continue to
constrain stronger growth rates, and limits Bulgaria's
convergence progress with
western European standards of living. Bulgaria is amongst the
poorest EU states.
GDP per capita is below the 'BBB' median and 47% of the EU
average.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger negative rating action are:
- Significant fiscal slippage that threatens the long-term
sustainability of
public finances and pushes Bulgaria's public debt ratio above
the 'BBB' median.
- Re-emergence of instability in the banking sector, which may
increase pressure
on government fiscal finances and economic growth.
- A negative economic shock that causes a material downward
revision in
medium-term GDP and inflation prospects.
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively,
trigger positive
rating action include:
- Credible fiscal consolidation that supports the long-term
sustainability of
public debt dynamics.
- Stronger trend GDP growth and progressive convergence towards
average EU
income levels.
- Sustained improvement in institutional governance and
stability of the
political environment, which encourages effective policy making.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Bulgaria's CBA will remain in place and that
governments will
continue to pursue policies consistent with it.
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Bulgarian
subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their
foreign parent banks.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term.
